LIVE! USMNT meets Jamaica in friendly

The kids are getting another chance to leave an impression on Gregg Berhalter, with one player making his full debut in Wednesday’s 7 p.m. ET kickoff against Jamaica.
San Jose’s Jackson Yueill will be in the midfield for his first cap, working with Wil Trapp, Cristian Roldan, Paul Arriola, and Djordje Mihailovic.
Josh Sargent is up top, while the back line consists of Tim Ream, Omar Gonzalez, Matt Miazga, and Antonee Robinson in front of Zack Steffen.
The USMNT will play Venezuela on Sunday before opening its Gold Cup campaign with Guyana on Tuesday.
We’ve got a fee for Eden Hazard, according to The Guardian’s Fabrizio Romano.
Real Madrid will reportedly buy the Chelsea superstar for approximately $113 million plus bonuses.
Hazard will join a Real Madrid renovation which already includes Eder Militao and Luka Jovic. If the fee is accurate, those three players alone will have cost Real $243 million.
The club is not expecting to slow down any time soon, now linked with Paul Pogba amongst others. But Real will have to sell players as well, with Gareth Bale amongst the headliners expected to depart the Bernabeu.
Hazard, 28, joined Chelsea from Lille in 2012, and posted 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 appearances for the Blues. The Belgian international won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup, and two Europa League crowns.
At Real, he’ll have a chance to win a top flight title in a third country, having won Ligue 1 with Lille in 2010-11.
It’s kinda what he does, you know, scoring huge goals?
Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick as Portugal clinched a spot in the inaugural UEFA Nations League Final with a 3-1 defeat of Switzerland on Wednesday at the Estadio do Dragao.
Ronaldo’s match-winner came in the 88th minute off a feed from Bernardo Silva, and then the Portuguese megastar cooked Manuel Akanji en route to a 90th minute insurance goal.
Ricardo Rodriguez scored a penalty kick for Switzerland’s lone goal.
Ronaldo’s performance came on the same day that the American lawsuit filed against Ronaldo for rape was moved to federal court.
The first goal was wonderful, a free kick sent through the wall after Ronaldo was fouled to win the opportunity, though it came after Bruno Fernandes was somehow not sent off for a sliding studs-up challenge. To be fair to Portugal, Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka could also have been sent off minutes later for a two-footed challenge.
The goals were the 86th, 87th, and 88th of his Portugal senior career.
And really the performance saved the story line, which would’ve been all about VAR after a penalty awarded to Portugal was never given thanks to a video review which nullified the foul in order to give a dodgy penalty to the Swiss.
That in itself had a measure of fairness, as the Swiss were the better team on the day. They just didn’t have Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Premier League has released more details regarding next season’s introduction of Video Assistant Referee to the competition.
When a call is overturned via definitive proof, stadia with big screens will show the footage in question to fans.
For stadia like Anfield and Old Trafford that do not have screens, announcements will be made over the public address system.
The Premier League also announced that it is considering “the possibility of messages and video clips being viewed on handheld devices via an app.”
For more information, here’s the full release from premierleague.com.
Cristiano Ronaldo has given Portugal a first half lead in its UEFA Nations League semifinal against Switzerland, firing a free kick home against the run of play.
The Swiss opened up Portugal within five minutes, with Xherdan Shaqiri forcing an in-tight save out of Rui Patricio.
Ronaldo then zipped a shot wide of the near post off a bad giveaway from the Swiss, and then won a dangerous free kick with a dribble between a pair of defenders.
Given time to operate, the magician delivered with a free kick goal. The wall didn’t do a ton to help goalkeeper Yann Sommer.