Getty Images

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Cancelo to Man City, Arsenal after Sampdoria pair, and more

By Daniel KarellJun 6, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
After a second successive season without the regular services of Benjamin Mendy, Manchester City has reportedly found a new fullback to increase the club’s depth in that position.

According to reports out of Italy, Manchester City is set to make a $56 million offer to Juventus for Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo. Cancelo has spent the last two seasons in Italy, first playing with Inter Milan and this past season with Juventus, and he’s also broken into the Portugal National Team as a regular, marauding right back.

He’s certainly known for his attacking prowess down the wings, and even though he’s a right back, he could play left back in a pinch if needed. This past season he recorded eight assists in 34 games for Juventus, and he’ll have plenty of targets to aim for if he joins Man City.

Here are some more transfer rumors from around the Premier League:

Arsenal target Sampdoria’s Anderson, Praet

Arsenal’s offseason is underway, and the club is now taking a bigger step to addressing its many needs on the field.

Per reports out of Sampdoria, Arsenal is looking to make a double signing from Sampdoria FC to sign Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet. The report states that Arsenal has made an offer of around $47 for the pair, but the club won’t accept anything less than $10 million more than that amount.

If confirmed, it would be Arsenal and Unai Emery‘s second-straight year with a signing from Sampdoria, after bringing Lucas Torreira in last July.

Praet started 33 games last season in Serie A for Sampdoria, helping form a strong midfield unit that helped lead Samp to ninth place in the table, while Andersen was a rock in central defense. Both would certainly add depth and be able to step into the starting lineup for Arsenal should they join.

Why the world’s best player won’t be playing at the Women’s World Cup

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 6, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT
The best player on the best team in women’s soccer won’t be playing at the crown jewel of women’s soccer, the ever growing and expanding FIFA Women’s World Cup.

And it’s not because her nation didn’t qualify for the tournament. It did.

Striker Ada Hegerberg has not played for her native Norway since 2017, protesting what she states is gender discrimination from the Norwegian FA between how it treats the men’s national team and the women’s team. While staying away from the Norwegian National Team, Hegerberg has continued to blossom as a star for the best team in the world, Lyon. In the past three seasons, she’s scored a combined 97 goals in all competitions, including an incredible 46 goals in 2017-2018 in both Ligue 1 and the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Obviously, Norway, despite qualifying for this World Cup without Hegerberg, could gain from her re-joining the squad, but according to Norway’s coach, Martin Sjögren, Hegerberg rejected his requests.

“It was tough on so many training camps,” Hegerberg told Norwegian sports magazine Josimar. “I’ve been broken mentally. There has been a deep depressive feeling. I had nightmares after having been with the national team. One should not have such things. If you want to get anywhere in life, make some choices. As soon as the thought came into my head: I think I must quit the national team…then just run everything off. I started to sleep well again.”

In the months after Hegerberg’s decision, which came after the 2017 European Championships, Norway’s FA adjusted their payscale to give the women’s team a higher salary and bonuses. However, it hasn’t moved Hegerberg and she looks ready to spend the rest of her career away from the national team.

Hegerberg also said to Josimar that despite some of the changes, she feel’s there’s a need for new leadership at the top. Hegerberg described her experience as the women’s team not being taken seriously by the FA, and that she and her sister, a fellow Norwegian international, were admonished for showing up to a team dinner late because they were signing autographs.

Initially, there was support for Hegerberg from even the men’s national team players, but with Hegerberg remaining away and the World Cup approaching, that could be starting to change.

Hopefully, there will be a resolution in the future between Hegerberg and the Norway FA, but for now, it’s Lyon’s gain and the world’s loss that Hegerberg, the first winner of the women’s Ballon d’Or, won’t be at the World Cup.

Belgium announce U-21 squad with South Park-inspired video

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 6, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT
The Belgian National Team, known for its talented players on the pitch, is clearly up with the times when it comes to matters off the pitch as well.

Ahead of the start of the European Under-21 Championship in Italy and San Marino, the Belgian Football Federation came up with a pretty inventive way of introducing their 23-man squad: turn them into South Park characters.

Putting the players in the classroom and then out on the soccer field, each player gets introduced one by one and hops into frame as a character on the hit American cartoon show.

Considering that Belgium has been placed in a group with Italy, Spain and Poland, this could be their one highlight of the tournament. But oh, what a highlight it was.

Man City appeals to CAS over potential FFP charges

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 6, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT
2 Comments

Manchester City is taking proactive action against UEFA after allegations of misleading the UEFA Club Financial Control Body of the value of sponsorships and other revenue emerged.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said in a press release that it had received an appeal from Man City against the Investigatory Chamber of the CFBC due to UEFA’s decision to refer the matter to the CFBC for potential punishment for breaching Financial Fair Play. In theory, the CFBC could kick Man City out of European competition, including the UEFA Champions League and all its television and sponsorship revenue.

Man City has denied that it mislead UEFA investigators and that all of its financial dealings and accounting books are above board, but a previous report in Der Spiegel said that Man City’s ownership group in the United Arab Emirates overvalued certain sponsorships, like the Emirates Airlines deal for the stadium naming rights and the shirt chest sponsor, which has allowed Man City to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on revamping the squad over the last decade.

Here’s the statement from CAS:

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has registered an appeal filed by Manchester City Football Club (MCFC) against the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). The appeal is filed against decisions taken by the Investigatory Chamber (IC) of the UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) regarding MCFC’s alleged non-compliance with UEFA’s Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.

An arbitration procedure will now be initiated and will involve an exchange of written submissions between the parties while a Panel of CAS arbitrators is convened to hear the appeal. Once the Panel has been formally constituted, it will issue a procedural calendar. It is not possible to say at this time when the Arbitral Award for this matter will be issued.

CAS will not provide any further information in relation to this procedure, except to issue a Media Release announcing the Panel’s decision.

It remains unclear what the timeline is on this case, but Man City’s appeal is certainly going to delay proceedings, and even if UEFA rule against Man City, the club can point to this case and say that any ruling can’t go into effect until the highest sporting court has made a decision.

CAS is notorious for being prudent with decisions and taking its time, so it’s safe to say that unless something drastic happens this summer, Man City is almost assuredly going to be participating in the Champions League in 2019-2020.

 

Nations League: Netherlands comes back, beats England in extra time

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 6, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT
In a wild match decided by numerous defensive errors, it was the Netherlands that made the most of its opportunities.

Despite trailing early, the Netherlands came back from a goal down to defeat England, 3-1 after extra time on Thursday in Guimaraes, Portugal. With the win, the Netherlands advances to the UEFA Nation’s League Final, where it will face host nation Portugal. England, meanwhile, will face Switzerland in the third-place game back in Guimaraes.

With the match coming at the end of a long season for many of the players on the pitch, whether they played for Tottenham, Liverpool or Ajax, it seemed that there were moments of lost focus, which enabled both team’s attacking talent to flourish.

England and the Netherlands traded blows early, with Jadon Sancho taking on Netherland’s right back Denzel Dumfries and former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay taking strikes on Jordan Pickford in goal.

It was Matthijs de Ligt who made the game’s first crucial mistake, turning the ball over right on the edge of the box. Rashford pounced on the error and drove towards goal before de Ligt took Rashford down from behind with a slide tackle, leading to a penalty kick.

After a long wait, Rashford stepped to the spot and calmly sent Jasper Cillessen the wrong way to put England in front in the 32nd minute.

Although the Netherlands was creating chances, England seemed comfortably on its way to the Nation’s League final until a mistake on corner kick marking. In the 73rd minute, de Ligt made up for his earlier mistake by rising highest on a corner kick and scoring to tie the match.

The back and forth match came to life after de Ligt’s goal as England had a goal ruled out by VAR and the Netherlands thought they may have earned a penalty kick but it was waived off after a VAR check.

A beautiful move, started by Ben Chillwell down the left wing with a silky smooth Raheem Sterling backheel and a Jordan Henderson through ball saw Jesse Lingard look to have put England up 2-1. However, Lingard’s goal was called back for offside after a lengthy check.

Minutes later at the other end, Ben Chillwell had the ball ricochet off his hip and arm in the box, leading the Dutch players to call for a handball. However under the new IFAB rules, it was ruled unintentional and the appeals were waived off.

In extra time, it was yet another defensive error that effectively decided the match. John Stones got caught with his eye off the ball and Depay stole it before taking a shot on goal. Pickford made an incredible save but after Quincy Promes dashing run into the box, Promes shot deflected off Kyle Walker and in for an own goal to give the Netherlands a one goal lead in the 97th minute.

Promes made it 3-1 to the Orange in the 114th minute, firing into an empty net after another England miscue gave the Netherlands a great opportunity.