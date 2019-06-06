More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Man United edge closer to signing James

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2019, 12:43 PM EDT
Daniel James‘ move to Manchester United is almost complete.

According to numerous reports the Welsh winger, 21, is set to undergo a medical ahead of a $22.8 million transfer from Swansea City.

Manchester United have beaten several rivals to sign James, with the speedy winger impressing in the Championship during his breakout 2018-19 campaign.

Our partners at Sky Sports in the UK say that James will have a medical at United on Thursday, with the deal to be announced officially next week. They also confirm that the transfer fee is initially $19 million with an extra $3.8 million in add-ons agreed. Sky also state that James had already agreed personal terms.

Is this the kind of player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be signing?

Time will tell if James cane make the step up to the Premier League, but his raw pace and dribbling ability shone through for Swansea last season as they reached the FA Cup quarterfinals and were comfortable in midtable on a shoestring budget.

Solskjaer has said he wants to sign young British talent this summer, and James could be joined by the likes of Declan Rice and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford. Pace on the counter attack has been one of the hallmarks of Solskjaer’s time in charge of Untied so far and James fits the bill. Already an international for Wales, he is coached by United legend Ryan Giggs at club level and he’s obviously told Solskjaer that James is capable of stepping up to the top-flight.

United have tried signing huge names for massive money in recent years and it hasn’t worked out well for them. Getting smarter in the transfer market, and taking calculated risks like this, has to be the way forward.

Full 2019 Women’s World Cup schedule, live streams

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2019, 1:21 PM EDT
The 2019 Women’s World Cup is almost here. It is time to get your schedule sorted for the next month.

[ MORE: Women’s World Cup news ]

With the tournament about to kick off, it is worth remembering you can watch every single game live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes. All you have to do is click on the link below.

[ LIVE: Watch every single 2019 Women’s World Cup game ]

Below is a look at the 2019 Women’s World Cup schedule in full, as it starts on June 7 and ends on July 7.

Group Stage

Friday 7 June
Group A: France vs South Korea (3 p.m. ET, Paris)

Saturday 8 June
Group A: Norway vs Nigeria (9 a.m. ET, Reims)
Group B: Spain vs South Africa (12 p.m. ET, Le Havre)
Group B: Germany vs China (3 p.m. ET, Rennes)

Sunday 9 June
Group C: Australia vs Italy (7 a.m. ET, Valenciennes)
Group C: Brazil vs Jamaica (9:30 a.m. ET, Grenoble)
Group D: England vs Scotland (12 p.m. ET, Nice)

Monday 10 June
Group D: Argentina vs Japan (12 p.m. ET, Paris)
Group E: Canada vs Cameroon (3 p.m. ET, Montpellier)

Tuesday 11 June
Group E: New Zealand vs Netherlands (9 a.m. ET Le Havre)
Group F: Chile vs Sweden (12 p.m. ET, Rennes)
Group F: United States vs Thailand (3 p.m. ET, Reims)

Wednesday 12 June
Group A: Nigeria vs South Korea (9 a.m. ET, Grenoble)
Group B: Germany vs Spain (12 p.m. ET, Valenciennes)
Group A: France vs Norway (3 p.m. ET, Nice)

Thursday 13 June
Group C: Australia vs Brazil (12 p.m. ET, Montpellier)
Group B: South Africa vs China (3 p.m. ET, Paris)

Friday 14 June
Group D: Japan vs Scotland (2 p.m. ET, Rennes)
Group D: England vs Argentina (12 p.m. ET, Le Havre)
Group C: Jamaica vs Italy (3 p.m. ET, Reims)

Saturday 15 June
Group E: Netherlands vs Cameroon (12 p.m. ET, Valenciennes)
Group E: Canada vs New Zealand (3 p.m. ET, Grenoble)

Sunday 16 June
Group F: United States vs Chile (2 p.m. ET, Paris)
Group F: Sweden vs Thailand (12 p.m. ET, Nice)

Monday 17 June
Group B: China vs Spain (12 p.m. ET, Le Havre)
Group B: South Africa vs Germany (12 p.m. ET, Montpellier)
Group A: Nigeria vs France (3 p.m. ET, Rennes)
Group A: South Korea vs Norway (3 p.m. ET, Reims)

Tuesday 18 June
Group C: Jamaica vs Australia (3 p.m. ET, Grenoble)
Group C: Italy vs Brazil (3 p.m. ET, Valenciennes)

Wednesday 19 June
Group D: Japan vs England (3 p.m. ET, Nice)
Group D: Scotland vs Argentina (3 p.m. ET, Paris)

Thursday 20 June
Group E: Cameroon vs New Zealand (17:00, Montpellier)
Group E: Netherlands vs Canada (17:00, Reims)
Group F: Sweden vs United States (3 p.m. ET Le Havre)
Group F: Thailand vs Chile (3 p.m. ET, Rennes)

Round of 16

Saturday 22 June
38: 1B vs 3A/C/D (9 a.m ET, Grenoble)
37: A2 vs C2 (12:30 p.m. ET, Nice)

Sunday 23 June
39: 1D vs 3B/E/F (11:30 a.m. ET, Valenciennes)
40: 1A vs 3C/D/E (3 p.m. ET, Le Havre)

Monday 24 June
41: 2B vs 2F (12 p.m. ET, Reims)
42: 1F vs 2E (3 p.m. ET, Paris)

Tuesday 25 June
43: 1C vs 3A/B/F (12 p.m. ET, Montpellier)
44: 1E vs 2D (3 p.m. ET, Rennes)

Quarterfinals

Thursday 27 June
45: W37 vs W39 (3 p.m. ET, Le Havre)

Friday 28 June
46: W40 vs W41 (3 p.m. ET, Paris)

Saturday 29 June
47: W43 vs W44 (9 a.m. ET, Valenciennes)
48: W38 vs W42 (12:30 p.m. ET, Rennes)

Semifinals

Tuesday 2 July
49: W45 vs W46 (3 p.m. ET, Lyon)

Wednesday 3 July
50: W47 vs W48 (3 p.m. ET, Lyon)

Third-place play-off

Saturday 6 July (11 a.m. ET, Nice)

Final

Sunday 7 July (11 a.m. ET, Lyon)

England embarrassed by fan disorder in Portugal

Associated PressJun 6, 2019, 11:38 AM EDT
LONDON (AP) The English Football Association says fans of the country’s national soccer team have again become an “embarrassment” after a night of disorder at the UEFA Nations League tournament in Portugal.

The FA condemned the supporters who hurled bottles at locals and clashed with police on Wednesday in Porto, where Portugal was playing Switzerland.

The FA says “anyone responsible for these disturbances cannot be seen as true England supporters and are not welcome in football. They are an embarrassment to the team.”

Fans also sang about World War II and the Irish Republican Army.

England will play the Netherlands on Thursday in Guimaraes.

Fearing trouble in Portugal, the FA launched a video campaign targeted at fans with the message “Don’t Be That Idiot.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Chelsea, Real Madrid agree Hazard transfer

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2019, 10:18 AM EDT
Eden Hazard is heading to Real Madrid.

Reports from multiple outlets says that Chelsea and Real Madrid have made a breakthrough in negotiations on Thursday, as Real officials have been in London talking to the Premier League club about buying Hazard.

The 28-year-old, who has just one year left on his current contract at Chelsea, will join Real for an initial fee of $112 million, as multiple add-ons now agreed could take the deal to over $165 million.

Yes, Chelsea are losing their influential playmaker, but this deal is as good as they could have got.

It is expected that Real are making plans to make an announcement as soon as early next week as Hazard is currently on international duty with Belgium.

Hazard has pretty much already said his goodbyes to Chelsea after he starred in their UEFA Europa League final victory against Arsenal on May 29.

In the past seven seasons at Chelsea he has won the Premier League title twice, the FA Cup, League Cups and two Europa League trophies.

Hazard is a long-time admirer of Zinedine Zidane, and ever since the French legend returned to take charge of Real Madrid this move was all but a done deal.

Real have had to pay a huge fee for a player who they could sign for free from January 2020 and play for them from July 2020, but given the ground they lost to both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid over the 2018-19 season — Real finished third in La Liga and were dumped out of the UEFA Champions League by Ajax at the Round of 16 stage — they just couldn’t wait to start their rebuild.

After signing striker Luka Jovic, defender Eder Militao and forward Rodrygo, this deal for Hazard means that Real have already spent close to $300 million this summer.

Hazard will be key to the new-look Real side and he has handled this situation in the correct manner. He has never told Chelsea fans he is definitely staying and has never dropped his levels in both effort and quality on the pitch.

Chelsea have also got a pretty phenomenal deal all things considered, but there is now extra pressure on USMNT star Christian Pulisic who will be Chelsea’s only new arrival until July 2020 due to their current transfer ban from FIFA. The Blues are currently appealing that ban to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) but as things stand, Pulisic will be the main to try and fill the void left by Hazard. No pressure…

As for Hazard’s new club, the Belgian wizard will grace the Santiago Bernabeu with ease and will take over the mantle as the star man who will lead the charge against Barcelona and Lionel Messi.

Losing Hazard is a blow for the Premier League and Chelsea, and for Real Madrid it’s the first piece of the jigsaw in a much-needed rebuild under Zidane.

USMNT reveal final 23-man Gold Cup roster

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 6, 2019, 9:50 AM EDT
Gregg Berhalter has named his final 23-man roster for the 2019 Gold Cup, and there are quite a few surprises as the USMNT aim to defend their crown.

[ MORE: USA lose to Jamaica ]

Young striker Josh Sargent has been left out of the final squad, while youngsters from the Premier League, Antonee Robinson and Cameron Carter-Vickers, have also been left out.

Jackson Yueill, Djorde Mihailovic, Jonathan Amon and Joe Gyau have also been omitted from the squad which lost 1-0 to Jamaica on Wednesday in Washington D.C as the initial 40-man roster was whittled down after a training camp and the first of two friendly games.

Sargent not being in the squad is by far the biggest surprise, as he could have been used in the U-20 World Cup but the Werder Bremen forward will now have a month off before he prepares to play in the Bundesliga next season. Quite why he wouldn’t have been called up to the U-20 side is a head scratcher… But Sargent could still be called up, as Seattle Sounders striker Jordan Morris is injured but has been included in the 23-man squad.

Per tournament rules, a player may be replaced on the roster up to 24 hours prior to a team’s first match of the group phase in the case of injury. That replacement player must come from the preliminary 40-man roster.

The U.S. play their final friendly ahead of the Gold Cup tournament on Sunday against Venezuela at Nipper Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Placed in Group D of the Gold Cup, the U.S. play against Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Panama, with their first group game on June 18.

Below is the USMNT squad in full, along with their squad numbers for the tournament.

GOALKEEPERS (3): 12-Sean Johnson (New York City FC), 22-Tyler Miller (LAFC), 1-Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC)

DEFENDERS (8)14-Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER), 3-Omar Gonzalez (Toronto FC/CAN), 2-Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), 23-Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), 16-Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact/CAN), 19-Matt Miazga (Chelsea/ENG), 13-Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG), 5-Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS (6): 4-Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN), 20-Duane Holmes (Derby County/ENG), 8-Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER), 10-Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG), 15-Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), 6-Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC)

FORWARDS (6)17-Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN), 7-Paul Arriola (D.C. United), 21-Tyler Boyd (Vitoria Guimares/POR), 18-Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), 11-Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), 9-Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC)