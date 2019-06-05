More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Europe could go three cycles without a World Cup

By Daniel KarellJun 5, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT
The FIFA council is expected to rule on a precedent that could allow China to bid for the 2030 World Cup, or make the Asian nation wait another four years to potentially host the tournament.

Currently, federations are eligible to bid on a world cup provided that it’s been at least one cycle since it was hosted on that continent. With FIFA working to spread the game around the world, it’s given hosting duties to Russia and Qatar and previously, South Korea and Japan.

However, while Europe, which technically “hosted” the World Cup in 2018 in Russia, was technically allowed to have a nation bid for the 2026 World Cup, it was discouraged to give the United States-Canada-Mexico bid a better chance. That leaves European nations bidding hard for the right to host the 2030 World Cup, with joint bids between Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile, as well as Romania, Greece, Bulgaria and Serbia already on the table, as well as a solo bid from Morocco.

And yet, if FIFA allows China to bid for the 2030 World Cup, the AP reports it would be the favorite to land the tournament. In terms of mainland Europe, that would leave the continent without a World Cup since 2006.

Maybe it’s due, considering that Europe hosted the World Cup every eight years under previous regimes, with Germany, France, Italy, Spain, West Germany and England all hosting between 1966 and 2006. England has considered a bid that could join with Wales, Scotland and Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, but has not announced one yet.

Per FIFA president Gianni Infantino, a decision on the recent precedent to have confederations wait two cycles before bidding will be made at the next FIFA Council meeting in October in Shanghai, China.

Report: Sterling to be named England captain for match against Netherlands

By Daniel KarellJun 5, 2019, 9:48 AM EDT
On the occasion of his 50th cap, Raheem Sterling is set to be bestowed with a major honor.

The Guardian in England reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is planning to hand Sterling the captain’s armband for England’s first match of the UEFA Nations League finals in Portugal, with England set to face the Netherlands in Guimaraes, Portugal on Thursday. Sterling is coming off a terrific season with Manchester City, winning the domestic treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

While this is a terrific achievement for Sterling, reading between the lines, it could also hint that both Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson, previous England captains under Southgate, may be rested or at least be on the bench for the match. Both Kane and Henderson played in last Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final and despite having a three-week break prior to that match, Kane is clearly still working back to fitness. Both players went the full 90 in the match and with two games scheduled this week regardless of Thursday’s outcome for Southgate, he could decide that both should be rested until Sunday’s match.

If Kane is rested, we could see Marcus Rashford starting up top, while Fabian Delph or Declan Rice could slot into midfield.

Eriksen hints at desire to leave Spurs

By Daniel KarellJun 5, 2019, 8:40 AM EDT
Tottenham could look a whole lot different next year as the team’s playmaker hinted he was ready to “try something new.”

Speaking to Danish publication Ekstra Bladet at Denmark National Team camp, midfielder Christian Eriksen stated, with just one year remaining on his contract at Spurs, that he could be set for a move away from London this summer.

“I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham, it will not be negative, Eriksen told Ekstra Bladet. “But I have also said that I would like to try something new. I hope there will be a clarification during the summer. That’s the plan. In football you do not know when a clarification comes. It can happen anytime. Everyone wants it best if it happens as soon as possible, but in football things take time.”

Eriksen, who has appeared more than 200 times for Spurs since joining in 2013, helped the North London side maneuver through nearly two seasons playing away from home at Wembley Stadium, as well as helping lead Tottenham to the UEFA Champions League final.

Losing the creative Danish playmaker would be a big blow to a team with an already small squad, one who wasn’t allowed, or able, to make a single signing in each of the last two transfer windows.

Surely this summer there will be more money to spent on bringing in reinforcements, but it’s hard to see Tottenham as successful if Eriksen leaves, unless they use that money to bring in the next Eriksen from Ajax (Donny van de Beek anybody?) or Erik Lamela finally overcomes his injury problems and becomes the playmaking star he was in Argentina and Italy.

What next for Eriksen? Real Madrid are of course looking to improve their squad, and a player of Eriksen’s quality will be on the radar of just about all the big stars. Would he accept a move to Manchester United if given a salary raise, even if it means a season back in the Europa League? Would Bayern Munich replace James’ place in the squad with Eriksen.

Its sure to be an interesting summer ahead…

Unopposed Infantino re-elected FIFA president

By Daniel KarellJun 5, 2019, 7:36 AM EDT
Gianni Infantino will be the FIFA president for at least another four years.

At the FIFA Congress in France on Wednesday, the Congress re-elected Gianni Infantino to another four-year presidential term. Infantino was unopposed, as his predecessor Sepp Blatter so often was.

Under Infantino, FIFA’s finances have grown by hundreds of percentage points. According to a report from the AP, last year’s men’s World Cup grew FIFA’s accounts to $6.4 billion. That means more money dished out to every association, and more money to support growing the game, or growing executives bank accounts.

As much as Blatter transformed FIFA into a financial behemoth, Infantino seems to be doing so as part of his mandate. He campaigned on the idea in 2015 of increasing the World Cup to 48 teams and has tried to get involved with a 24-team Club World Cup, as FIFA looks to get some of the revenues rolling into UEFA’s coffers during the UEFA Champions League.

Nations League: Ronaldo’s Portugal looks for another title

Associated PressJun 4, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT
PORTO, Portugal (AP) The inaugural UEFA’s Nations League reaches its conclusion this week with the competition’s Final Four in Portugal, when Cristiano Ronaldo will try to lead the hosts to another European title.

For England, it’s a chance to lift an international trophy for the first time since the 1966 World Cup, while a revamped Netherlands squad and Switzerland will also be fighting for the title.

Portugal meets Switzerland in the first semifinal on Wednesday in Porto, while England takes on the Dutch on Thursday in the nearby city of Guimaraes in northwestern Portugal. The winners play the final on Sunday in Porto, with the losers meeting in the third-place match in Guimaraes.

Ronaldo, who led Portugal to its first major title at the 2016 European Championship, took some time off from the national team after its elimination in the round of 16 of the World Cup last summer, but he is back at full strength for the inaugural Nations League at home. He didn’t play in any of the team’s matches in the competition last year, though he was back for the European qualifiers earlier this year.

“We want to win it not only because we are playing at home, but because we want to win titles,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. “And winning the first edition of the Nations League would be great.”

UEFA launched the Nations League to try to give national teams more meaningful games and reduce the number of friendlies. The creation of yet another UEFA competition attracted a lot of criticism at first but eventually it produced some exciting games.

With a format in which only the group winners advanced, and which included relegation between leagues, there were several matches with high stakes involved, especially in the final rounds. England needed a late winner by Harry Kane against World Cup runner-up Croatia to eliminate Spain and seal the team’s spot in the Final Four.

“Some people were skeptical against the Nations League, especially the clubs. They didn’t think this could be an interesting competition,” Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic said, through a translator. “But it’s the contrary. Every single team in every single league wanted to win. We are happy to be here, and I think in the future we will see that this competition might become even more interesting.”

The tournament also gave smaller nations a better chance of qualifying for the 2020 European Championship, as all group winners in the four leagues were guaranteed a place in a qualifying playoff.

For a team like England, though, the competition is mainly another opportunity to win an official title, something it hasn’t done it in more than five decades since that World Cup at home.

The Englishmen have been on a roll recently, having made it to the semifinals of the World Cup last year. They followed that up with convincing wins over Spain and Croatia in the Nations League, and began the year with a 5-0 rout of the Czech Republic and a 5-1 victory over Montenegro in European qualifying.

Switzerland is yet to win an international trophy, and the Netherlands hasn’t won a title since the 1988 European Championship when current coach Ronald Koeman still played for the national team. The Dutch eliminated World Cup-winner France and Germany in its Nations League group.

“You are playing for a trophy,” Dutch forward Memphis Depay told UEFA’s website. “That’s very important for us. We need to try to get used to winning trophies if we want to be a successful team, because that’s what successful teams do. And when you’re this close, two games away from the prize, then that’s a great goal.”

The Nations League winner will be taking home a prize of 10.5 million euros ($11.7 million), with 9 million euros ($10 million) going to the runner-up.

