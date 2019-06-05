More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Previewing the USWNT’s Group Stage Opponents

By Daniel KarellJun 5, 2019, 12:44 PM EDT
1 Comment

The U.S. Women’s National Team kicks off its World Cup defense on Tuesday, but who exactly are the USWNT facing? Let’s take a closer look.

Thailand

How They Got Here: Thailand finished in the top five in the Women’s Asian Cup in Jordan in 2018, qualifying them for the 2019 World Cup.

Star players: Suchawadee Nildhamrong (Miranda Nild), Forward; Kanjana Sungngoen, Midfielder.

Nild, who’s Thai name is Suchawadee Nildhamrong, is one of two American-born players on the team (the other is backup goalkeeper Tiffany Sornpao). Nild just wrapped up a four-year career at the University of California. Along with Sungngoen, the pair combined for six goals at the Asian Cup. Sungngoen is the top attacking player on this Thailand squad.

Style of play: Compact, counter-attacking system

Manager: Nuengrutai Srathongvian

Expectations: They shouldn’t be very high. Thailand may be able to compete in the Asian landscape, but against nations in Europe and the Americas, they’ve struggled mightily. The U.S. previously beat Thailand, 9-0 in a friendly match and finished third out of four in their group at the Cyprus Women’s Cup earlier this year. Just winning a game at the 2019 World Cup would be a huge accomplishment

What the USWNT should focus on: Considering that Thailand will be defending for their lives, it’s up to the USWNT’s creative players to not only make clever runs into space but to also find their teammates open in the box for chances on goal.

Chile

How they got here: Chile finished as runners-up in the Copa America Femenina, landing a place at the World Cup thanks to a 4-0 thrashing of Argentina in the final match of the tournament. It’s an amazing story, as Chile’s team basically didn’t play for two years between 2015 and 2017, and the majority of the team’s players are as such, inexperienced at the international level and playing abroad.

Star players: Maria Jose Rojas, Yanara Aedo

Style of play: Quick in transitions, fast passing.

Manager: José Letelier

Expectations: Playing in its first World Cup, expectations are low, but perhaps Chile can leave with a win, likely over Thailand.

What the USWNT should focus on: The USWNT had the fortune of playing Chile in a pair of friendly matches in late August-early September 2018, winning by a combined 7-0 margin. By working the wings with Crystal Dunn and Kelley O’Hara, the USWNT can create overloads on the outside and deliver great balls into the box, where the likes of Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe can finish them off.

Sweden

How they got here: Sweden easily won Group 4 of the UEFA World Cup qualification process, with seven wins and just one defeat.

Star players: Stina Blackstenius, Caroline Seger

Style of play: Compact, defensive, direct counter-attacks in transitions

Manager: Pia Sundhage

Expectations: While not considered one of the favorites, Sweden is certainly a dark-horse to make a deep run in the tournament. Pia Sundhage, as many USWNT fans know, is very focused on keeping a compact defensive unit and then playing long and scoring on the counter. If they’re not giving up goals, they have a chance, especially after finishing runners-up at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

What the USWNT should focus on: Sweden of course is a team that the USWNT knows very well. It will be a huge challenge to break down the Sweden defense, so they’ll need Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe to combine with the midfield at times and make deep runs to open up space in behind for other teammates to use when attacking Sweden’s goal.

Europe could go three cycles without a World Cup

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 5, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The FIFA council is expected to rule on a precedent that could allow China to bid for the 2030 World Cup, or make the Asian nation wait another four years to potentially host the tournament.

Currently, federations are eligible to bid on a world cup provided that it’s been at least one cycle since it was hosted on that continent. With FIFA working to spread the game around the world, it’s given hosting duties to Russia and Qatar and previously, South Korea and Japan.

However, while Europe, which technically “hosted” the World Cup in 2018 in Russia, was technically allowed to have a nation bid for the 2026 World Cup, it was discouraged to give the United States-Canada-Mexico bid a better chance. That leaves European nations bidding hard for the right to host the 2030 World Cup, with joint bids between Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile, as well as Romania, Greece, Bulgaria and Serbia already on the table, as well as a solo bid from Morocco.

And yet, if FIFA allows China to bid for the 2030 World Cup, the AP reports it would be the favorite to land the tournament. In terms of mainland Europe, that would leave the continent without a World Cup since 2006.

Maybe it’s due, considering that Europe hosted the World Cup every eight years under previous regimes, with Germany, France, Italy, Spain, West Germany and England all hosting between 1966 and 2006. England has considered a bid that could join with Wales, Scotland and Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, but has not announced one yet.

Per FIFA president Gianni Infantino, a decision on the recent precedent to have confederations wait two cycles before bidding will be made at the next FIFA Council meeting in October in Shanghai, China.

Report: Sterling to be named England captain for match against Netherlands

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 5, 2019, 9:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

On the occasion of his 50th cap, Raheem Sterling is set to be bestowed with a major honor.

The Guardian in England reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is planning to hand Sterling the captain’s armband for England’s first match of the UEFA Nations League finals in Portugal, with England set to face the Netherlands in Guimaraes, Portugal on Thursday. Sterling is coming off a terrific season with Manchester City, winning the domestic treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

While this is a terrific achievement for Sterling, reading between the lines, it could also hint that both Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson, previous England captains under Southgate, may be rested or at least be on the bench for the match. Both Kane and Henderson played in last Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final and despite having a three-week break prior to that match, Kane is clearly still working back to fitness. Both players went the full 90 in the match and with two games scheduled this week regardless of Thursday’s outcome for Southgate, he could decide that both should be rested until Sunday’s match.

If Kane is rested, we could see Marcus Rashford starting up top, while Fabian Delph or Declan Rice could slot into midfield.

Eriksen hints at desire to leave Spurs

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 5, 2019, 8:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Tottenham could look a whole lot different next year as the team’s playmaker hinted he was ready to “try something new.”

Speaking to Danish publication Ekstra Bladet at Denmark National Team camp, midfielder Christian Eriksen stated, with just one year remaining on his contract at Spurs, that he could be set for a move away from London this summer.

“I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham, it will not be negative, Eriksen told Ekstra Bladet. “But I have also said that I would like to try something new. I hope there will be a clarification during the summer. That’s the plan. In football you do not know when a clarification comes. It can happen anytime. Everyone wants it best if it happens as soon as possible, but in football things take time.”

Eriksen, who has appeared more than 200 times for Spurs since joining in 2013, helped the North London side maneuver through nearly two seasons playing away from home at Wembley Stadium, as well as helping lead Tottenham to the UEFA Champions League final.

Losing the creative Danish playmaker would be a big blow to a team with an already small squad, one who wasn’t allowed, or able, to make a single signing in each of the last two transfer windows.

Surely this summer there will be more money to spent on bringing in reinforcements, but it’s hard to see Tottenham as successful if Eriksen leaves, unless they use that money to bring in the next Eriksen from Ajax (Donny van de Beek anybody?) or Erik Lamela finally overcomes his injury problems and becomes the playmaking star he was in Argentina and Italy.

What next for Eriksen? Real Madrid are of course looking to improve their squad, and a player of Eriksen’s quality will be on the radar of just about all the big stars. Would he accept a move to Manchester United if given a salary raise, even if it means a season back in the Europa League? Would Bayern Munich replace James’ place in the squad with Eriksen.

Its sure to be an interesting summer ahead…

Unopposed Infantino re-elected FIFA president

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 5, 2019, 7:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Gianni Infantino will be the FIFA president for at least another four years.

At the FIFA Congress in France on Wednesday, the Congress re-elected Gianni Infantino to another four-year presidential term. Infantino was unopposed, as his predecessor Sepp Blatter so often was.

Under Infantino, FIFA’s finances have grown by hundreds of percentage points. According to a report from the AP, last year’s men’s World Cup grew FIFA’s accounts to $6.4 billion. That means more money dished out to every association, and more money to support growing the game, or growing executives bank accounts.

As much as Blatter transformed FIFA into a financial behemoth, Infantino seems to be doing so as part of his mandate. He campaigned on the idea in 2015 of increasing the World Cup to 48 teams and has tried to get involved with a 24-team Club World Cup, as FIFA looks to get some of the revenues rolling into UEFA’s coffers during the UEFA Champions League.