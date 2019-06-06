More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
2019 Women’s World Cup: Group stage predictions

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT
From June 7 to July 7, the 2019 Women’s World Cup will dominate soccer headlines.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at which teams are favored to make it out of the group stage in France and reach the Round of 16.

And the tournament about to kick off, it is worth remembering you can watch every single game live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes. All you have to do is click on the link below.

Take a look below at our predictions for how the group stage will pan out, and get involved in the comments section below if you fancy it.

Joe Prince-Wright

Group A
1. France
2. Norway
3. Nigeria
4. South Korea

Group B
1. Germany
2. Spain
3. South Africa
4. China

Group C
1. Brazil
2. Australia
3. Jamaica
4. Italy

Group D
1. England
2. Japan
3. Scotland
4. Argentina

Group E
1. Netherlands
2. Canada
3. New Zealand
4. Cameroon

Group F
1. USA
2. Sweden
3. Thailand
4. Chile

Nick Mendola

Group A
1. France
2. South Korea
3. Nigeria
4. Norway

Group B
1. Germany
2. China
3. Spain
4. South Africa

Group C
1. Brazil
2. Italy
3. Australia
4. Jamaica

Group D
1. Japan
2. England
3. Scotland
4. Argentina

Group E
1. Canada
2. Netherlands
3. New Zealand
4. Cameroon

Group F
1. USA
2. Sweden
3. Chile
4. Thailand

Kyle Bonn

Group A
1. France
2. South Korea
3. Norway
4. Nigeria

Group B
1. Germany
2. Spain
3. China
4. South Africa

Group C
1. Australia
2. Brazil
3. Italy
4. Jamaica

Group D
1. England
2. Japan
3. Scotland
4. Argentina

Group E
1. Netherlands
2. New Zealand
3. Canada
4. Cameroon

Group F
1. USA
2. Sweden
3. Chile
4. Thailand

Andy Edwards

Group A
1. France
2. Nigeria
3. Norway
4. South Korea

Group B
1. Germany
2. China
3. South Africa
4. Spain

Group C
1. Australia
2. Brazil
3. Jamaica
4. Italy

Group D
1. England
2. Scotland
3. Japan
4. Argentina

Group E
1. Netherlands
2. Canada
3. Cameroon
4. New Zealand

Group F
1. USA
2. Sweden
3. Thailand
4. Chile

Dan Karell

Group A
1. France
2. Norway
3. South Korea
4. Nigeria

Group B
1. Germany
2. China
3. Spain
4. South Africa

Group C
1. Australia
2. Brazil
3. Jamaica
4. Italy

Group D
1. Japan
2. England
3. Scotland
4. Argentina

Group E
1. Canada
2. Netherlands
3. New Zealand
4. Cameroon

Group F
1. USA
2. Sweden
3. Chile
4. Thailand

Qualifying for 2022 World Cup gets underway in Asia

Associated PressJun 6, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) Qualifying for the 2022 World Cup got underway in Asia on Thursday, with Mongolia and Macau among the teams earning first-leg wins in the preliminary round.

Mongolia beat Brunei 2-0 in Ulaanbaatar, with captain Tsedenbal Norjmaa scoring from a free kick after nine minutes and Naranbold Nyam-Osor netting in the second half.

Macau beat Sri Lanka 1-0 while Cambodia, coached by former Japan international Keisuke Honda, won 2-0 against Pakistan.

Also Bangladesh won 1-0 in Laos and Bhutan beat Guam 1-0.

The return legs take place next week. The opening round of qualifiers features Asia’s 12 lowest-ranked teams, with the six winners joining 34 other countries in the group stage that kicks off in September.

Malaysia plays Timor Leste on Friday.

Sargent’s Gold Cup exclusion is Berhalter’s first truly baffling USMNT decision

By Kyle BonnJun 6, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
If this was Jurgen Klinsmann, he’s be absolutely skewered.

Gregg Berhalter made his first true Klinsmann-esque head-scratcher when he released the final 23-man Gold Cup roster, leaving Josh Sargent at home in favor of fellow strikers Gyasi Zardes and Jordan Morris.

It’s an absolutely baffling decision with little upside, foresight, or thought put in the process. If this was Klinsmann at the helm, the pitchforks and torches would be out en masse.

The 19-year-old Werder Bremen frontman was brought into the preliminary Gold Cup squad at the expense of a position with the likes of Timothy Weah and Paxton Pomykal at the U-20 World Cup group, where Sargent would have likely been the first-choice striker ahead of Sebastian Soto. To be fair, Soto is having an excellent U-20 World Cup, with his brace helping topple the favorites France in their Round of 16 meeting.

Yet still, had Sargent been in Poland, he would have received gobs of playing time and been a first-team regular racking up meaningful minutes on the pitch. Berhalter sacrificed that to bring Sargent into the Gold Cup fold, a clear indication that the Missouri-born teen was firmly in the mix for a first-team role. This highlights the first of many reasons Sargent’s exclusion is a massive mistake by Berhalter and his USMNT front office…as a 19-year-old, what Sargent needs most is game time. If the decision-makers wished to sacrifice valuable minutes in a high-leverage tournament with Tab Ramos and company, it should have been to get Sargent time with the senior squad. That doesn’t mean he necessarily had to play a bunch at the Gold Cup; being with the senior squad alone is valuable enough for a player of his age to make a fair trade-off from U-20 World Cup time.

Consider what Tab Ramos said a month ago when the U-20 World Cup preliminary roster was announced, with Sargent’s inclusion. “We weren’t 100% sure because of the playing time situation, so I did put him on the 50-man roster, but it’s clear that he’s going into the summer with the senior national team. So it’s best that he continues to move in that direction.”

Clearly the intent was to have Sargent be with the senior squad for the long-term. Instead, the striker is now sitting on his couch this summer, neither racking up high-leverage minutes in Poland or gaining valuable experience with the senior squad. How does that make any sense? The potential successor to Jozy Altidore‘s throne is simply cast aside.

The above quotes from Berhalter after the loss to Jamaica Wednesday night provide the perfect transition to the second reason this is flat out wrong. Berhalter said Sargent is “the striker for the national team in the future,” yet the new head man would willingly sacrifice his development to include Jordan Morris and Gyasi Zardes on the Gold Cup roster, like the Gold Cup is some win-at-all-costs trophy that needs even backups and third-stringers to be tip-top game-ready. With the unceremonious death of the Confederations Cup, the Gold Cup is almost entirely meaningless. Yes, it still counts as the confederation’s main continental tournament, and it certainly provides a competitive bridge between four-year cycles to be taken seriously, but the ultimate goal of the USMNT is undoubtedly a successful end to World Cup qualification. Yet Berhalter is treating the Gold Cup like the World Cup itself, taking the very best 23 players instead of building for the future by making sure the team is as prepared as possible to qualify for Qatar 2022.

The Gold Cup should be taken for what it is: a meaningful tournament that gives the team a chance to gain minutes on the field together and prepare the future of the squad for the truly important World Cup qualifiers. Leaving Sargent at home for the likes of Zardes and Morris completely contradicts that. Even if Berhalter sacrificed a wide player like Tyler Boyd or Jonathan Lewis to keep four strikers just so Sargent could be with the team, it would have made more sense…there’s enough width on the roster between Paul Arriola and versatile players like Zardes, Christian Roldan, and Christian Pulisic that the team makeup would remain healthy.

Finally, for Berhalter to suggest that Sargent’s play on the field is far enough behind the likes of Zardes and Morris that it warrants his total exclusion from the squad – after he was kept home from Poland specifically for senior squad experience – is just flat out insulting to U.S. fans who know he could do the job against the likes of Panama and Trinidad & Tobago if necessitated. Surely the staff didn’t decide Sargent’s Gold Cup squad-readiness based on one B-team friendly against Jamaica where the entire attack was bogged down?

At 19 years old, Sargent is a bright talent and clearly Berhalter and company see him as the future of the USMNT attack. He doesn’t need rest after playing just 1,267 professional minutes this past season, including just 205 with the senior Werder Bremen squad. His development is still progressing, and for the kid to reach his full potential, he needs to be treated as the player the national team sees him becoming. Leaving him at home this summer because he’s not a first-team option – which in and of itself is debatable – is incredibly short-sighted and calls the true direction of Berhalter’s staff into serious question. This isn’t yet a fireable offense by any means, but after what fans were put through under Klinsmann, it harkens back to the German’s tenure full of baffling personnel decisions and questionable lineup choices that fans do not wish to be put through again. Recalling the previous incumbency by putting the Gold Cup on such a pedestal that it sacrifices the future of the national team in any way is enough to unearth bad memories and make any U.S. fan groan in disgust.

Full 2019 Women’s World Cup schedule, live streams

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2019, 1:21 PM EDT
The 2019 Women’s World Cup is almost here. It is time to get your schedule sorted for the next month.

With the tournament about to kick off, it is worth remembering you can watch every single game live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes. All you have to do is click on the link below.

[ LIVE: Watch every single 2019 Women’s World Cup game ]

Below is a look at the 2019 Women’s World Cup schedule in full, as it starts on June 7 and ends on July 7.

Group Stage

Friday 7 June
Group A: France vs South Korea (3 p.m. ET, Paris)

Saturday 8 June
Group A: Norway vs Nigeria (9 a.m. ET, Reims)
Group B: Spain vs South Africa (12 p.m. ET, Le Havre)
Group B: Germany vs China (3 p.m. ET, Rennes)

Sunday 9 June
Group C: Australia vs Italy (7 a.m. ET, Valenciennes)
Group C: Brazil vs Jamaica (9:30 a.m. ET, Grenoble)
Group D: England vs Scotland (12 p.m. ET, Nice)

Monday 10 June
Group D: Argentina vs Japan (12 p.m. ET, Paris)
Group E: Canada vs Cameroon (3 p.m. ET, Montpellier)

Tuesday 11 June
Group E: New Zealand vs Netherlands (9 a.m. ET Le Havre)
Group F: Chile vs Sweden (12 p.m. ET, Rennes)
Group F: United States vs Thailand (3 p.m. ET, Reims)

Wednesday 12 June
Group A: Nigeria vs South Korea (9 a.m. ET, Grenoble)
Group B: Germany vs Spain (12 p.m. ET, Valenciennes)
Group A: France vs Norway (3 p.m. ET, Nice)

Thursday 13 June
Group C: Australia vs Brazil (12 p.m. ET, Montpellier)
Group B: South Africa vs China (3 p.m. ET, Paris)

Friday 14 June
Group D: Japan vs Scotland (2 p.m. ET, Rennes)
Group D: England vs Argentina (12 p.m. ET, Le Havre)
Group C: Jamaica vs Italy (3 p.m. ET, Reims)

Saturday 15 June
Group E: Netherlands vs Cameroon (12 p.m. ET, Valenciennes)
Group E: Canada vs New Zealand (3 p.m. ET, Grenoble)

Sunday 16 June
Group F: United States vs Chile (2 p.m. ET, Paris)
Group F: Sweden vs Thailand (12 p.m. ET, Nice)

Monday 17 June
Group B: China vs Spain (12 p.m. ET, Le Havre)
Group B: South Africa vs Germany (12 p.m. ET, Montpellier)
Group A: Nigeria vs France (3 p.m. ET, Rennes)
Group A: South Korea vs Norway (3 p.m. ET, Reims)

Tuesday 18 June
Group C: Jamaica vs Australia (3 p.m. ET, Grenoble)
Group C: Italy vs Brazil (3 p.m. ET, Valenciennes)

Wednesday 19 June
Group D: Japan vs England (3 p.m. ET, Nice)
Group D: Scotland vs Argentina (3 p.m. ET, Paris)

Thursday 20 June
Group E: Cameroon vs New Zealand (17:00, Montpellier)
Group E: Netherlands vs Canada (17:00, Reims)
Group F: Sweden vs United States (3 p.m. ET Le Havre)
Group F: Thailand vs Chile (3 p.m. ET, Rennes)

Round of 16

Saturday 22 June
38: 1B vs 3A/C/D (9 a.m ET, Grenoble)
37: A2 vs C2 (12:30 p.m. ET, Nice)

Sunday 23 June
39: 1D vs 3B/E/F (11:30 a.m. ET, Valenciennes)
40: 1A vs 3C/D/E (3 p.m. ET, Le Havre)

Monday 24 June
41: 2B vs 2F (12 p.m. ET, Reims)
42: 1F vs 2E (3 p.m. ET, Paris)

Tuesday 25 June
43: 1C vs 3A/B/F (12 p.m. ET, Montpellier)
44: 1E vs 2D (3 p.m. ET, Rennes)

Quarterfinals

Thursday 27 June
45: W37 vs W39 (3 p.m. ET, Le Havre)

Friday 28 June
46: W40 vs W41 (3 p.m. ET, Paris)

Saturday 29 June
47: W43 vs W44 (9 a.m. ET, Valenciennes)
48: W38 vs W42 (12:30 p.m. ET, Rennes)

Semifinals

Tuesday 2 July
49: W45 vs W46 (3 p.m. ET, Lyon)

Wednesday 3 July
50: W47 vs W48 (3 p.m. ET, Lyon)

Third-place play-off

Saturday 6 July (11 a.m. ET, Nice)

Final

Sunday 7 July (11 a.m. ET, Lyon)

Man United edge closer to signing James

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2019, 12:43 PM EDT
Daniel James‘ move to Manchester United is almost complete.

According to numerous reports the Welsh winger, 21, is set to undergo a medical ahead of a $22.8 million transfer from Swansea City.

Manchester United have beaten several rivals to sign James, with the speedy winger impressing in the Championship during his breakout 2018-19 campaign.

Our partners at Sky Sports in the UK say that James will have a medical at United on Thursday, with the deal to be announced officially next week. They also confirm that the transfer fee is initially $19 million with an extra $3.8 million in add-ons agreed. Sky also state that James had already agreed personal terms.

Is this the kind of player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be signing?

Time will tell if James cane make the step up to the Premier League, but his raw pace and dribbling ability shone through for Swansea last season as they reached the FA Cup quarterfinals and were comfortable in midtable on a shoestring budget.

Solskjaer has said he wants to sign young British talent this summer, and James could be joined by the likes of Declan Rice and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford. Pace on the counter attack has been one of the hallmarks of Solskjaer’s time in charge of Untied so far and James fits the bill. Already an international for Wales, he is coached by United legend Ryan Giggs at club level and he’s obviously told Solskjaer that James is capable of stepping up to the top-flight.

United have tried signing huge names for massive money in recent years and it hasn’t worked out well for them. Getting smarter in the transfer market, and taking calculated risks like this, has to be the way forward.