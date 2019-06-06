More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Chelsea, Real Madrid agree Hazard transfer

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2019, 10:18 AM EDT
Eden Hazard is heading to Real Madrid.

Reports from multiple outlets says that Chelsea and Real Madrid have made a breakthrough in negotiations on Thursday, as Real officials have been in London talking to the Premier League club about buying Hazard.

The 28-year-old, who has just one year left on his current contract at Chelsea, will join Real for an initial fee of $112 million, as multiple add-ons now agreed could take the deal to over $165 million.

Yes, Chelsea are losing their influential playmaker, but this deal is as good as they could have got.

It is expected that Real are making plans to make an announcement as soon as early next week as Hazard is currently on international duty with Belgium.

Hazard has pretty much already said his goodbyes to Chelsea after he starred in their UEFA Europa League final victory against Arsenal on May 29.

In the past seven seasons at Chelsea he has won the Premier League title twice, the FA Cup, League Cups and two Europa League trophies.

Hazard is a long-time admirer of Zinedine Zidane, and ever since the French legend returned to take charge of Real Madrid this move was all but a done deal.

Real have had to pay a huge fee for a player who they could sign for free from January 2020 and play for them from July 2020, but given the ground they lost to both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid over the 2018-19 season — Real finished third in La Liga and were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League by Ajax at the Round of 16 stage — they just couldn’t wait to start their rebuild.

Hazard will be key to a new-look Real side and he has handled this situation in the correct manner. He has never told Chelsea fans he is definitely staying and has never dropped his levels in both effort and quality on the pitch.

Chelsea have also got a pretty phenomenal deal all things considered, but there is now extra pressure on USMNT star Christian Pulisic who will be Chelsea’s only new arrival until July 2020 due to their current transfer ban from FIFA. The Blues are currently appealing that ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) but as things stand, Pulisic will be the main to try and fill the void left by Hazard. No pressure…

As for Hazard’s new club, the Belgian wizard will grace the Santiago Bernabeu with ease and will take over the mantle as the star man who will lead the charge against Barcelona and Lionel Messi.

Losing Hazard is a blow for the Premier League and Chelsea, and for Real Madrid it’s the first piece of the jigsaw in a much-needed rebuild under Zidane.

USMNT reveal final 23-man Gold Cup roster

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2019, 9:50 AM EDT
Gregg Berhalter has named his final 23-man roster for the 2019 Gold Cup, and there are quite a few surprises as the USMNT aim to defend their crown.

Young striker Josh Sargent has been left out of the final squad, while youngsters from the Premier League, Antonee Robinson and Cameron Carter-Vickers, have also been left out.

Jackson Yueill, Djorde Mihailovic, Jonathan Amon and Joe Gyau have also been omitted from the squad which lost 1-0 to Jamaica on Wednesday in Washington D.C as the initial 40-man roster was whittled down after a training camp and the first of two friendly games.

Sargent not being in the squad is by far the biggest surprise, as he could have been used in the U-20 World Cup but the Werder Bremen forward will now have a month off before he prepares to play in the Bundesliga next season. Quite why he wouldn’t have been called up to the U-20 side is a head scratcher… But Sargent could still be called up, as Seattle Sounders striker Jordan Morris is injured but has been included in the 23-man squad.

Per tournament rules, a player may be replaced on the roster up to 24 hours prior to a team’s first match of the group phase in the case of injury. That replacement player must come from the preliminary 40-man roster.

The U.S. play their final friendly ahead of the Gold Cup tournament on Sunday against Venezuela at Nipper Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Placed in Group D of the Gold Cup, the U.S. play against Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Panama, with their first group game on June 18.

Below is the USMNT squad in full, along with their squad numbers for the tournament.

GOALKEEPERS (3): 12-Sean Johnson (New York City FC), 22-Tyler Miller (LAFC), 1-Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC)

DEFENDERS (8)14-Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER), 3-Omar Gonzalez (Toronto FC/CAN), 2-Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), 23-Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), 16-Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact/CAN), 19-Matt Miazga (Chelsea/ENG), 13-Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG), 5-Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS (6): 4-Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN), 20-Duane Holmes (Derby County/ENG), 8-Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER), 10-Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG), 15-Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), 6-Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC)

FORWARDS (6)17-Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN), 7-Paul Arriola (D.C. United), 21-Tyler Boyd (Vitoria Guimares/POR), 18-Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), 11-Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), 9-Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC)

American billionaire Commisso buys Fiorentina

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2019, 8:52 AM EDT
Rocco Commisso is the new owner of Fiorentina in Italy. 

The American billionaire, who is CEO of Mediacom, was born in Italy but moved to the U.S. at the age of 12 and has confirmed the news to Tariq Panja of the New York Times on Thursday.

It is believed Commisso has bought Fiorentina for somewhere between $150-200 million. Fiorentina confirmed the news as Commisso is the fifth foreign owner of a Serie A club.

He previously failed in a bid to buy AC Milan with his love for soccer is clear as he is also the owner of the New York Cosmos in the U.S., the historic club which has been in the NASL and now the NPSL in recent years.

Speaking to the NY Times about the purchase, Commisso was delighted to be the new owner of the Florence club.

“There’s going to be a tremendous amount of effort, work, passion and money all going to be put in to make sure we have a better season than we had last year,” Commisso said. “Given the fact I was born in Italy, my love for Italian soccer and what soccer has done for me I wanted to eventually buy a quality team here in Italy and I’m very proud, happy and honored to buy Fiorentina, a club that’s got great traditions.”

Fiorentina finished in a disappointing 16th place in Serie A in 2018-19, as that slump came after several seasons of qualifying for European competition.

Previous owner Diego Della Valle took over when Fiorentina were declared bankrupt and despite plenty of progress over the last 17 years, fans have turned on him in recent months.

With the success of American businessman James Pallotta at AS Roma in recent seasons, it will be intriguing to see how much money Commisso will provide in transfer funds and how he can help improve profits off the pitch (due to his vast business experience) to help return Fiorentina to top four challengers in Serie A.

He seems like being cautious to start off with, but the potential for Fiorentina to return to the upper echelons of Italian and European soccer is there.

Brazil’s Neymar ruled out of Copa America

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2019, 7:58 AM EDT
Neymar will not play in the 2019 Copa America on home soil.

The Brazilian superstar, 27, rupturing ligaments in his ankle during the 2-0 friendly victory over Qatar in Brasilia on Wednesday.

Neymar has only just returned from a three-month injury to his right foot, as he limped off the pitch in the 17th minute and was seen leaving the stadium on crutches and in a protective boot.

A statement from the Brazilian football federation confirmed he will miss the tournament.

“After suffering a sprain in his right ankle during last Wednesday’s game against Qatar, Neymar was evaluated and subjected to tests that confirmed ligament rupture in the ankle. Due to the seriousness of the injury, Neymar will not have the physical conditions and sufficient recovery time to participate in the Copa América Brasil 2019.”

A hero in Brazil, Neymar was stripped of the captaincy by head coach Tite last month for disciplinary reasons (he hit a fan after PSG’s French Cup final defeat to Rennes) and worrying allegations currently surround his personal life.

This week has been dominated by rape allegations and the player’s posting of explicit photos to defend himself. Most recently, his team denied asking for a settlement meeting as the woman accusing Neymar of rape appeared on Brazilian TV on Wednesday to discuss the allegations.

On the pitch, his loss is a big blow for Brazil as they host the Copa America for the first time since 2007. The tournament kicks off on June 14, as Brazil face Bolivia, Venezuela and Peru in the group stage. The final is on July 7 at the Maracana.

Neymar’s run of untimely injuries continue, as he missed several months in the lead up to the 2018 World Cup and many believed he was far from fully fit as the Selecao were knocked out at the quarterfinal stage by Belgium.

Neymar injures ankle, taken to hospital for scans

By Nicholas MendolaJun 5, 2019, 10:30 PM EDT
Neymar left the field in tears and was taken to the hospital for scans after suffering a right ankle injury on Brazil duty.

The Paris Saint-Germain star produced 23 goals and 13 assists in 28 matches, but missed three months with a right foot injury. He was also suspended for hitting a fan following a cup loss.

Neymar has had a horrible few months both on- and off-the-field. This week’s been dominated by rape allegations and the player’s posting of explicit photos to defend himself. Most recently, his team denied asking for a settlement meeting.

Brazil beat Qatar 2-0 on goals by Richarlison and Gabriel Jesus. It begins its Copa America on June 14, and has not placed in its last three tournaments.