Chelsea appeal to CAS over FIFA transfer ban

It has been confirmed that Chelsea have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in order to overturn their transfer ban from FIFA.
Chelsea were banned by FIFA for two transfer windows after being found guilty of breaching rules regarding the signing of foreign players under the age of 18.
The west London club appealed the ban but FIFA rejected that appeal in May. Currently Chelsea aren’t able to register a new player until July 1 2020.
CAS confirmed the appeal in a statement released on Friday.
“The appeal is directed against the FIFA Appeal Committee decision dated 11 April 2019 in which CFC was declared liable for violations of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players and banned from registering new players, nationally and internationally, for two entire and consecutive registration periods.”
What does this mean?
Chelsea can still buy new players but they will not be able to register them for another year. CAS haven’t set a timeline to review the case, and Chelsea could have ask for their transfer ban to be delayed while their case is being heard but they have chosen not to do that.
The likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have appealed transfer bans in the past to CAS with varying degrees of success as Real had their ban reduced but Atleti and Barca failed.