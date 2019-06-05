Rodriguez, Buffon leave Bayern Munich, PSG, respectively

Two stars of past World Cup are looking for a new club to play for this summer.
Bayern Munich made it official on Wednesday, announcing that midfielder James Rodriguez would be leaving the club following a two-year loan deal and be, on paper, heading back to Real Madrid. Also on Wednesday, PSG announced that goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon would be leaving the club after just one season.
In his two years in Germany, Rodriguez leaves with four trophies, 67 appearances and 15 goals and 20 assists. While that constitutes some success, for sure, Rodriguez never became as big of a star as the likes of Robert Lewandowski or Thomas Muller. Rodriguez also battled with multiple injuries, including an injury that ended his league season late in April.
Buffon meanwhile split the season with France National Team goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and at age 41, is now looking for another new destination as he could potentially prolong his career.
So, what’s next for the pair? The latest reports have seen Rodriguez linked with a move to Juventus or Napoli, though the Colombian denied those claims to the Colombian media after a friendly match with Panama ahead of the Copa America, stating he’d rather be in Medellin, his hometown in Colombia. For Buffon, meanwhile, it’s another year where he has to decide if he wants to continue playing or retire.
Both players would be interesting pickups for the Premier League, should any teams be willing to take a flyer on them. Would Manchester United bring James in to play behind Marcus Rashford up top, or if Mesut Ozil does leave Arsenal, could James replace him? Buffon could likely be an upgrade, even at his age, for most Premier League defenses, and perhaps he could have a season like Esteban Cambiasso did at Leicester City before retiring.