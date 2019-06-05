More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
CAF

African Champions League Final second leg to be replayed

By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT
Wydad Casablanca is going to get its second chance to win a second leg, while Esperance Tunis has to return its trophy and medals.

Moroccan side Wydad left the pitch in the second leg of the African Champions League final after a goal it scored was disallowed.

That gave Esperance the title by forfeit, the leg still tied at 1 from the first leg.

Wydad scored a goal and the teams were not informed that VAR was unavailable due to a technical malfunction. Incredulous that the review was not taking place, Wydad left the field after an hour-long protest.

The first leg didn’t go well either, with a referee suspended for incorrectly judging a pair of VAR requests.

So, yes, this has all been handled very poorly.

In any event, the Club World Cup field will not be decided until the eve of the 2019-20 club season, as the second leg won’t be replayed until after the Africa Cup of Nations. That runs from June 21 until July 19.

Nations League: English, Dutch battle for place in final

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Associated PressJun 5, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT
GUIMARAES, Portugal (AP) England is aiming to translate the recent European dominance of its clubs to the international stage when it meets the Netherlands on Thursday in UEFA’s inaugural Nations League tournament.

England is looking for its first international trophy since winning the 1966 World Cup, but a resurgent Dutch squad stands in its path to Sunday’s final.

“We want to be in the habit of starting to win things,” England coach Gareth Southgate said on the eve of the Nations League semifinal.

England is in high spirits after reaching the semifinals of the World Cup last year. Also, the Premier League provided all four clubs in the recent Champions League and Europa league finals – an unprecedented feat.

“We’ve got players who are capable and hungry,” Southgate said in Guimaraes in northern Portugal. “We’ve shown incredible adaptability and resilience in the team.”

With a head-to-head record of six wins each and nine draws, the encounter is likely to be a tight affair between two teams that are on the up. England edged the Dutch 1-0 in a friendly game last year.

The Netherlands’ trophy cupboard has had no new additions since the 1988 European Championship title, when its current coach Ronald Koeman was still playing for the national team.

After failing to qualify for the 2016 European Championship and the 2018 World Cup finals, the Dutch got back on track by knocking out World Cup-winner France and powerhouse Germany to reach the Nations League final four.

“We’re playing (against) a very good team,” Southgate said. “I think it’s going to be a really exciting game.”

Koeman said Southgate has done “a fantastic job” by putting together a squad of young, gifted players.

“They have strong players, they have technical players, they have fast players,” Koeman said.

Dutch defender Virgil Van Dijk, who won the Champions League title with Liverpool last weekend, said he expects a tough and evenly-balanced game.

“They’re definitely full of confidence, but we should be as well,” he said.

The winner plays the final on Sunday in Porto, meeting host Portugal, while the loser goes into the third-place match versus Switzerland in Guimaraes earlier the same day.

LIVE! USMNT meets Jamaica in friendly

Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT
The kids are getting another chance to leave an impression on Gregg Berhalter, with one player making his full debut in Wednesday’s 7 p.m. ET kickoff against Jamaica.

[ FOLLOW: USMNT v. Jamaica ]

San Jose’s Jackson Yueill will be in the midfield for his first cap, working with Wil Trapp, Cristian Roldan, Paul Arriola, and Djordje Mihailovic.

Josh Sargent is up top, while the back line consists of Tim Ream, Omar Gonzalez, Matt Miazga, and Antonee Robinson in front of Zack Steffen.

The USMNT will play Venezuela on Sunday before opening its Gold Cup campaign with Guyana on Tuesday.

Report: Real Madrid agrees to fee for Chelsea’s Hazard

AP Photo/Luca Bruno
By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT
We’ve got a fee for Eden Hazard, according to The Guardian’s Fabrizio Romano.

Real Madrid will reportedly buy the Chelsea superstar for approximately $113 million plus bonuses.

Hazard will join a Real Madrid renovation which already includes Eder Militao and Luka Jovic. If the fee is accurate, those three players alone will have cost Real $243 million.

The club is not expecting to slow down any time soon, now linked with Paul Pogba amongst others. But Real will have to sell players as well, with Gareth Bale amongst the headliners expected to depart the Bernabeu.

Hazard, 28, joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012, and posted 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 appearances for the Blues. The Belgian international won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup, and two Europa League crowns.

At Real, he’ll have a chance to win a top flight title in a third country, having won Ligue 1 with Lille in 2010-11.

Ronaldo hat trick puts Portugal in final

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT
It’s kinda what he does, you know, scoring huge goals?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick as Portugal clinched a spot in the inaugural UEFA Nations League Final with a 3-1 defeat of Switzerland on Wednesday at the Estadio do Dragao.

Ronaldo’s match-winner came in the 88th minute off a feed from Bernardo Silva, and then the Portuguese megastar cooked Manuel Akanji en route to a 90th minute insurance goal.

Ricardo Rodriguez scored a penalty kick for Switzerland’s lone goal.

Ronaldo’s performance came on the same day that the American lawsuit filed against Ronaldo for rape was moved to federal court.

The first goal was wonderful, a free kick sent through the wall after Ronaldo was fouled to win the opportunity, though it came after Bruno Fernandes was somehow not sent off for a sliding studs-up challenge. To be fair to Portugal, Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka could also have been sent off minutes later for a two-footed challenge.

The goals were the 86th, 87th, and 88th of his Portugal senior career.

And really the performance saved the story line, which would’ve been all about VAR after a penalty awarded to Portugal was never given thanks to a video review which nullified the foul in order to give a dodgy penalty to the Swiss.

That in itself had a measure of fairness, as the Swiss were the better team on the day. They just didn’t have Cristiano Ronaldo.