More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Sturridge, Moreno to leave Liverpool; Jagielka departing Everton

By Kyle BonnJun 4, 2019, 12:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Liverpool has confirmed that striker Daniel Sturridge and defender Alberto Moreno will depart the club this summer at the expiration of their contracts, while Everton captain Phil Jagielka is also set to depart Merseyside after 12 years with the Toffees.

Both Liverpool had seen their playing time decrease over the past few seasons, as injuries and poor form took their toll.

Sturridge joined Liverpool in January of 2013 from Chelsea and made an immediate impact, scoring 10 goals in 14 games to finish the 2012/13 season before logging a massive 22 goals in 29 league appearances the following year. However, injury problems began to set in, and Sturridge struggled to find the field consistently from that point on, dealing with constant hip and hamstring issues. The England international topped the 20 appearance mark just once from 2014 on, seeing time in 18 Premier League matches in the most recent campaign, mostly as a substitute. The 29-year-old finishes his Reds career with 160 appearances across all competitions, scoring 68 goals and assisting 26 more.

Moreno, still just 26 years old, joined Liverpool from his boyhood club Sevilla in the summer of 2014 and was a first-team regular for two years, making 50 Premier League appearances in his first two seasons with the club, including 32 of them during Jurgen Klopp‘s first season with the club. He was replaced, however, by James Milner at left-back in the 2016/17 season and while he returned to first-team action to start the 2017/18 campaign, an ankle injury in December ended that run and he never regained his place in the side. The rise of Andy Robertson in the Liverpool squad confirmed Moreno’s status as a backup, and he made just two Premier League appearances last season.

“The most important words to say to these two remarkable players is ‘thank you’” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. “They were here when I arrived as manager and during that period they – as much as anyone – helped to establish us as a team that would be heading in the right direction. Without them we wouldn’t be the team and club we are in this moment.”

Everton is also set to lose a longtime player as Phil Jagielka confirmed his departure. With the 36-year-old’s contract set to expire this summer and just seven Premier League appearances last season, he is set to leave the club he joined in 2007 from Sheffield United and captained for the last six seasons.

“All I can say is thanks to all the players I’ve played alongside, all the staff that have helped me in their own way, the chairman and of course the amazing fans,” Jagielka wrote on Instagram. “Wishing everyone associated with this special clubs the very best for the future!”

Jagielka accumulated 385 appearances for the club over his 12-year career, scoring 19 goals and assisting 11 more. He made at least 25 Premier League appearances in nine of his 12 seasons at the club, with his 2014/15 campaign amassing 37 appearances and four goals as Everton finished 10th, winning the club’s Goal of the Season award that year for an equalizing stoppage-time howitzer against derby rivals Liverpool. He won Premier League Player of the Month in February 2009 and was twice Everton’s Player of the Season.

U-20 World Cup roundup: Quarterfinalists set, ranked

AP Photo/Sergei Grits
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States’ stunning come back to topple favorites France at the U-20 World Cup in Poland was followed up by the battle for the eighth quarterfinalist slot.

It took penalty kicks, as Mali and Argentina staged a thriller of their own that sat 2-2 after 120 minutes.

[ MORE: Suarez to MLS? ]

Aboudlaye Diaby had a wild day, scoring an equalizer in regulation before conceding an own goal in the first minute of extra time and then scoring in penalty kicks as Mali clinched a spot in the final eight.

Insanity.

So who is going to win this thing, especially with France now out of the mix?

8) Ecuador — By putting them here, we’re assuring that La Tricolor will upset the Americans in the next round.

7) South Korea — The only team left from its group, they face a match-up problem with quarterfinal opponent Senegal.

6) Colombia — The wild card of the quarterfinalists, it’s difficult to have a read on Los Cafeteros other than to say its win over the hosts on Day One is laudable.

5) Mali — It may look insane to have Mali so low, given how exciting their matches have been and their taking of France to the wire, but nine goals allowed in four matches isn’t promising much.

4) United States — It’s just as easy to argue they can win the tournament than it is to say the Baby Yanks will bow out against Ecuador.

3) Ukraine — Still relatively untested after waxing Panama, but has to sit above the Baby Yanks after beating them in the group stage.

2) Senegal — Unbeaten with a pair of clean sheets on their record, the Senegalese are in the better part of the bracket when it comes to seeking the title.

  1. Italy — Vintage, tactical Italy has allowed one goal through four matches while averaging a single goal per game. Next up is a Mali team who’s shown an ability to be easily opened up by nearly every attack on the schedule.

Would Man City, Liverpool accept role reversal?

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Pep Guardiola chases perfection. Jurgen Klopp is driven by passion and excitement. Neither would admit to wanting anything but triumph in every entered competition.

But if you asked supporters of their clubs, Manchester City and Liverpool, if they’d accept the following bargain, I bet they’d answer yes.

[ MORE: Suarez to MLS? ]

Knowing that silverware is never guaranteed, even for two of the biggest spending clubs in the Premier League, would City and Liverpool be content with swapping their top accomplishments of this season come June 2020?

Why they’d take the deal

— Man City has gained a stupid 198 points the past two seasons under Pep Guardiola, an almost incomprehensible figure. It has never won the UEFA Champions League, and Guardiola has not past the semifinals since 2011, when he claimed his second European Cup with Barcelona. And if City finished a point behind Liverpool based on 1.1 millimeters of a ball? That’s football.

— Liverpool won the European Cup, its sixth all-time, and finished with 97 points in the league. That figure would have won the Premier League in every year of its existence until last season’s 100-point campaign by City. The Reds, however, won their then-record 18th English top flight title in 1990. Manchester United had seven at that point, and now has 20. Liverpool has not added to its total, with zero top flight trophies during the Premier League era. To be second-best, at best, for 30 years would be a tough pill to swallow.

Why they wouldn’t

— Guardiola came within two VAR decisions against Spurs and two subsequent rounds of an unprecedented quadruple, as City claimed Premier League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup. “Impossible” or not, Guardiola will like his chances of making another run at the quadruple as much as anyone, and City is going to be reinforce center mid, left back, and striker this summer. And they may even improve right back.

— Liverpool prides itself on its European Cup prowess, and has a chance to become the second champion to defend its title since 1979. It also has the opportunity to reach three-straight finals, which only Real Madrid and Juventus have done since Bayern turned the trick in from 1974-76. Klopp was relieved to have beaten Spurs. He’ll want to sink his teeth into the experience of a second go-round.

Sarri: ‘Something is missing’ from his life at Chelsea

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Like a player saying he’s lost his love for the game, Maurizio Sarri may have put Chelsea in an untenable position with comments in the Italian edition of Vanity Fair.

The translation proffered by the BBC reads like something out of a wistful ending to a play on Broadway, or a letter between family members in the 19th century.

[ MORE: Suarez to MLS? ]

“For us Italians the call of home is strong,” he said. “I feel that something is missing. It has been a heavy year. I begin to feel the weight of distant friends and elderly parents I rarely see. But at my age, I only make professional choices.”

Sarri has been linked with Juventus amongst other job openings in his home country, with a report claiming the hold-up is Chelsea changing its mind on letting Sarri out of his contract for no fee.

Or maybe Chelsea’s triumph in the Europa League, one of just three Premier League teams to win silverware in England, has changed the Blues’ outlook on the 60-year-old Italian.

It just feels like his words are signaling to Chelsea’s hierarchy that they need to let him walk. It’s incredibly difficult to imagine a man saying those things is even considering a third year if he’s forced to stay a second, and the transfer ban being in place asks some other questions about what would be expected in 2019-20.

That said, if you’re looking for a guy to piece meal results, week-by-week, into the Champions League, Sarri has shown he can do it without a roster which reflects his appetite. Might that be Chelsea’s bet? To keep him and aim for the Top Four?

Report: Juventus agrees terms with Fiorentina playmaker Chiesa

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Serie A’s rich look set to get richer. The only question is how much richer will that make the seller, who claims it will not be selling.

Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa has reportedly agreed to terms with Juventus, leaving The Old Lady to sort out a fee for the playmaker. Fiorentina has said it will not sell the 21-year-old.

[ MORE: Suarez to MLS? ]

Chiesa is a mesmerizing dribbler best deployed on the right wing, where Juve has used Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernadeschi. The latter was a big purchase from Fiorentina just two seasons ago, but has not been able to reproduce the same magic in Turin.

Should Juve land Chiesa, it would bring aboard a man who scored 12 goals across all competitions last season and added seven assists in Serie A.

La Viola went from competing for a Europa League place to a shocking relegation scrap last season, and has consistently sold its best players. In addition to Bernadeschi, Fiorentina has sold Nikola Kalinic, Ante Rebic, Matias Vecino, Marcos Alonso, Stefan Savic, and Juan Cuadrado.