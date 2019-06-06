2019 Women’s World Cup: Group stage predictions

From June 7 to July 7, the 2019 Women’s World Cup will dominate soccer headlines.
With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at which teams are favored to make it out of the group stage in France and reach the Round of 16.
And the tournament about to kick off, it is worth remembering you can watch every single game live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes. All you have to do is click on the link below.
Take a look below at our predictions for how the group stage will pan out, and get involved in the comments section below if you fancy it.
Joe Prince-Wright
Group A
1. France
2. Norway
3. Nigeria
4. South Korea
Group B
1. Germany
2. Spain
3. South Africa
4. China
Group C
1. Brazil
2. Australia
3. Jamaica
4. Italy
Group D
1. England
2. Japan
3. Scotland
4. Argentina
Group E
1. Netherlands
2. Canada
3. New Zealand
4. Cameroon
Group F
1. USA
2. Sweden
3. Thailand
4. Chile
Nick Mendola
Group A
1. France
2. South Korea
3. Nigeria
4. Norway
Group B
1. Germany
2. China
3. Spain
4. South Africa
Group C
1. Brazil
2. Italy
3. Australia
4. Jamaica
Group D
1. Japan
2. England
3. Scotland
4. Argentina
Group E
1. Canada
2. Netherlands
3. New Zealand
4. Cameroon
Group F
1. USA
2. Sweden
3. Chile
4. Thailand
Kyle Bonn
Group A
1. France
2. South Korea
3. Norway
4. Nigeria
Group B
1. Germany
2. Spain
3. China
4. South Africa
Group C
1. Australia
2. Brazil
3. Italy
4. Jamaica
Group D
1. England
2. Japan
3. Scotland
4. Argentina
Group E
1. Netherlands
2. New Zealand
3. Canada
4. Cameroon
Group F
1. USA
2. Sweden
3. Chile
4. Thailand
Andy Edwards
Group A
1. France
2. Nigeria
3. Norway
4. South Korea
Group B
1. Germany
2. China
3. South Africa
4. Spain
Group C
1. Australia
2. Brazil
3. Jamaica
4. Italy
Group D
1. England
2. Scotland
3. Japan
4. Argentina
Group E
1. Netherlands
2. Canada
3. Cameroon
4. New Zealand
Group F
1. USA
2. Sweden
3. Thailand
4. Chile
Dan Karell
Group A
1. France
2. Norway
3. South Korea
4. Nigeria
Group B
1. Germany
2. China
3. Spain
4. South Africa
Group C
1. Australia
2. Brazil
3. Jamaica
4. Italy
Group D
1. Japan
2. England
3. Scotland
4. Argentina
Group E
1. Canada
2. Netherlands
3. New Zealand
4. Cameroon
Group F
1. USA
2. Sweden
3. Chile
4. Thailand