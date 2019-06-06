Transfer Rumor Roundup: Cancelo to Man City, Arsenal after Sampdoria pair, and more

After a second successive season without the regular services of Benjamin Mendy, Manchester City has reportedly found a new fullback to increase the club’s depth in that position.

According to reports out of Italy, Manchester City is set to make a $56 million offer to Juventus for Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo. Cancelo has spent the last two seasons in Italy, first playing with Inter Milan and this past season with Juventus, and he’s also broken into the Portugal National Team as a regular, marauding right back.

[READ: Report: Chelsea, Real Madrid agree to Hazard transfer]

He’s certainly known for his attacking prowess down the wings, and even though he’s a right back, he could play left back in a pinch if needed. This past season he recorded eight assists in 34 games for Juventus, and he’ll have plenty of targets to aim for if he joins Man City.

Here are some more transfer rumors from around the Premier League:

Arsenal target Sampdoria’s Anderson, Praet

Arsenal’s offseason is underway, and the club is now taking a bigger step to addressing its many needs on the field.

Per reports out of Sampdoria, Arsenal is looking to make a double signing from Sampdoria FC to sign Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet. The report states that Arsenal has made an offer of around $47 for the pair, but the club won’t accept anything less than $10 million more than that amount.

If confirmed, it would be Arsenal and Unai Emery‘s second-straight year with a signing from Sampdoria, after bringing Lucas Torreira in last July.

Praet started 33 games last season in Serie A for Sampdoria, helping form a strong midfield unit that helped lead Samp to ninth place in the table, while Andersen was a rock in central defense. Both would certainly add depth and be able to step into the starting lineup for Arsenal should they join.