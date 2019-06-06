More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Belgium announce U-21 squad with South Park-inspired video

By Daniel KarellJun 6, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT
The Belgian National Team, known for its talented players on the pitch, is clearly up with the times when it comes to matters off the pitch as well.

Ahead of the start of the European Under-21 Championship in Italy and San Marino, the Belgian Football Federation came up with a pretty inventive way of introducing their 23-man squad: turn them into South Park characters.

Putting the players in the classroom and then out on the soccer field, each player gets introduced one by one and hops into frame as a character on the hit American cartoon show.

Considering that Belgium has been placed in a group with Italy, Spain and Poland, this could be their one highlight of the tournament. But oh, what a highlight it was.

Man City appeals to CAS over potential FFP charges

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 6, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT
Manchester City is taking proactive action against UEFA after allegations of misleading the UEFA Club Financial Control Body of the value of sponsorships and other revenue emerged.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said in a press release that it had received an appeal from Man City against the Investigatory Chamber of the CFBC due to UEFA’s decision to refer the matter to the CFBC for potential punishment for breaching Financial Fair Play. In theory, the CFBC could kick Man City out of European competition, including the UEFA Champions League and all its television and sponsorship revenue.

Man City has denied that it mislead UEFA investigators and that all of its financial dealings and accounting books are above board, but a previous report in Der Spiegel said that Man City’s ownership group in the United Arab Emirates overvalued certain sponsorships, like the Emirates Airlines deal for the stadium naming rights and the shirt chest sponsor, which has allowed Man City to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on revamping the squad over the last decade.

Here’s the statement from CAS:

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal filed by Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) against the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). The appeal is filed against decisions taken by the Investigatory Chamber (IC) of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) regarding MCFC’s alleged non-compliance with UEFA’s Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.

An arbitration procedure will now be initiated and will involve an exchange of written submissions between the parties while a Panel of CAS arbitrators is convened to hear the appeal. Once the Panel has been formally constituted, it will issue a procedural calendar. It is not possible to say at this time when the Arbitral Award for this matter will be issued.

CAS will not provide any further information in relation to this procedure, except to issue a Media Release announcing the Panel’s decision.

It remains unclear what the timeline is on this case, but Man City’s appeal is certainly going to delay proceedings, and even if UEFA rule against Man City, the club can point to this case and say that any ruling can’t go into effect until the highest sporting court has made a decision.

CAS is notorious for being prudent with decisions and taking its time, so it’s safe to say that unless something drastic happens this summer, Man City is almost assuredly going to be participating in the Champions League in 2019-2020.

 

Nations League: Netherlands comes back, beats England in extra time

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 6, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT
In a wild match decided by numerous defensive errors, it was the Netherlands that made the most of its opportunities.

Despite trailing early, the Netherlands came back from a goal down to defeat England, 3-1 after extra time on Thursday in Guimaraes, Portugal. With the win, the Netherlands advances to the UEFA Nation’s League Final, where it will face host nation Portugal. England, meanwhile, will face Switzerland in the third-place game back in Guimaraes.

With the match coming at the end of a long season for many of the players on the pitch, whether they played for Tottenham, Liverpool or Ajax, it seemed that there were moments of lost focus, which enabled both team’s attacking talent to flourish.

England and the Netherlands traded blows early, with Jadon Sancho taking on Netherland’s right back Denzel Dumfries and former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay taking strikes on Jordan Pickford in goal.

It was Matthijs de Ligt who made the game’s first crucial mistake, turning the ball over right on the edge of the box. Rashford pounced on the error and drove towards goal before de Ligt took Rashford down from behind with a slide tackle, leading to a penalty kick.

After a long wait, Rashford stepped to the spot and calmly sent Jasper Cillessen the wrong way to put England in front in the 32nd minute.

Although the Netherlands was creating chances, England seemed comfortably on its way to the Nation’s League final until a mistake on corner kick marking. In the 73rd minute, de Ligt made up for his earlier mistake by rising highest on a corner kick and scoring to tie the match.

The back and forth match came to life after de Ligt’s goal as England had a goal ruled out by VAR and the Netherlands thought they may have earned a penalty kick but it was waived off after a VAR check.

A beautiful move, started by Ben Chillwell down the left wing with a silky smooth Raheem Sterling backheel and a Jordan Henderson through ball saw Jesse Lingard look to have put England up 2-1. However, Lingard’s goal was called back for offside after a lengthy check.

Minutes later at the other end, Ben Chillwell had the ball ricochet off his hip and arm in the box, leading the Dutch players to call for a handball. However under the new IFAB rules, it was ruled unintentional and the appeals were waived off.

In extra time, it was yet another defensive error that effectively decided the match. John Stones got caught with his eye off the ball and Depay stole it before taking a shot on goal. Pickford made an incredible save but after Quincy Promes dashing run into the box, Promes shot deflected off Kyle Walker and in for an own goal to give the Netherlands a one goal lead in the 97th minute.

Promes made it 3-1 to the Orange in the 114th minute, firing into an empty net after another England miscue gave the Netherlands a great opportunity.

Qualifying for 2022 World Cup gets underway in Asia

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 6, 2019, 3:13 PM EDT
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) Qualifying for the 2022 World Cup got underway in Asia on Thursday, with Mongolia and Macau among the teams earning first-leg wins in the preliminary round.

Mongolia beat Brunei 2-0 in Ulaanbaatar, with captain Tsedenbal Norjmaa scoring from a free kick after nine minutes and Naranbold Nyam-Osor netting in the second half.

Macau beat Sri Lanka 1-0 while Cambodia, coached by former Japan international Keisuke Honda, won 2-0 against Pakistan.

Also Bangladesh won 1-0 in Laos and Bhutan beat Guam 1-0.

The return legs take place next week. The opening round of qualifiers features Asia’s 12 lowest-ranked teams, with the six winners joining 34 other countries in the group stage that kicks off in September.

Malaysia plays Timor Leste on Friday.

2019 Women’s World Cup: Group stage predictions

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2019, 2:36 PM EDT
From June 7 to July 7, the 2019 Women’s World Cup will dominate soccer headlines.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at which teams are favored to make it out of the group stage in France and reach the Round of 16.

And the tournament about to kick off, it is worth remembering you can watch every single game live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes. All you have to do is click on the link below.

[ LIVE: Watch every single 2019 Women’s World Cup game ]

Take a look below at our predictions for how the group stage will pan out, and get involved in the comments section below if you fancy it.

Joe Prince-Wright

Group A
1. France
2. Norway
3. Nigeria
4. South Korea

Group B
1. Germany
2. Spain
3. South Africa
4. China

Group C
1. Brazil
2. Australia
3. Jamaica
4. Italy

Group D
1. England
2. Japan
3. Scotland
4. Argentina

Group E
1. Netherlands
2. Canada
3. New Zealand
4. Cameroon

Group F
1. USA
2. Sweden
3. Thailand
4. Chile

Nick Mendola

Group A
1. France
2. South Korea
3. Nigeria
4. Norway

Group B
1. Germany
2. China
3. Spain
4. South Africa

Group C
1. Brazil
2. Italy
3. Australia
4. Jamaica

Group D
1. Japan
2. England
3. Scotland
4. Argentina

Group E
1. Canada
2. Netherlands
3. New Zealand
4. Cameroon

Group F
1. USA
2. Sweden
3. Chile
4. Thailand

Kyle Bonn

Group A
1. France
2. South Korea
3. Norway
4. Nigeria

Group B
1. Germany
2. Spain
3. China
4. South Africa

Group C
1. Australia
2. Brazil
3. Italy
4. Jamaica

Group D
1. England
2. Japan
3. Scotland
4. Argentina

Group E
1. Netherlands
2. New Zealand
3. Canada
4. Cameroon

Group F
1. USA
2. Sweden
3. Chile
4. Thailand

Andy Edwards

Group A
1. France
2. Nigeria
3. Norway
4. South Korea

Group B
1. Germany
2. China
3. South Africa
4. Spain

Group C
1. Australia
2. Brazil
3. Jamaica
4. Italy

Group D
1. England
2. Scotland
3. Japan
4. Argentina

Group E
1. Netherlands
2. Canada
3. Cameroon
4. New Zealand

Group F
1. USA
2. Sweden
3. Thailand
4. Chile

Dan Karell

Group A
1. France
2. Norway
3. South Korea
4. Nigeria

Group B
1. Germany
2. China
3. Spain
4. South Africa

Group C
1. Australia
2. Brazil
3. Jamaica
4. Italy

Group D
1. Japan
2. England
3. Scotland
4. Argentina

Group E
1. Canada
2. Netherlands
3. New Zealand
4. Cameroon

Group F
1. USA
2. Sweden
3. Chile
4. Thailand