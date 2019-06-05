More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Clumsy USMNT falls at home to Jamaica

By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT
Bring on the stars, already.

The United States struggled to assert itself over the majority of a 1-0 home loss to Jamaica on Wednesday, one of two friendlies in the run-up to the Gold Cup.

Shamar Nicholson scored a terrific goal from distance for Jamaica, whose team was superior for most of the evening.

The Yanks were without Tyler Adams, Christian Pulisic, and Weston McKennie, as well as Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore. Those five will be available for the Gold Cup, though John Brooks and DeAndre Yedlin will miss the tournament.

Those absences were very much felt, as the Yanks passed as poorly as they have in some time. It improved a bit with some second half substitutions, but not enough to engender hope in the depth of Gregg Berhalter’s squad.

Paul Arriola was active on the right wing very early, and Josh Sargent nearly nodded a cross from the DC United man past Jamaican keeper Andre Blake.

Zack Steffen struggled in the first quarter hour, caught out of goal on a long shot from distance that sailed wide and then nearly giving away a goal on a lethargic restart.

Steffen would make a pair of saves, once on an Alvas Powell header and again in the 43rd minute on a rip from well outside the 18.

The second half began with more of the same, the soon-to-be Manchester City property getting low to make a fine parry in the 53rd minute.

The Yanks made a pair of subs, and Jamaica went ahead at the hour mark. Nicholson put Wil Trapp on skates, and then lashed a beauty past Steffen for his first senior goal.

Duane Holmes’ introduction for Cristian Roldan, who was given playmaking duties, helped give the Yanks some life. The same can be said for Jonathan Amon.

Holmes cued up Sargent for a point-blank chance that was diverted wide of the goal. He set up Sargent again in the 88th, and the youngster did well to turn but Blake got a piece of his chopped offering.

Neymar injures ankle, taken to hospital for scans

AP Photo/Eraldo Peres
By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT
Neymar left the field in tears and was taken to the hospital for scans after suffering a right ankle injury on Brazil duty.

The Paris Saint-Germain star produced 23 goals and 13 assists in 28 matches, but missed three months with a right foot injury. He was also suspended for hitting a fan following a cup loss.

Neymar has had a horrible few months both on- and off-the-field. This week’s been dominated by rape allegations and the player’s posting of explicit photos to defend himself. Most recently, his team denied asking for a settlement meeting.

Brazil beat Qatar 2-0 on goals by Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus. It begins its Copa America on June 14, and has not placed in its last three tournaments.

Two for Taidir as Montreal beats Seattle, moves into second (video)

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT
Don’t bother the Montreal Impact with things like traditional stats and the absence of their talisman.

They’re apparently going to just keep on winning.

The Impact are now second in the Eastern Conference with 27 points — albeit having played MLS’ most matches — despite carrying a minus-7 goal differential and missing serial MVP candidate Ignacio Piatti for all but five matches.

Then again, Saphir Taidir has seven goals on the season, two of them in a 2-1 defeat of visiting Seattle on Wednesday.

The Sounders are going in the other direction, losers of three-straight and officially winless on their four-match road swing. Victor Rodriguez converted a penalty for Seattle’s lone goal.

Sixteen-year-old Danny Leyva debuted for Seattle in the loss, and the Sounders were without Cristian Roldan due to USMNT duty. Montreal did not have Daniel Lovitz for the same reason.

Pre-Women’s World Cup Power Rankings

Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT
Well, here goes nothing.

The last Women’s World Cup seems like it took place more than four years ago, when group stage games saw a couple wobbly scores like Switzerland’s 10-1 defeat of Ecuador and Germany’s 10-0 demolition of the Ivory Coast.

The lesser lights seem a bit stronger this go-round, but it’s still very much the case that single upsets — let alone long runs into the tournament — aren’t going to arrive too often.

The top teams in the world are just too good. And even Brazil, who is struggling mightily in terms of results, has been losing while running a brutal run of preparation fixtures.

Tier 4: Be happy to be there

24. Cameroon

23. South Africa

22. Jamaica

21. Argentina

20. Nigeria

19. Chile

18. Thailand

Tier 3: Hoping to surprise — Some impressive moments on their resumes, but nothing that makes you expect glory.

17. New Zealand

16. Scotland

15. China

14. Italy

13. Spain

12. Norway

11. South Korea

10. Australia

9. Netherlands

Tier 2: Capable of extended beauty — The stars and set-up to win any match, but just not quite the level of the favorites.

8. Brazil

7. Japan

6. Sweden

5. Canada

Tier 1: The Elite — Where anything other than a final is a failure. And just think: France and the USWNT will meet in the quarterfinals if both win their groups.

4. England

3. Germany

2. France

  1. USWNT

Player ratings from USMNT 0-1 Jamaica

AP Photo/Nick Wass
By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT
It says something that near the end of the United States men’s national team’s 1-0 loss to Jamaica in a Wednesday friendly, I hesitated to make a joke about calling up the U-20 team.

I didn’t know if people would realize I was kidding.

This was the worst performance of the Gregg Berhalter era, albeit with most stars missing from the U.S. roster.

Starting XI

Zack Steffen — 5 — Wasn’t going to do anything on the goal, but what was with the cavalier play to start the match?

Tim Ream (Off 59′) — 5 — Fighting to rediscover his form following a miserable season at Fulham.

Matt Miazga (Off 72′) — 6 — Bailed his men out a few times.

Omar Gonzalez — 7 — If Wednesday was any sign, Toronto FC is getting a wise, fit center back.

Antonee Robinson (Off 80′) — 6 — Ran out of gas in the second half, but buzzed up and down the left in the first half.

Cristian Roldan (Off 66′) — 4 — More of the same in an U.S. shirt, lots of industry but little in threat.

Wil Trapp — 4 — He was out there. We promise. After 15 caps, what’s his standout performance to date?

Jackson Yueill (Off 59′) — 5 — Unspectacular, but there had to be a lot of nerves on debut. Glad to see the Quakes man get the chance.

Paul Arriola (Off 72′) — 4 — As rough a match as you’ll see from a player of his experience and quality.

Djordje Mihailovic — 4 — His heavy touch in the box at the death was endemic of his team’s night.

Josh Sargent — 4 — Credit to him for battling to the final whistle, but this was very much a night for learning from and growing through struggles for the 19-year-old.

Subs

Nick Lima (On 59′) — 6 — The USMNT was better when he stepped into the fray.

Jonathan Amon (On 59′) — 6 — Lively on the left.

Duane Holmes (On 66′) — 7 — If there were really three Gold Cup roster slots available and Holmes didn’t have a hold on one already, he should now. Dynamic, clean, great vision. Could’ve had two assists.

Joe Gyau (On 72′) — n/a — Good to see him back out there.

Cameron Carter-Vickers (On 72′) — n/a — Pretty fortunate we’re not giving numbers for eight-minute cameos. Rough.

Daniel Lovitz (On 80′) — n/a — Bubble?