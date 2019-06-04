More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Sergei Grits

U-20 World Cup roundup: Quarterfinalists set, ranked

By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2019, 9:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States’ stunning come back to topple favorites France at the U-20 World Cup in Poland was followed up by the battle for the eighth quarterfinalist slot.

It took penalty kicks, as Mali and Argentina staged a thriller of their own that sat 2-2 after 120 minutes.

[ MORE: Suarez to MLS? ]

Aboudlaye Diaby had a wild day, scoring an equalizer in regulation before conceding an own goal in the first minute of extra time and then scoring in penalty kicks as Mali clinched a spot in the final eight.

Insanity.

So who is going to win this thing, especially with France now out of the mix?

8) Ecuador — By putting them here, we’re assuring that La Tricolor will upset the Americans in the next round.

7) South Korea — The only team left from its group, they face a match-up problem with quarterfinal opponent Senegal.

6) Colombia — The wild card of the quarterfinalists, it’s difficult to have a read on Los Cafeteros other than to say its win over the hosts on Day One is laudable.

5) Mali — It may look insane to have Mali so low, given how exciting their matches have been and their taking of France to the wire, but nine goals allowed in four matches isn’t promising much.

4) United States — It’s just as easy to argue they can win the tournament than it is to say the Baby Yanks will bow out against Ecuador.

3) Ukraine — Still relatively untested after waxing Panama, but has to sit above the Baby Yanks after beating them in the group stage.

2) Senegal — Unbeaten with a pair of clean sheets on their record, the Senegalese are in the better part of the bracket when it comes to seeking the title.

  1. Italy — Vintage, tactical Italy has allowed one goal through four matches while averaging a single goal per game. Next up is a Mali team who’s shown an ability to be easily opened up by nearly every attack on the schedule.

Would Man City, Liverpool accept role reversal?

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Pep Guardiola chases perfection. Jurgen Klopp is driven by passion and excitement. Neither would admit to wanting anything but triumph in every entered competition.

But if you asked supporters of their clubs, Manchester City and Liverpool, if they’d accept the following bargain, I bet they’d answer yes.

[ MORE: Suarez to MLS? ]

Knowing that silverware is never guaranteed, even for two of the biggest spending clubs in the Premier League, would City and Liverpool be content with swapping their top accomplishments of this season come June 2020?

Why they’d take the deal

— Man City has gained a stupid 198 points the past two seasons under Pep Guardiola, an almost incomprehensible figure. It has never won the UEFA Champions League, and Guardiola has not past the semifinals since 2011, when he claimed his second European Cup with Barcelona. And if City finished a point behind Liverpool based on 1.1 millimeters of a ball? That’s football.

— Liverpool won the European Cup, its sixth all-time, and finished with 97 points in the league. That figure would have won the Premier League in every year of its existence until last season’s 100-point campaign by City. The Reds, however, won their then-record 18th English top flight title in 1990. Manchester United had seven at that point, and now has 20. Liverpool has not added to its total, with zero top flight trophies during the Premier League era. To be second-best, at best, for 30 years would be a tough pill to swallow.

Why they wouldn’t

— Guardiola came within two VAR decisions against Spurs and two subsequent rounds of an unprecedented quadruple, as City claimed Premier League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup. “Impossible” or not, Guardiola will like his chances of making another run at the quadruple as much as anyone, and City is going to be reinforce center mid, left back, and striker this summer. And they may even improve right back.

— Liverpool prides itself on its European Cup prowess, and has a chance to become the second champion to defend its title since 1979. It also has the opportunity to reach three-straight finals, which only Real Madrid and Juventus have done since Bayern turned the trick in from 1974-76. Klopp was relieved to have beaten Spurs. He’ll want to sink his teeth into the experience of a second go-round.

Sarri: ‘Something is missing’ from his life at Chelsea

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2019, 7:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Like a player saying he’s lost his love for the game, Maurizio Sarri may have put Chelsea in an untenable position with comments in the Italian edition of Vanity Fair.

The translation proffered by the BBC reads like something out of a wistful ending to a play on Broadway, or a letter between family members in the 19th century.

[ MORE: Suarez to MLS? ]

“For us Italians the call of home is strong,” he said. “I feel that something is missing. It has been a heavy year. I begin to feel the weight of distant friends and elderly parents I rarely see. But at my age, I only make professional choices.”

Sarri has been linked with Juventus amongst other job openings in his home country, with a report claiming the hold-up is Chelsea changing its mind on letting Sarri out of his contract for no fee.

Or maybe Chelsea’s triumph in the Europa League, one of just three Premier League teams to win silverware in England, has changed the Blues’ outlook on the 60-year-old Italian.

It just feels like his words are signaling to Chelsea’s hierarchy that they need to let him walk. It’s incredibly difficult to imagine a man saying those things is even considering a third year if he’s forced to stay a second, and the transfer ban being in place asks some other questions about what would be expected in 2019-20.

That said, if you’re looking for a guy to piece meal results, week-by-week, into the Champions League, Sarri has shown he can do it without a roster which reflects his appetite. Might that be Chelsea’s bet? To keep him and aim for the Top Four?

Report: Juventus agrees terms with Fiorentina playmaker Chiesa

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Serie A’s rich look set to get richer. The only question is how much richer will that make the seller, who claims it will not be selling.

Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa has reportedly agreed to terms with Juventus, leaving The Old Lady to sort out a fee for the playmaker. Fiorentina has said it will not sell the 21-year-old.

[ MORE: Suarez to MLS? ]

Chiesa is a mesmerizing dribbler best deployed on the right wing, where Juve has used Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernadeschi. The latter was a big purchase from Fiorentina just two seasons ago, but has not been able to reproduce the same magic in Turin.

Should Juve land Chiesa, it would bring aboard a man who scored 12 goals across all competitions last season and added seven assists in Serie A.

La Viola went from competing for a Europa League place to a shocking relegation scrap last season, and has consistently sold its best players. In addition to Bernadeschi, Fiorentina has sold Nikola Kalinic, Ante Rebic, Matias Vecino, Marcos Alonso, Stefan Savic, and Juan Cuadrado.

What’s the USWNT’s best XI for the World Cup?

By Nicholas MendolaJun 4, 2019, 5:53 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jill Ellis still has some time to tinker with her World Cup starting lineup, though she’s long had the luxury to plan for this summer.

When you’re the United States women’s national team manager, it’s all about the Olympics and the World Cup. Most friendlies can be won while experimenting, CONCACAF matches are straight-forward unless the opponent is Mexico, and the SheBelieves Cup is still growing in renown.

[ MORE: Suarez to MLS? ]

So, yes, any uncertainty about the Yanks’ Best XI for a World Cup knockout round game is a head-scratcher, even with the wealth of talent at Ellis’ disposal as she attempts to make it back-to-back World Cup titles.

Seemingly the biggest questions are in the midfield, beginning with how often to deploy Carli Lloyd, and whether she’s a super sub or still an absolute force from the opening kickoff. Lloyd, 36, is a World Cup cycle removed from being crowned the best player in the world, but Rose Lavelle has been terrific when healthy.

The other questions is who to include in the other midfield spot near Julie Ertz, and both Lindsay Horan and Sam Mewis can lay righteous claims to starting bids. Still, Horan will get the chance to drive the bus more often than not in a roaming role.

With Thailand and Chile before Sweden, though, don’t be surprised if we get one last audition for Mewis or even Lloyd. Either way, opportunities abound against a Thailand team which regularly gives up multiple goals to top teams.

Here’s our bet:

Naeher

O’Hara — Sauerbrunn — Dahlkemper — Dunn

Horan — Ertz

Lavelle

Heath — Morgan — Rapinoe