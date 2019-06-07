More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Euro qualifiers: Spain rolls, Ukraine blasts Serbia, Poland hangs on

By Kyle BonnJun 7, 2019, 6:14 PM EDT
The third round of Euro 2020 qualification began Friday as 12 games all took place around the continent with teams looking to reach the multi-national final next summer.

Here’s a rundown of each game that took place:

Faroe Islands 1-4 Spain

The visitors will be miffed to concede a goal, but the result was never really in doubt as Spain went ahead just five minutes in on Sergio Ramos’s header and never looked back. Jesus Navas made it 2-0 inside 20 minutes from a very tight angle, and while the tiny nation crawled back within one on the half-hour mark with a well-worked corner, Spain wrestled control back three minutes later with an own-goal by Faroe Islands goalkeeper Teitur Matras Gestsson, and killed off the game with 19 minutes to go as delicious through-ball from Marco Asensio fed Valencia winger Jose Gaya through on goal for a calm finish.

Ukraine 5-0 Serbia

A shocking scoreline saw Serbia lay an egg on the road in L’viv as Yevhen Konoplyanka’s brace led Ukraine to a massive win to take control of Group B. 21-year-old Dynamo Kiev winger Viktor Tsyhankov also bagged a pair, scoring two minutes apart just before the half-hour mark – the second of which was a screamer from well outside the box – while Konoplyanka tacked on to the lead with his stellar second half.

Serbia was well and truly thumped, managing just one shot on target the whole match despite a strong lineup that featured Dusan Tadic, Adem Ljajic, Aleksandar Kolarov, and new Real Madrid signing Luka Jovic.

Czech Republic 2-1 Bulgaria

Ismail Isa put Bulgaria in front just three minutes into the game on just his second international cap, but the hosts rallied in Praha behind a brace from 23-year-old Roma striker Patrik Schick to earn its first points of the qualifying cycle. Schick’s first leveled the score 19 minutes in, and the winner came just after halftime thanks to some silky moves in the box that turned Vasil Bozhikov around like a top.

Denmark 1-1 Republic of Ireland

Denmark appeared to have won a sloppy and physical match in the 76th minute on a thumping header by Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but the Republic of Ireland stayed the course and earned a late draw as Shane Duffy pumped in a header of his own five minutes from time. Denmark was sloppy up front for much of the game, ripping off 18 shots but finding the target with just three, and they would rue their wastefulness in the end, drawing for the second time in two games while Republic of Ireland stayed top of Group D on seven points.

Macedonia 0-1 Poland

Halftime substitute Krzysztof Piatek carried his hot club form into the summer, with his 47th minute winner the difference as Poland earned a more difficult than anticipated win. The goal came in gloriously sloppy fashion, with Macedonia somehow unable to clear a corner and the ball pinged around to Piatek at point blank range with bodies all around. That was Poland’s only shot on target the entire match in an otherwise uninspiring performance despite the presence of Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski in the lineup.

Norway 2-2 Romania

Martin Odegaard scored his first international goal, but Romania came from 2-0 down to grab a last-gasp draw in the 92nd minute to secure a share of the spoils in Oslo. Alexandru Maxim’s initial shot was blocked, but it fell right to the feet of Claudiu Keseru who had snuck behind Kristoffer Ajer to poke home the late equalizing goal. All four goals came in the second half, with Keseru bagging a brace after his first in the 76th minute gave Romania life.

Sweden 3-0 Malta

Robin Quaison opened the scoring just two minutes in, Viktor Claesson struck just after halftime, and Alexander Isak finished it off five minutes from full-time as Sweden completed a wire-to-wire victory over Malta to stay within striking distance of Spain in Group F. The second was the best of the bunch as Claesson scored thanks to a simply stunning back-heel assist from Marcus Berg who popped the ball up and over the defense right at the feet of the Krasnodar frontman for the finish.

Austria 1-0 Slovenia

Schalke striker Guido Burgstaller earned Austria all three points with his 74th minute winner for the country’s first points in Group G play. Coming on in the 71st minute, he scored after just three minutes on the pitch after great work from stars David Alaba and Marko Arnautovic. Alaba’s ball into the box fell to the feet of Arnautovic right on the doorstep, and the West Ham attacker held off his defender to deliver a shot, and his saved effort rebounded right to Burgstaller.

Latvia 0-3 Israel

Lithuania 1-1 Luxembourg

Montenegro 1-1 Kosovo

Georgia 3-0 Gibraltar

Hazard bids farewell to “special” Chelsea in classy goodbye

By Kyle BonnJun 7, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT
With Eden Hazard‘s transfer to Real Madrid complete, announced Friday by both clubs in a deal that could reach as high as $195 million, it was time for the 28-year-old to say goodbye to the Blues after seven years with the club.

Hazard joined Chelsea back in 2012 from French side Lille in a $39 million deal as a 21-year-old. He became a fixture at the club, making 352 appearances across all competitions and scoring 110 goals, plus another 92 assists. Hazard was known at Chelsea for his silky on-ball skills and his ability to cut in front wide areas, a vicious creative force that terrorized the Premier League with his magical moves.

When departing the Premier League club for his “dream” side Real Madrid, Hazard penned a lengthy and heartfelt goodbye to the club that helped him become the best in the world, posting the full statement on his personal Facebook page.

Hazard referred to the London club as “special” multiple times and noted how the fans helped him grow from a young player arriving from France into the world-class attacker he is today.

“I was only 21 when I joined,” Hazard wrote, “so I have grown up as a man and a player with all of you, you have helped me become Captain of the Belgium National team after all. There have of course been tough times, for the team as a whole and for me personally, this is professional football. However, football to me is about having a ball at my feet, playing games and enjoying every moment, we are lucky to play the beautiful game and this is always my advice to those who ask for a coaching tip! Play football and have fun! Even when we were not playing well, I tried to do my best and this has been thanks to your amazing support. That fighting spirit, desire and the refusal to ever give up is part of the culture here at Chelsea and it comes directly from you.”

Some players hope never to play against their longtime former clubs out of a love for the team, but Hazard took a different approach. He knows he’ll miss playing in London, and therefore wants to play against Chelsea as many times as possible in the future, not hoping to beat them over and over, but instead born out of a sheer desire to be in front of the Chelsea fans again.

“Chelsea fans will always be special to me and next season I will look for your results first,” Hazard said. “I hope that we are drawn against each other in the Champions League next season and every season so we can meet again.”

No matter what happens the rest of his career, Eden Hazard will be known as a special Chelsea player who made countless memories for Blues supporters on and off the pitch.

France kicks off Women’s World Cup with dominant win over South Korea

By Kyle BonnJun 7, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT
The celebration is under way, the tournament is kicked off, and it’s all going according to plan for the host nation.

Fresh off the opening ceremonies of the 2019 Women’s World Cup, host nation France dominated South Korea from start to finish, putting forth a clinical performance as they completed a commanding 4-0 victory in front of a raucous crown in Paris.

From the opening kickoff, France looked every bit the juggernaut it has been billed as. They created three early chances in the opening 10 minutes, and on the fourth, Eugenie Le Sommer scored the first goal of the 2019 Women’s World Cup to give France an early lead.

South Korea was on its heels all first half, and France captain Amandine Henry won the ball down the right in space. She burst all the way to the end line before cutting back into the middle, where Amel Majri let the ball go so it would fall right at the feet of a streaking Le Sommer for the blasted finish. The ninth-minute strike marked the earliest goal in a Women’s World Cup opening match.

The onslaught continued, and while Wendie Renard had a wonderful side volley wiped off on VAR for a marginal offside, she would eventually get her goal in the 35th minute on a towering header at the far post on a corner. Renard struck again just before halftime to extend the lead to 3-0, again off a corner which she headed inside the near post, making use of her status as tallest player in the tournament.

With France cruising through the second half, captain Amadine Henry added her name to the scoresheet in the 85th minute for icing on the cake, catching South Korean goalkeeper Kim Minjung off guard with a shot from outside the top of the box that curled inside the far post.

With the tournament set to fully begin tomorrow with a slate of three games, France secures itself as the sixth straight host to win its opening game, dating back to Sweden’s loss to Brazil in 1995. South Korea still has a great chance to make it through to the knockout stage, set to match up with Nigeria and Norway in Group A play.

Eden Hazard officially leaves Chelsea to join Real Madrid

By Kyle BonnJun 7, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT
The worst kept secret in European soccer is now official as Real Madrid announced the signing of Eden Hazard on Friday, with the Belgian leaving a seven-year Chelsea career behind to join the Spanish giants.

The deal has been spoken about for months, with only one destination ever truly gaining traction in the rumor mill. With Hazard down to the final year of his Blues contract, the Premier League side was unable to turn down Real Madrid’s lucrative offer.

Hazard signs a five-year contract with Real Madrid that will keep him under club control through the summer of 2024 when Hazard is 33 years old. As reported by L’Equipe way back in mid-May, Hazard’s eventual base sale price is said to be in the $113 million range, and while some reports vary on the potential ceiling of the contract should various add-ons trigger, it seems the deal could reach an eventual total of $165 million, or even as high as $191 million as the BBC reports. The Telegraph reports that the bonuses are tied to relatively low thresholds and the Premier League club is “extremely confident they will receive the full” payment of the deal.

Hazard leaves Chelsea having racked up 352 appearances across all competitions, scoring 110 goals and assisting 92. He appeared 245 times in the Premier League, scoring 85 top-flight goals.

“It’s no secret that it was my dream to play for [Real Madrid] since I was a young boy just scoring my first goal,” Hazard said in a lengthy statement posted to social media. “I have tried my very best not to distract myself or the team through this difficult period of speculation and media attention, especially the last 6 months.”

“Leaving Chelsea is the biggest and toughest decision in my career to date. Now it’s in the open I would like to put on record one thing was always clear to me, I have loved every moment at Chelsea and not once did I ever consider, nor would I have left for any other Club. I was only 21 when I joined, so I have grown up as a man and a player with all of you, you have helped me become Captain of the Belgium National team after all. There have of course been tough times, for the team as a whole and for me personally, this is professional football. However, football to me is about having a ball at my feet, playing games and enjoying every moment, we are lucky to play the beautiful game and this is always my advice to those who ask for a coaching tip! Play football and have fun!”

“The memories he leaves us with will not fade,” said Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia. “He provided all who watched Chelsea play with great entertainment and many match-winning contributions, and for that we thank Eden enormously. He has been a model professional throughout his time at the club, a wonderful individual to have around and a joy to work with.”

Hazard is thought to be the cornerstone piece in what is expected to be a summer of heavy spending for Real Madrid as they work to revamp the squad after failing to win a single trophy last season. Zinedine Zidane is back in charge, and his influence will be strong this summer as the club looks to not only add talent but also create space within the squad.

Herrera, Valencia, Welbeck all released, Mata offered extension

By Kyle BonnJun 7, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT
With the end of the season comes the expiration of contracts, and as Premier League teams begin the offseason and the end of June nears, more and more clubs are working to pin down their rosters and make room for imminent transfer arrivals.

Manchester United announced the release of 15 players on Friday, including captain Antonio Valencia and midfielder Ander Herrera, while Arsenal confirmed the departure of striker Danny Welbeck.

The Red Devils have cleaned house, although most of the departures are youth players who never made an impact on the first team squad. The most notable names are Valencia and Herrera, with the former ending a 10-year career at Old Trafford that saw the Ecuadorian international rack up 339 appearances and score 25 goals while assisting 62 more. Valencia hoisted two Premier League championship trophies and won domestic cup competitions three times, also winning the Europa League once.

At 33 years old, Valencia made just six Premier League appearances for the club this past season, and his time at Old Trafford was clearly coming to an end. It will be interesting to see where Valencia lands should he decide to continue playing.

Herrera, meanwhile, is leaving Manchester United still in the prime of his career. At 29 years old, Herrera made 28 appearances last season and was an integral part of the Red Devils midfield. Still, with his contract expiring and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaving Herrera out of the squad a number of times down the stretch, the Red Devils decided not to extend the Spaniard and he moves on from the club after five years at Old Trafford.

Juan Mata was not on the released list despite his contract ending this summer, instead appearing on the retained list, and reports in England indicate that he has been offered a new contract which the club is hopeful he will sign. At 31 years old, Mata has been with the Red Devils since joining from Chelsea in 2014, and while he was not a regular starter for the club this season, he is still an important squad player racking up over 1,700 minutes across all competitions.

Welbeck sees a five-year Arsenal career come to a close as he departs the Emirates on the expiration of his contract. The 28-year-old England international made 126 appearances for the Gunners but was hampered by consistent injury problems, with his knee, ankle, hip, and groin all troubling him at some stage or another. He began this season as a consistent option off the bench for Unai Emery but suffered a broken ankle in early November and never returned to action. Still in the prime of his career, Welbeck could be an important free transfer for a club that is willing to take the risk brought on by his injury history, and if he can find some luck and stay healthy, he could still have an impact wherever he should land.