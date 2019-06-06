More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Chelsea, Real Madrid agree to Hazard transfer

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2019, 10:18 AM EDT
Eden Hazard is heading to Real Madrid.

Reports from multiple outlets says that Chelsea and Real Madrid have made a breakthrough in negotiations on Thursday, as Real officials have been in London talking to the Premier League club about buying Hazard.

The 28-year-old, who has just one year left on his current contract at Chelsea, will join Real for an initial fee of $112 million, as multiple add-ons now agreed could take the deal to over $165 million.

Yes, Chelsea are losing their influential playmaker, but this deal is as good as they could have got.

It is expected that Real are making plans to make an announcement as soon as early next week as Hazard is currently on international duty with Belgium.

Hazard has pretty much already said his goodbyes to Chelsea after he starred in their UEFA Europa League final victory against Arsenal on May 29.

In the past seven seasons at Chelsea he has won the Premier League title twice, the FA Cup, League Cups and two Europa League trophies.

Hazard is a long-time admirer of Zinedine Zidane, and ever since the French legend returned to take charge of Real Madrid this move was all but a done deal.

Real have had to pay a huge fee for a player who they could sign for free from January 2020 and play for them from July 2020, but given the ground they lost to both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid over the 2018-19 season — Real finished third in La Liga and were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League by Ajax at the Round of 16 stage — they just couldn’t wait to start their rebuild.

After signing striker Luka Jovic, defender Eder Militao and forward Rodrygo, this deal for Hazard means that Real have already spent close to $300 million this summer.

Hazard will be key to the new-look Real side and he has handled this situation in the correct manner. He has never told Chelsea fans he is definitely staying and has never dropped his levels in both effort and quality on the pitch.

Chelsea have also got a pretty phenomenal deal all things considered, but there is now extra pressure on USMNT star Christian Pulisic who will be Chelsea’s only new arrival until July 2020 due to their current transfer ban from FIFA. The Blues are currently appealing that ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) but as things stand, Pulisic will be the main to try and fill the void left by Hazard. No pressure…

As for Hazard’s new club, the Belgian wizard will grace the Santiago Bernabeu with ease and will take over the mantle as the star man who will lead the charge against Barcelona and Lionel Messi.

Losing Hazard is a blow for the Premier League and Chelsea, and for Real Madrid it’s the first piece of the jigsaw in a much-needed rebuild under Zidane.

By Daniel KarellJun 6, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT
The best player on the best team in women’s soccer won’t be playing at the crown jewel of women’s soccer, the ever growing and expanding FIFA Women’s World Cup.

And it’s not because her nation didn’t qualify for the tournament. It did.

Striker Ada Hegerberg has not played for her native Norway since 2017, protesting what she states is gender discrimination from the Norwegian FA between how it treats the men’s national team and the women’s team. While staying away from the Norwegian National Team, Hegerberg has continued to blossom as a star for the best team in the world, Lyon. In the past three seasons, she’s scored a combined 97 goals in all competitions, including an incredible 46 goals in 2017-2018 in both Ligue 1 and the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Obviously, Norway, despite qualifying for this World Cup without Hegerberg, could gain from her re-joining the squad, but according to Norway’s coach, Martin Sjögren, Hegerberg rejected his requests.

“It was tough on so many training camps,” Hegerberg told Norwegian sports magazine Josimar. “I’ve been broken mentally. There has been a deep depressive feeling. I had nightmares after having been with the national team. One should not have such things. If you want to get anywhere in life, make some choices. As soon as the thought came into my head: I think I must quit the national team…then just run everything off. I started to sleep well again.”

In the months after Hegerberg’s decision, which came after the 2017 European Championships, Norway’s FA adjusted their payscale to give the women’s team a higher salary and bonuses. However, it hasn’t moved Hegerberg and she looks ready to spend the rest of her career away from the national team.

Hegerberg also said to Josimar that despite some of the changes, she feel’s there’s a need for new leadership at the top. Hegerberg described her experience as the women’s team not being taken seriously by the FA, and that she and her sister, a fellow Norwegian international, were admonished for showing up to a team dinner late because they were signing autographs.

Initially, there was support for Hegerberg from even the men’s national team players, but with Hegerberg remaining away and the World Cup approaching, that could be starting to change.

Hopefully, there will be a resolution in the future between Hegerberg and the Norway FA, but for now, it’s Lyon’s gain and the world’s loss that Hegerberg, the first winner of the women’s Ballon d’Or, won’t be at the World Cup.

By Daniel KarellJun 6, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
After a second successive season without the regular services of Benjamin Mendy, Manchester City has reportedly found a new fullback to increase the club’s depth in that position.

According to reports out of Italy, Manchester City is set to make a $56 million offer to Juventus for Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo. Cancelo has spent the last two seasons in Italy, first playing with Inter Milan and this past season with Juventus, and he’s also broken into the Portugal National Team as a regular, marauding right back.

He’s certainly known for his attacking prowess down the wings, and even though he’s a right back, he could play left back in a pinch if needed. This past season he recorded eight assists in 34 games for Juventus, and he’ll have plenty of targets to aim for if he joins Man City.

Here are some more transfer rumors from around the Premier League:

Arsenal target Sampdoria’s Anderson, Praet

Arsenal’s offseason is underway, and the club is now taking a bigger step to addressing its many needs on the field.

Per reports out of Sampdoria, Arsenal is looking to make a double signing from Sampdoria FC to sign Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet. The report states that Arsenal has made an offer of around $47 for the pair, but the club won’t accept anything less than $10 million more than that amount.

If confirmed, it would be Arsenal and Unai Emery‘s second-straight year with a signing from Sampdoria, after bringing Lucas Torreira in last July.

Praet started 33 games last season in Serie A for Sampdoria, helping form a strong midfield unit that helped lead Samp to ninth place in the table, while Andersen was a rock in central defense. Both would certainly add depth and be able to step into the starting lineup for Arsenal should they join.

By Daniel KarellJun 6, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT
The Belgian National Team, known for its talented players on the pitch, is clearly up with the times when it comes to matters off the pitch as well.

Ahead of the start of the European Under-21 Championship in Italy and San Marino, the Belgian Football Federation came up with a pretty inventive way of introducing their 23-man squad: turn them into South Park characters.

Putting the players in the classroom and then out on the soccer field, each player gets introduced one by one and hops into frame as a character on the hit American cartoon show.

Considering that Belgium has been placed in a group with Italy, Spain and Poland, this could be their one highlight of the tournament. But oh, what a highlight it was.

By Daniel KarellJun 6, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT
Manchester City is taking proactive action against UEFA after allegations of misleading the UEFA Club Financial Control Body of the value of sponsorships and other revenue emerged.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said in a press release that it had received an appeal from Man City against the Investigatory Chamber of the CFBC due to UEFA’s decision to refer the matter to the CFBC for potential punishment for breaching Financial Fair Play. In theory, the CFBC could kick Man City out of European competition, including the UEFA Champions League and all its television and sponsorship revenue.

Man City has denied that it mislead UEFA investigators and that all of its financial dealings and accounting books are above board, but a previous report in Der Spiegel said that Man City’s ownership group in the United Arab Emirates overvalued certain sponsorships, like the Emirates Airlines deal for the stadium naming rights and the shirt chest sponsor, which has allowed Man City to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on revamping the squad over the last decade.

Here’s the statement from CAS:

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal filed by Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) against the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). The appeal is filed against decisions taken by the Investigatory Chamber (IC) of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) regarding MCFC’s alleged non-compliance with UEFA’s Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.

An arbitration procedure will now be initiated and will involve an exchange of written submissions between the parties while a Panel of CAS arbitrators is convened to hear the appeal. Once the Panel has been formally constituted, it will issue a procedural calendar. It is not possible to say at this time when the Arbitral Award for this matter will be issued.

CAS will not provide any further information in relation to this procedure, except to issue a Media Release announcing the Panel’s decision.

It remains unclear what the timeline is on this case, but Man City’s appeal is certainly going to delay proceedings, and even if UEFA rule against Man City, the club can point to this case and say that any ruling can’t go into effect until the highest sporting court has made a decision.

CAS is notorious for being prudent with decisions and taking its time, so it’s safe to say that unless something drastic happens this summer, Man City is almost assuredly going to be participating in the Champions League in 2019-2020.

 