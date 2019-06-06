Man United edge closer to signing James

Daniel James‘ move to Manchester United is almost complete.

According to numerous reports the Welsh winger, 21, is set to undergo a medical ahead of a $22.8 million transfer from Swansea City.

Manchester United have beaten several rivals to sign James, with the speedy winger impressing in the Championship during his breakout 2018-19 campaign.

Our partners at Sky Sports in the UK say that James will have a medical at United on Thursday, with the deal to be announced officially next week. They also confirm that the transfer fee is initially $19 million with an extra $3.8 million in add-ons agreed. Sky also state that James had already agreed personal terms.

Is this the kind of player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be signing?

Time will tell if James cane make the step up to the Premier League, but his raw pace and dribbling ability shone through for Swansea last season as they reached the FA Cup quarterfinals and were comfortable in midtable on a shoestring budget.

Solskjaer has said he wants to sign young British talent this summer, and James could be joined by the likes of Declan Rice and Aaron Wan-Bissaka at Old Trafford. Pace on the counter attack has been one of the hallmarks of Solskjaer’s time in charge of Untied so far and James fits the bill. Already an international for Wales, he is coached by United legend Ryan Giggs at club level and he’s obviously told Solskjaer that James is capable of stepping up to the top-flight.

United have tried signing huge names for massive money in recent years and it hasn’t worked out well for them. Getting smarter in the transfer market, and taking calculated risks like this, has to be the way forward.

