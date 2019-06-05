Two for Taidir as Montreal beats Seattle, moves into second (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It says something that near the end of the United States men’s national team’s 1-0 loss to Jamaica in a Wednesday friendly, I hesitated to make a joke about calling up the U-20 team.

I didn’t know if people would realize I was kidding.

[ RECAP: USMNT 0-1 Jamaica ]

This was the worst performance of the Gregg Berhalter era, albeit with most stars missing from the U.S. roster.

Starting XI

Zack Steffen — 5 — Wasn’t going to do anything on the goal, but what was with the cavalier play to start the match?

Tim Ream (Off 59′) — 5 — Fighting to rediscover his form following a miserable season at Fulham.

Matt Miazga (Off 72′) — 6 — Bailed his men out a few times.

Omar Gonzalez — 7 — If Wednesday was any sign, Toronto FC is getting a wise, fit center back.

Antonee Robinson (Off 80′) — 6 — Ran out of gas in the second half, but buzzed up and down the left in the first half.

Cristian Roldan (Off 66′) — 4 — More of the same in an U.S. shirt, lots of industry but little in threat.

Wil Trapp — 4 — He was out there. We promise. After 15 caps, what’s his standout performance to date?

Jackson Yueill (Off 59′) — 5 — Unspectacular, but there had to be a lot of nerves on debut. Glad to see the Quakes man get the chance.

Paul Arriola (Off 72′) — 4 — As rough a match as you’ll see from a player of his experience and quality.

Djordje Mihailovic — 4 — His heavy touch in the box at the death was endemic of his team’s night.

Josh Sargent — 4 — Credit to him for battling to the final whistle, but this was very much a night for learning from and growing through struggles for the 19-year-old.

Subs

Nick Lima (On 59′) — 6 — The USMNT was better when he stepped into the fray.

Jonathan Amon (On 59′) — 6 — Lively on the left.

Duane Holmes (On 66′) — 7 — If there were really three Gold Cup roster slots available and Holmes didn’t have a hold on one already, he should now. Dynamic, clean, great vision. Could’ve had two assists.

Joe Gyau (On 72′) — n/a — Good to see him back out there.

Cameron Carter-Vickers (On 72′) — n/a — Pretty fortunate we’re not giving numbers for eight-minute cameos. Rough.

Daniel Lovitz (On 80′) — n/a — Bubble?

