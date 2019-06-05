Premier League releases more VAR details

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Premier League has released more details regarding next season’s introduction of Video Assistant Referee to the competition.

When a call is overturned via definitive proof, stadia with big screens will show the footage in question to fans.

For stadia like Anfield and Old Trafford that do not have screens, announcements will be made over the public address system.

The Premier League also announced that it is considering “the possibility of messages and video clips being viewed on handheld devices via an app.”

