USMNT reveal final 23-man Gold Cup roster

Gregg Berhalter has named his final 23-man roster for the 2019 Gold Cup, and there are quite a few surprises as the USMNT aim to defend their crown.
Young striker Josh Sargent has been left out of the final squad, while youngsters from the Premier League, Antonee Robinson and Cameron Carter-Vickers, have also been left out.
Jackson Yueill, Djorde Mihailovic, Jonathan Amon and Joe Gyau have also been omitted from the squad which lost 1-0 to Jamaica on Wednesday in Washington D.C as the initial 40-man roster was whittled down after a training camp and the first of two friendly games.
Sargent not being in the squad is by far the biggest surprise, as he could have been used in the U-20 World Cup but the Werder Bremen forward will now have a month off before he prepares to play in the Bundesliga next season. Quite why he wouldn’t have been called up to the U-20 side is a head scratcher… But Sargent could still be called up, as Seattle Sounders striker Jordan Morris is injured but has been included in the 23-man squad.
Per tournament rules, a player may be replaced on the roster up to 24 hours prior to a team’s first match of the group phase in the case of injury. That replacement player must come from the preliminary 40-man roster.
The U.S. play their final friendly ahead of the Gold Cup tournament on Sunday against Venezuela at Nipper Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Placed in Group D of the Gold Cup, the U.S. play against Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago and Panama, with their first group game on June 18.
Below is the USMNT squad in full, along with their squad numbers for the tournament.
GOALKEEPERS (3): 12-Sean Johnson (New York City FC), 22-Tyler Miller (LAFC), 1-Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC)
DEFENDERS (8): 14-Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig/GER), 3-Omar Gonzalez (Toronto FC/CAN), 2-Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), 23-Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), 16-Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact/CAN), 19-Matt Miazga (Chelsea/ENG), 13-Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG), 5-Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)
MIDFIELDERS (6): 4-Michael Bradley (Toronto FC/CAN), 20-Duane Holmes (Derby County/ENG), 8-Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER), 10-Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/ENG), 15-Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), 6-Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC)
FORWARDS (6): 17-Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC/CAN), 7-Paul Arriola (D.C. United), 21-Tyler Boyd (Vitoria Guimares/POR), 18-Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), 11-Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), 9-Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC)