PHOTOS: Liverpool unveil new away jersey

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 7, 2019, 8:58 AM EDT
The Champions of Europe will be looking very fresh next season.

Liverpool unveiled their new away jersey on Friday, as Jurgen Klopp‘s boys will be wearing white and dark blue on the road for the 2019-20 campaign.

After their snazzy new home jersey was unveiled last month, the classic look of their new away kit is very nice indeed. The white shirts, dark blue shorts and white socks are a simple look and kit suppliers New Balance have explained that the design is inspired by the streets signs around their famous Anfield home.

Take a look at the new kit in the photos and video below.

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 7, 2019, 8:00 AM EDT
It has been confirmed that Chelsea have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in order to overturn their transfer ban from FIFA.

Chelsea were banned by FIFA for two transfer windows after being found guilty of breaching rules regarding the signing of foreign players under the age of 18.

The west London club appealed the ban but FIFA rejected that appeal in May. Currently Chelsea aren’t able to register a new player until July 1 2020.

CAS confirmed the appeal in a statement released on Friday.

“The appeal is directed against the FIFA Appeal Committee decision dated 11 April 2019 in which CFC was declared liable for violations of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players and banned from registering new players, nationally and internationally, for two entire and consecutive registration periods.”

What does this mean?

Chelsea can still buy new players but they will not be able to register them for another year. CAS haven’t set a timeline to review the case, and Chelsea could have ask for their transfer ban to be delayed while their case is being heard but they have chosen not to do that.

The likes of Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona have appealed transfer bans in the past to CAS with varying degrees of success as Real had their ban reduced but Atleti and Barca failed.

By Daniel KarellJun 6, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT
The best player on the best team in women’s soccer won’t be playing at the crown jewel of women’s soccer, the ever growing and expanding FIFA Women’s World Cup.

And it’s not because her nation didn’t qualify for the tournament. It did.

Striker Ada Hegerberg has not played for her native Norway since 2017, protesting what she states is gender discrimination from the Norwegian FA between how it treats the men’s national team and the women’s team. While staying away from the Norwegian National Team, Hegerberg has continued to blossom as a star for the best team in the world, Lyon. In the past three seasons, she’s scored a combined 97 goals in all competitions, including an incredible 46 goals in 2017-2018 in both Ligue 1 and the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Obviously, Norway, despite qualifying for this World Cup without Hegerberg, could gain from her re-joining the squad, but according to Norway’s coach, Martin Sjögren, Hegerberg rejected his requests.

“It was tough on so many training camps,” Hegerberg told Norwegian sports magazine Josimar. “I’ve been broken mentally. There has been a deep depressive feeling. I had nightmares after having been with the national team. One should not have such things. If you want to get anywhere in life, make some choices. As soon as the thought came into my head: I think I must quit the national team…then just run everything off. I started to sleep well again.”

In the months after Hegerberg’s decision, which came after the 2017 European Championships, Norway’s FA adjusted their payscale to give the women’s team a higher salary and bonuses. However, it hasn’t moved Hegerberg and she looks ready to spend the rest of her career away from the national team.

Hegerberg also said to Josimar that despite some of the changes, she feel’s there’s a need for new leadership at the top. Hegerberg described her experience as the women’s team not being taken seriously by the FA, and that she and her sister, a fellow Norwegian international, were admonished for showing up to a team dinner late because they were signing autographs.

Initially, there was support for Hegerberg from even the men’s national team players, but with Hegerberg remaining away and the World Cup approaching, that could be starting to change.

Hopefully, there will be a resolution in the future between Hegerberg and the Norway FA, but for now, it’s Lyon’s gain and the world’s loss that Hegerberg, the first winner of the women’s Ballon d’Or, won’t be at the World Cup.

By Daniel KarellJun 6, 2019, 8:30 PM EDT
After a second successive season without the regular services of Benjamin Mendy, Manchester City has reportedly found a new fullback to increase the club’s depth in that position.

According to reports out of Italy, Manchester City is set to make a $56 million offer to Juventus for Portuguese defender Joao Cancelo. Cancelo has spent the last two seasons in Italy, first playing with Inter Milan and this past season with Juventus, and he’s also broken into the Portugal National Team as a regular, marauding right back.

He’s certainly known for his attacking prowess down the wings, and even though he’s a right back, he could play left back in a pinch if needed. This past season he recorded eight assists in 34 games for Juventus, and he’ll have plenty of targets to aim for if he joins Man City.

Here are some more transfer rumors from around the Premier League:

Arsenal target Sampdoria’s Anderson, Praet

Arsenal’s offseason is underway, and the club is now taking a bigger step to addressing its many needs on the field.

Per reports out of Sampdoria, Arsenal is looking to make a double signing from Sampdoria FC to sign Joachim Andersen and Dennis Praet. The report states that Arsenal has made an offer of around $47 for the pair, but the club won’t accept anything less than $10 million more than that amount.

If confirmed, it would be Arsenal and Unai Emery‘s second-straight year with a signing from Sampdoria, after bringing Lucas Torreira in last July.

Praet started 33 games last season in Serie A for Sampdoria, helping form a strong midfield unit that helped lead Samp to ninth place in the table, while Andersen was a rock in central defense. Both would certainly add depth and be able to step into the starting lineup for Arsenal should they join.

By Daniel KarellJun 6, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT
The Belgian National Team, known for its talented players on the pitch, is clearly up with the times when it comes to matters off the pitch as well.

Ahead of the start of the European Under-21 Championship in Italy and San Marino, the Belgian Football Federation came up with a pretty inventive way of introducing their 23-man squad: turn them into South Park characters.

Putting the players in the classroom and then out on the soccer field, each player gets introduced one by one and hops into frame as a character on the hit American cartoon show.

Considering that Belgium has been placed in a group with Italy, Spain and Poland, this could be their one highlight of the tournament. But oh, what a highlight it was.