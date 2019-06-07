More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Associated Press

France kicks off Women’s World Cup with dominant win over South Korea

By Kyle BonnJun 7, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT
The celebration is under way, the tournament is kicked off, and it’s all going according to plan for the host nation.

Fresh off the opening ceremonies of the 2019 Women’s World Cup, host nation France dominated South Korea from start to finish, putting forth a clinical performance as they completed a commanding 4-0 victory in front of a raucous crown in Paris.

From the opening kickoff, France looked every bit the juggernaut it has been billed as. They created three early chances in the opening 10 minutes, and on the fourth, Eugenie Le Sommer scored the first goal of the 2019 Women’s World Cup to give France an early lead.

South Korea was on its heels all first half, and France captain Amandine Henry won the ball down the right in space. She burst all the way to the end line before cutting back into the middle, where Amel Majri let the ball go so it would fall right at the feet of a streaking Le Sommer for the blasted finish. The ninth-minute strike marked the earliest goal in a Women’s World Cup opening match.

The onslaught continued, and while Wendie Renard had a wonderful side volley wiped off on VAR for a marginal offside, she would eventually get her goal in the 35th minute on a towering header at the far post on a corner. Renard struck again just before halftime to extend the lead to 3-0, again off a corner which she headed inside the near post, making use of her status as tallest player in the tournament.

With France cruising through the second half, captain Amadine Henry added her name to the scoresheet in the 85th minute for icing on the cake, catching South Korean goalkeeper Kim Minjung off guard with a shot from outside the top of the box that curled inside the far post.

With the tournament set to fully begin tomorrow with a slate of three games, France secures itself as the sixth straight host to win its opening game, dating back to Sweden’s loss to Brazil in 1995. South Korea still has a great chance to make it through to the knockout stage, set to match up with Nigeria and Norway in Group A play.

Eden Hazard officially leaves Chelsea to join Real Madrid

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 7, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT
The worst kept secret in European soccer is now official as Real Madrid announced the signing of Eden Hazard on Friday, with the Belgian leaving a seven-year Chelsea career behind to join the Spanish giants.

The deal has been spoken about for months, with only one destination ever truly gaining traction in the rumor mill. With Hazard down to the final year of his Blues contract, the Premier League side was unable to turn down Real Madrid’s lucrative offer.

Hazard signs a five-year contract with Real Madrid that will keep him under club control through the summer of 2024 when Hazard is 33 years old. As reported by L’Equipe way back in mid-May, Hazard’s eventual base sale price is said to be in the $113 million range, and while some reports vary on the potential ceiling of the contract should various add-ons trigger, it seems the deal could reach an eventual total of $165 million, or even as high as $191 million as the BBC reports. The Telegraph reports that the bonuses are tied to relatively low thresholds and the Premier League club is “extremely confident they will receive the full” payment of the deal.

Hazard leaves Chelsea having racked up 352 appearances across all competitions, scoring 110 goals and assisting 92. He appeared 245 times in the Premier League, scoring 85 top-flight goals.

“It’s no secret that it was my dream to play for [Real Madrid] since I was a young boy just scoring my first goal,” Hazard said in a lengthy statement posted to social media. “I have tried my very best not to distract myself or the team through this difficult period of speculation and media attention, especially the last 6 months.”

“Leaving Chelsea is the biggest and toughest decision in my career to date. Now it’s in the open I would like to put on record one thing was always clear to me, I have loved every moment at Chelsea and not once did I ever consider, nor would I have left for any other Club. I was only 21 when I joined, so I have grown up as a man and a player with all of you, you have helped me become Captain of the Belgium National team after all. There have of course been tough times, for the team as a whole and for me personally, this is professional football. However, football to me is about having a ball at my feet, playing games and enjoying every moment, we are lucky to play the beautiful game and this is always my advice to those who ask for a coaching tip! Play football and have fun!”

“The memories he leaves us with will not fade,” said Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia. “He provided all who watched Chelsea play with great entertainment and many match-winning contributions, and for that we thank Eden enormously. He has been a model professional throughout his time at the club, a wonderful individual to have around and a joy to work with.”

Hazard is thought to be the cornerstone piece in what is expected to be a summer of heavy spending for Real Madrid as they work to revamp the squad after failing to win a single trophy last season. Zinedine Zidane is back in charge, and his influence will be strong this summer as the club looks to not only add talent but also create space within the squad.

Herrera, Valencia, Welbeck all released, Mata offered extension

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 7, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT
With the end of the season comes the expiration of contracts, and as Premier League teams begin the offseason and the end of June nears, more and more clubs are working to pin down their rosters and make room for imminent transfer arrivals.

Manchester United announced the release of 15 players on Friday, including captain Antonio Valencia and midfielder Ander Herrera, while Arsenal confirmed the departure of striker Danny Welbeck.

The Red Devils have cleaned house, although most of the departures are youth players who never made an impact on the first team squad. The most notable names are Valencia and Herrera, with the former ending a 10-year career at Old Trafford that saw the Ecuadorian international rack up 339 appearances and score 25 goals while assisting 62 more. Valencia hoisted two Premier League championship trophies and won domestic cup competitions three times, also winning the Europa League once.

At 33 years old, Valencia made just six Premier League appearances for the club this past season, and his time at Old Trafford was clearly coming to an end. It will be interesting to see where Valencia lands should he decide to continue playing.

Herrera, meanwhile, is leaving Manchester United still in the prime of his career. At 29 years old, Herrera made 28 appearances last season and was an integral part of the Red Devils midfield. Still, with his contract expiring and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer leaving Herrera out of the squad a number of times down the stretch, the Red Devils decided not to extend the Spaniard and he moves on from the club after five years at Old Trafford.

Juan Mata was not on the released list despite his contract ending this summer, instead appearing on the retained list, and reports in England indicate that he has been offered a new contract which the club is hopeful he will sign. At 31 years old, Mata has been with the Red Devils since joining from Chelsea in 2014, and while he was not a regular starter for the club this season, he is still an important squad player racking up over 1,700 minutes across all competitions.

Welbeck sees a five-year Arsenal career come to a close as he departs the Emirates on the expiration of his contract. The 28-year-old England international made 126 appearances for the Gunners but was hampered by consistent injury problems, with his knee, ankle, hip, and groin all troubling him at some stage or another. He began this season as a consistent option off the bench for Unai Emery but suffered a broken ankle in early November and never returned to action. Still in the prime of his career, Welbeck could be an important free transfer for a club that is willing to take the risk brought on by his injury history, and if he can find some luck and stay healthy, he could still have an impact wherever he should land.

U-20 World Cup: Ukraine keeps chugging, Italy downs Mali

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnJun 7, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Ukraine and Italy confirmed places in the 2019 U-20 World Cup semifinals with impressive victories over skillful Colombia and Mali sides on Friday.

Danylo Sikan scored the game’s only goal 11 minutes in as Ukraine topped Colombia 1-0 to remain unbeaten in the competition and become the first semifinalist of the tournament. The strike came on an ugly error in judgement by Colombia goalkeeper Kevin Mier who came way out of the box to play a long ball over the top, but with Colombia center-back Carlos Cuesta slow to react and Mier late to arrive, Sikan won the contest outside the box and poked the ball into the empty net.

Colombia looked for an equalizer but it never came, holding 63% possession and popping off 11 shots, but only one of those efforts found the target. With seven minutes remaining, Colombia fell down to 10 men as substitute Johan Carbonero was harshly sent off for a challenge on Dynamo Kiev youth product Denys Popov.

Italy, meanwhile, moved on as well thanks to a wild 4-2 victory over 10-man Mali on a brace from Andrea Pinamonti that twice gave Italy the lead, including the winner from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute. The European side went in front just 12 minutes in on an awful own-goal by Ibrahima Kone who kicked an Italy corner into the back of his own net right on the doorstep under very little pressure.

Mali fell down a man in the 21st minute when Ousmane Diakite, who plays in the Austrian second tier, went in studs up on Gianluca Scamacca with a nasty follow-through. That left Mali with a mountain to climb, but they would manage to stick right with the Italians through the final minutes. The first equalizer came via Seikou Keita before halftime on a wonderful back-heel delivery from Kone.

Pinamonti would give Italy its second lead in the 60th minute, latching onto a deflected shot and finishing from an absurdly tight angle almost standing on the end line. Now down 2-1 with a half-hour left, Mali would not quit, drawing level at 2-2 with 11 minutes to go when substitute Boubacar Traore roasted Davide Bettella which set up a two-on-two break, and Traore fed Mohamed Camara for the finish on the doorstep.

That’s when the wheels fell off for Mali and Italy took control. Just four minutes after Mali’s late equalizer, Pinamonti was felled by Mali goalkeeper Youssouf Koita and earned a penalty, dispatching it for the lead. Just a minute later, Davide Fratessi confirmed the victory with a bullet long-range header on a perfect looping cross from Raoul Bellanova to make it 4-2.

Koita had a chance to make it 4-3 deep in stoppage time, but his 94th minute penalty was saved by Alessandro Plizzari before he fired a chance wide on the ensuing corner with the last kick of the game.

The two European sides will meet in the first semifinal set for Tuesday in Lublin. The other semifinal will take place on Wednesday between the winners of quarterfinal matchups United States vs. Ecuador and South Korea vs. Senegal, both to be determined tomorrow.

Watch Live: France v. South Korea kicks off 2019 Women’s World Cup

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 7, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
The 2019 Women’s World Cup kicks off in Paris on Friday.

Let the month-long celebration begin.



Host nation France are the joint-favorites to win the World Cup alongside the reigning champs the U.S. national team, and they host South Korea at the Parc des Princes in what will be a huge party atmosphere in the French capital.

Eugenie Le Sommer, Amandine Henry and Wendie Renard will lead France’s charge this summer,

With the tournament about to kick off, you can watch every single game live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes. All you have to do is click on the link below.



From June 7 to July 7, here we go!