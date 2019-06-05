Eriksen hints at desire to leave Spurs

Tottenham could look a whole lot different next year as the team’s playmaker hinted he was ready to “try something new.”
Speaking to Danish publication Ekstra Bladet at Denmark National Team camp, midfielder Christian Eriksen stated, with just one year remaining on his contract at Spurs, that he could be set for a move away from London this summer.
“I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham, it will not be negative, Eriksen told Ekstra Bladet. “But I have also said that I would like to try something new. I hope there will be a clarification during the summer. That’s the plan. In football you do not know when a clarification comes. It can happen anytime. Everyone wants it best if it happens as soon as possible, but in football things take time.”
Eriksen, who has appeared more than 200 times for Spurs since joining in 2013, helped the North London side maneuver through nearly two seasons playing away from home at Wembley Stadium, as well as helping lead Tottenham to the UEFA Champions League final.
Losing the creative Danish playmaker would be a big blow to a team with an already small squad, one who wasn’t allowed, or able, to make a single signing in each of the last two transfer windows.
Surely this summer there will be more money to spent on bringing in reinforcements, but it’s hard to see Tottenham as successful if Eriksen leaves, unless they use that money to bring in the next Eriksen from Ajax (Donny van de Beek anybody?) or Erik Lamela finally overcomes his injury problems and becomes the playmaking star he was in Argentina and Italy.
What next for Eriksen? Real Madrid are of course looking to improve their squad, and a player of Eriksen’s quality will be on the radar of just about all the big stars. Would he accept a move to Manchester United if given a salary raise, even if it means a season back in the Europa League? Would Bayern Munich replace James’ place in the squad with Eriksen.
Its sure to be an interesting summer ahead…