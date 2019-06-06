More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

American billionaire Commisso buys Fiorentina

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2019, 8:52 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Rocco Commisso is the new owner of Fiorentina in Italy. 

The American billionaire, who is CEO of Mediacom, was born in Italy but moved to the U.S. at the age of 12 and has confirmed the news to Tariq Panja of the New York Times on Thursday.

It is believed Commisso has bought Fiorentina for somewhere between $150-200 million. Fiorentina have yet to confirm the news officially, but Commisso will become the fifth foreign owner of a Serie A club.

He previously failed in a bid to buy AC Milan with his love for soccer is clear as he is also the owner of the New York Cosmos in the U.S., the historic club which has been in the NASL and now the NPSL in recent years.

Speaking to the NY Times about the purchase, Commisso was delighted to be the new owner of the Florence club.

“There’s going to be a tremendous amount of effort, work, passion and money all going to be put in to make sure we have a better season than we had last year,” Commisso said. “Given the fact I was born in Italy, my love for Italian soccer and what soccer has done for me I wanted to eventually buy a quality team here in Italy and I’m very proud, happy and honored to buy Fiorentina, a club that’s got great traditions.”

Fiorentina finished in a disappointing 16th place in Serie A in 2018-19, as that slump came after several seasons of qualifying for European competition.

Previous owner Diego Della Valle took over when Fiorentina were declared bankrupt and despite plenty of progress over the last 17 years, fans have turned on him in recent months.

With the success of American businessman James Pallotta at AS Roma in recent seasons, it will be intriguing to see how much money Commisso will provide in transfer funds and how he can help improve profits off the pitch (due to his vast business experience) to help return Fiorentina to top four challengers in Serie A.

He seems like being cautious to start off with, but the potential for Fiorentina to return to the upper echelons of Italian and European soccer is there.

Brazil’s Neymar ruled out of Copa America

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2019, 7:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Neymar will not play in the 2019 Copa America on home soil.

The Brazilian superstar, 27, rupturing ligaments in his ankle during the 2-0 friendly victory over Qatar in Brasilia on Wednesday.

Neymar has only just returned from a three-month injury to his right foot, as he limped off the pitch in the 17th minute and was seen leaving the stadium on crutches and in a protective boot.

A statement from the Brazilian football federation confirmed he will miss the tournament.

“After suffering a sprain in his right ankle during last Wednesday’s game against Qatar, Neymar was evaluated and subjected to tests that confirmed ligament rupture in the ankle. Due to the seriousness of the injury, Neymar will not have the physical conditions and sufficient recovery time to participate in the Copa América Brasil 2019.”

A hero in Brazil, Neymar was stripped of the captaincy by head coach Tite last month for disciplinary reasons (he hit a fan after PSG’s French Cup final defeat to Rennes) and worrying allegations currently surround his personal life.

This week has been dominated by rape allegations and the player’s posting of explicit photos to defend himself. Most recently, his team denied asking for a settlement meeting as the woman accusing Neymar of rape appeared on Brazilian TV on Wednesday to discuss the allegations.

On the pitch, his loss is a big blow for Brazil as they host the Copa America for the first time since 2007. The tournament kicks off on June 14, as Brazil face Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru in the group stage. The final is on July 7 at the Maracana.

Neymar’s run of untimely injuries continue, as he missed several months in the lead up to the 2018 World Cup and many believed he was far from fully fit as the Selecao were knocked out at the quarterfinal stage by Belgium.

Neymar injures ankle, taken to hospital for scans

AP Photo/Eraldo Peres
By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Neymar left the field in tears and was taken to the hospital for scans after suffering a right ankle injury on Brazil duty.

The Paris Saint-Germain star produced 23 goals and 13 assists in 28 matches, but missed three months with a right foot injury. He was also suspended for hitting a fan following a cup loss.

[ MORE: USMNT player ratings ]

Neymar has had a horrible few months both on- and off-the-field. This week’s been dominated by rape allegations and the player’s posting of explicit photos to defend himself. Most recently, his team denied asking for a settlement meeting.

Brazil beat Qatar 2-0 on goals by Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus. It begins its Copa America on June 14, and has not placed in its last three tournaments.

Two for Taidir as Montreal beats Seattle, moves into second (video)

Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP
By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Don’t bother the Montreal Impact with things like traditional stats and the absence of their talisman.

They’re apparently going to just keep on winning.

[ MORE: USMNT player ratings ]

The Impact are now second in the Eastern Conference with 27 points — albeit having played MLS’ most matches — despite carrying a minus-7 goal differential and missing serial MVP candidate Ignacio Piatti for all but five matches.

Then again, Saphir Taidir has seven goals on the season, two of them in a 2-1 defeat of visiting Seattle on Wednesday.

The Sounders are going in the other direction, losers of three-straight and officially winless on their four-match road swing. Victor Rodriguez converted a penalty for Seattle’s lone goal.

Sixteen-year-old Danny Leyva debuted for Seattle in the loss, and the Sounders were without Cristian Roldan due to USMNT duty. Montreal did not have Daniel Lovitz for the same reason.

Pre-Women’s World Cup Power Rankings

Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2019, 9:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Well, here goes nothing.

The last Women’s World Cup seems like it took place more than four years ago, when group stage games saw a couple wobbly scores like Switzerland’s 10-1 defeat of Ecuador and Germany’s 10-0 demolition of the Ivory Coast.

[ MORE: USMNT player ratings ]

The lesser lights seem a bit stronger this go-round, but it’s still very much the case that single upsets — let alone long runs into the tournament — aren’t going to arrive too often.

The top teams in the world are just too good. And even Brazil, who is struggling mightily in terms of results, has been losing while running a brutal run of preparation fixtures.

Tier 4: Be happy to be there

24. Cameroon

23. South Africa

22. Jamaica

21. Argentina

20. Nigeria

19. Chile

18. Thailand

Tier 3: Hoping to surprise — Some impressive moments on their resumes, but nothing that makes you expect glory.

17. New Zealand

16. Scotland

15. China

14. Italy

13. Spain

12. Norway

11. South Korea

10. Australia

9. Netherlands

Tier 2: Capable of extended beauty — The stars and set-up to win any match, but just not quite the level of the favorites.

8. Brazil

7. Japan

6. Sweden

5. Canada

Tier 1: The Elite — Where anything other than a final is a failure. And just think: France and the USWNT will meet in the quarterfinals if both win their groups.

4. England

3. Germany

2. France

  1. USWNT