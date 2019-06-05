More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Rodriguez, Buffon leave Bayern Munich, PSG, respectively

By Daniel KarellJun 5, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT
Two stars of past World Cup are looking for a new club to play for this summer.

Bayern Munich made it official on Wednesday, announcing that midfielder James Rodriguez would be leaving the club following a two-year loan deal and be, on paper, heading back to Real Madrid. Also on Wednesday, PSG announced that goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon would be leaving the club after just one season.

In his two years in Germany, Rodriguez leaves with four trophies, 67 appearances and 15 goals and 20 assists. While that constitutes some success, for sure, Rodriguez never became as big of a star as the likes of Robert Lewandowski or Thomas Muller. Rodriguez also battled with multiple injuries, including an injury that ended his league season late in April.

Buffon meanwhile split the season with France National Team goalkeeper Alphonse Areola and at age 41, is now looking for another new destination as he could potentially prolong his career.

So, what’s next for the pair? The latest reports have seen Rodriguez linked with a move to Juventus or Napoli, though the Colombian denied those claims to the Colombian media after a friendly match with Panama ahead of the Copa America, stating he’d rather be in Medellin, his hometown in Colombia. For Buffon, meanwhile, it’s another year where he has to decide if he wants to continue playing or retire.

Both players would be interesting pickups for the Premier League, should any teams be willing to take a flyer on them. Would Manchester United bring James in to play behind Marcus Rashford up top, or if Mesut Ozil does leave Arsenal, could James replace him? Buffon could likely be an upgrade, even at his age, for most Premier League defenses, and perhaps he could have a season like Esteban Cambiasso did at Leicester City before retiring.

 

Neymar team denies seeking settlement meeting

Associated PressJun 5, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) Attorneys for Brazilian soccer star Neymar are disputing allegations they had asked for a meeting to discuss a settlement with representatives of a woman who later filed a rape complaint.

The legal team issued a statement Wednesday saying it was the unidentified woman’s attorneys who sought the May 29 meeting, in which no agreement was reached. Those attorneys had asserted the request came from Neymar’s lawyers.

Her initial legal team says her first complaint had been of “physical violence.” She filed more serious complaint of rape against Neymar on Friday in Sao Paulo

Neymar says he had two encounters with the accuser in France, but denies any wrongdoing.

The woman has since changed attorneys.

Previewing the USWNT’s Group Stage Opponents

By Daniel KarellJun 5, 2019, 12:44 PM EDT
2 Comments

The U.S. Women’s National Team kicks off its World Cup defense on Tuesday, but who exactly are the USWNT facing? Let’s take a closer look.

Thailand

How They Got Here: Thailand finished in the top five in the Women’s Asian Cup in Jordan in 2018, qualifying them for the 2019 World Cup.

Star players: Suchawadee Nildhamrong (Miranda Nild), Forward; Kanjana Sungngoen, Midfielder.

Nild, who’s Thai name is Suchawadee Nildhamrong, is one of two American-born players on the team (the other is backup goalkeeper Tiffany Sornpao). Nild just wrapped up a four-year career at the University of California. Along with Sungngoen, the pair combined for six goals at the Asian Cup. Sungngoen is the top attacking player on this Thailand squad.

Style of play: Compact, counter-attacking system

Manager: Nuengrutai Srathongvian

Expectations: They shouldn’t be very high. Thailand may be able to compete in the Asian landscape, but against nations in Europe and the Americas, they’ve struggled mightily. The U.S. previously beat Thailand, 9-0 in a friendly match and finished third out of four in their group at the Cyprus Women’s Cup earlier this year. Just winning a game at the 2019 World Cup would be a huge accomplishment

What the USWNT should focus on: Considering that Thailand will be defending for their lives, it’s up to the USWNT’s creative players to not only make clever runs into space but to also find their teammates open in the box for chances on goal.

Chile

How they got here: Chile finished as runners-up in the Copa America Femenina, landing a place at the World Cup thanks to a 4-0 thrashing of Argentina in the final match of the tournament. It’s an amazing story, as Chile’s team basically didn’t play for two years between 2015 and 2017, and the majority of the team’s players are as such, inexperienced at the international level and playing abroad.

Star players: Maria Jose Rojas, Yanara Aedo

Style of play: Quick in transitions, fast passing.

Manager: Jose Letelier

Expectations: Playing in its first World Cup, expectations are low, but perhaps Chile can leave with a win, likely over Thailand.

What the USWNT should focus on: The USWNT had the fortune of playing Chile in a pair of friendly matches in late August-early September 2018, winning by a combined 7-0 margin. By working the wings with Crystal Dunn and Kelley O’Hara, the USWNT can create overloads on the outside and deliver great balls into the box, where the likes of Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe can finish them off.

Sweden

How they got here: Sweden easily won Group 4 of the UEFA World Cup qualification process, with seven wins and just one defeat.

Star players: Stina Blackstenius, Caroline Seger

Style of play: Compact, defensive, direct counter-attacks in transitions

Manager: Peter Gerhardsson

Expectations: While not considered one of the favorites, Sweden is certainly a dark-horse to make a deep run in the tournament. They are very focused on keeping a compact defensive unit and then playing long and scoring on the counter. If they’re not giving up goals, they have a chance, especially after finishing runners-up at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

What the USWNT should focus on: Sweden of course is a team that the USWNT knows very well. It will be a huge challenge to break down the Sweden defense, so they’ll need Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe to combine with the midfield at times and make deep runs to open up space in behind for other teammates to use when attacking Sweden’s goal.

Europe could go three cycles without a World Cup

By Daniel KarellJun 5, 2019, 11:33 AM EDT
The FIFA council is expected to rule on a precedent that could allow China to bid for the 2030 World Cup, or make the Asian nation wait another four years to potentially host the tournament.

Currently, federations are eligible to bid on a world cup provided that it’s been at least one cycle since it was hosted on that continent. With FIFA working to spread the game around the world, it’s given hosting duties to Russia and Qatar and previously, South Korea and Japan.

However, while Europe, which technically “hosted” the World Cup in 2018 in Russia, was technically allowed to have a nation bid for the 2026 World Cup, it was discouraged to give the United States-Canada-Mexico bid a better chance. That leaves European nations bidding hard for the right to host the 2030 World Cup, with joint bids between Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile, as well as Romania, Greece, Bulgaria and Serbia already on the table, as well as a solo bid from Morocco.

And yet, if FIFA allows China to bid for the 2030 World Cup, the AP reports it would be the favorite to land the tournament. In terms of mainland Europe, that would leave the continent without a World Cup since 2006.

Maybe it’s due, considering that Europe hosted the World Cup every eight years under previous regimes, with Germany, France, Italy, Spain, West Germany and England all hosting between 1966 and 2006. England has considered a bid that could join with Wales, Scotland and Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, but has not announced one yet.

Per FIFA president Gianni Infantino, a decision on the recent precedent to have confederations wait two cycles before bidding will be made at the next FIFA Council meeting in October in Shanghai, China.

Report: Sterling to be named England captain for match against Netherlands

By Daniel KarellJun 5, 2019, 9:48 AM EDT
On the occasion of his 50th cap, Raheem Sterling is set to be bestowed with a major honor.

The Guardian in England reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is planning to hand Sterling the captain’s armband for England’s first match of the UEFA Nations League finals in Portugal, with England set to face the Netherlands in Guimaraes, Portugal on Thursday. Sterling is coming off a terrific season with Manchester City, winning the domestic treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup.

While this is a terrific achievement for Sterling, reading between the lines, it could also hint that both Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson, previous England captains under Southgate, may be rested or at least be on the bench for the match. Both Kane and Henderson played in last Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final and despite having a three-week break prior to that match, Kane is clearly still working back to fitness. Both players went the full 90 in the match and with two games scheduled this week regardless of Thursday’s outcome for Southgate, he could decide that both should be rested until Sunday’s match.

If Kane is rested, we could see Marcus Rashford starting up top, while Fabian Delph or Declan Rice could slot into midfield.