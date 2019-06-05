Player ratings from USMNT 0-1 Jamaica

It says something that near the end of the United States men’s national team’s 1-0 loss to Jamaica in a Wednesday friendly, I hesitated to make a joke about calling up the U-20 team.
I didn’t know if people would realize I was kidding.
[ RECAP: USMNT 0-1 Jamaica ]
This was the worst performance of the Gregg Berhalter era, albeit with most stars missing from the U.S. roster.
Starting XI
Zack Steffen — 5 — Wasn’t going to do anything on the goal, but what was with the cavalier play to start the match?
Tim Ream (Off 59′) — 5 — Fighting to rediscover his form following a miserable season at Fulham.
Matt Miazga (Off 72′) — 6 — Bailed his men out a few times.
Omar Gonzalez — 7 — If Wednesday was any sign, Toronto FC is getting a wise, fit center back.
Antonee Robinson (Off 80′) — 6 — Ran out of gas in the second half, but buzzed up and down the left in the first half.
Cristian Roldan (Off 66′) — 4 — More of the same in an U.S. shirt, lots of industry but little in threat.
Wil Trapp — 4 — He was out there. We promise. After 15 caps, what’s his standout performance to date?
Jackson Yueill (Off 59′) — 5 — Unspectacular, but there had to be a lot of nerves on debut. Glad to see the Quakes man get the chance.
Paul Arriola (Off 72′) — 4 — As rough a match as you’ll see from a player of his experience and quality.
Djordje Mihailovic — 4 — His heavy touch in the box at the death was endemic of his team’s night.
Josh Sargent — 4 — Credit to him for battling to the final whistle, but this was very much a night for learning from and growing through struggles for the 19-year-old.
Subs
Nick Lima (On 59′) — 6 — The USMNT was better when he stepped into the fray.
Jonathan Amon (On 59′) — 6 — Lively on the left.
Duane Holmes (On 66′) — 7 — If there were really three Gold Cup roster slots available and Holmes didn’t have a hold on one already, he should now. Dynamic, clean, great vision. Could’ve had two assists.
Joe Gyau (On 72′) — n/a — Good to see him back out there.
Cameron Carter-Vickers (On 72′) — n/a — Pretty fortunate we’re not giving numbers for eight-minute cameos. Rough.
Daniel Lovitz (On 80′) — n/a — Bubble?