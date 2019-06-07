More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Transfer rumor roundup: Tielemans to Man United; Draxler to Spurs

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 7, 2019, 1:13 PM EDT
The Premier League transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are going to start kicking up a few notches.

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the PL…

According to the Daily Star Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign PSG’s Julian Draxler, as the future of Christian Eriksen at Spurs remains up in the air.

Draxler, 25, played more regularly for the French champions last season but PSG have been keen to move the German international on for quite some time now. Per the report, Draxler would be available for $45 million this summer.

Can he be a direct replacement for Eriksen? The Danish playmaker will be a tough player to replace as he does so many things off the ball to keep Spurs ticking over and is always available to receive possession, plus his set piece deliveries are sensational.

With Eriksen saying he is keen to try something new and having just one year left on his current contract, Spurs are on the lookout for a replacement and have also been linked with a move for Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis. Draxler is a slightly different player to Eriksen and can play out wide or in central midfield, and he would be a lot cheaper than signing Lo Celso who is valued at over $75 million.

Now it’s all about one thing: How much money do Spurs actually have to spend this summer?

A report from the Independent says that Manchester United are keen on signing Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans from Monaco.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Leicester City and excelled in the Premier League, as his transfer value has soared to over $50 million. Leicester want to sign him permanently, while Tottenham have also been linked with a move for the central midfielder.

Tielemans will be a key target for United if they can move on superstar Paul Pogba, who has been linked with a move to either Real Madrid or his former club Juventus this summer.

A silky midfielder on the ball who also contributed three goals and four assists in attack during his 13 games in the Premier League, Tielemans is also able to mix it up in the engine room and his combination of power and poise suits the PL very well.

That is exactly the kind of midfielder United have been lacking in recent years as Nemanja Matic, Fred and Ander Herrera were all more skilled in the defensive side of the game, while Pogba and Juan Mata were at the other end of the spectrum in terms of their attacking prowess. Buying Tielemans even if Pogba stays at Old Trafford would make a lot of sense for United this summer.

U-20 World Cup: Ukraine keeps chugging, Italy downs Mali

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnJun 7, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT
Ukraine and Italy confirmed places in the 2019 U-20 World Cup semifinals with impressive victories over skillful Colombia and Mali sides on Friday.

Danylo Sikan scored the game’s only goal 11 minutes in as Ukraine topped Colombia 1-0 to remain unbeaten in the competition and become the first semifinalist of the tournament. The strike came on an ugly error in judgement by Colombia goalkeeper Kevin Mier who came way out of the box to play a long ball over the top, but with Colombia center-back Carlos Cuesta slow to react and Mier late to arrive, Sikan won the contest outside the box and poked the ball into the empty net.

Colombia looked for an equalizer but it never came, holding 63% possession and popping off 11 shots, but only one of those efforts found the target. With seven minutes remaining, Colombia fell down to 10 men as substitute Johan Carbonero was harshly sent off for a challenge on Dynamo Kiev youth product Denys Popov.

Italy, meanwhile, moved on as well thanks to a wild 4-2 victory over 10-man Mali on a brace from Andrea Pinamonti that twice gave Italy the lead, including the winner from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute. The European side went in front just 12 minutes in on an awful own-goal by Ibrahima Kone who kicked an Italy corner into the back of his own net right on the doorstep under very little pressure.

Mali fell down a man in the 21st minute when Ousmane Diakite, who plays in the Austrian second tier, went in studs up on Gianluca Scamacca with a nasty follow-through. That left Mali with a mountain to climb, but they would manage to stick right with the Italians through the final minutes. The first equalizer came via Seikou Keita before halftime on a wonderful back-heel delivery from Kone.

Pinamonti would give Italy its second lead in the 60th minute, latching onto a deflected shot and finishing from an absurdly tight angle almost standing on the end line. Now down 2-1 with a half-hour left, Mali would not quit, drawing level at 2-2 with 11 minutes to go when substitute Boubacar Traore roasted Davide Bettella which set up a two-on-two break, and Traore fed Mohamed Camara for the finish on the doorstep.

That’s when the wheels fell off for Mali and Italy took control. Just four minutes after Mali’s late equalizer, Pinamonti was felled by Mali goalkeeper Youssouf Koita and earned a penalty, dispatching it for the lead. Just a minute later, Davide Fratessi confirmed the victory with a bullet long-range header on a perfect looping cross from Raoul Bellanova to make it 4-2.

Koita had a chance to make it 4-3 deep in stoppage time, but his 94th minute penalty was saved by Alessandro Plizzari before he fired a chance wide on the ensuing corner with the last kick of the game.

The two European sides will meet in the first semifinal set for Tuesday in Lublin. The other semifinal will take place on Wednesday between the winners of quarterfinal matchups United States vs. Ecuador and South Korea vs. Senegal, both to be determined tomorrow.

Watch Live: France v. South Korea kicks off 2019 Women’s World Cup

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 7, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
The 2019 Women’s World Cup kicks off in Paris on Friday.

Let the month-long celebration begin.

Host nation France are the joint-favorites to win the World Cup alongside the reigning champs the U.S. national team, and they host South Korea at the Parc des Princes in what will be a huge party atmosphere in the French capital.

Eugenie Le Sommer, Amandine Henry and Wendie Renard will lead France’s charge this summer,

With the tournament about to kick off, you can watch every single game live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes. All you have to do is click on the link below.

From June 7 to July 7, here we go!

German police detain 16 English fans after mass brawl

Associated PressJun 7, 2019, 12:18 PM EDT
BERLIN (AP) Police in the western German city of Duesseldorf have detained 16 men following a mass brawl between English soccer fans.

Officers were called to the old town on Thursday after “about 40 supporters of various British clubs” began throwing chairs, tables, beer glasses and bottles at each other.

Duesseldorf police say four people required medical treatment and the brawl caused “significant property damage.”

Police say the detained men, between the ages of 32 and 56, included supporters of Newcastle and Everton. None are residents of Germany.

England lost its UEFA Nations League match against the Netherlands 3-1 on Thursday in Portugal.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Who are this year’s World Cup dark horses?

By Daniel KarellJun 7, 2019, 11:25 AM EDT
There’s no doubt that there are three legitimate favorites to win the 2019 Women’s World Cup; Host France, Germany, and of course, the U.S. Women’s National Team.

Behind them are a second tier of teams who could push those three for the title, including England, Japan and even Brazil if they put everything together.

But who are the dark horses, teams that could really surprise a few and make a deep run in the tournament? Let’s take a closer look, below.

Netherlands

Winners of the 2017 European Championships, the Netherlands are looking to make a splash at this year’s World Cup. It wasn’t until the mid-2000s that the Netherlands really started to invest in their women’s team (with the creation of the professional women’s Eredivisie in 2007), and it’s starting to pay dividends.

The Netherlands qualified for its first World Cup in 2015 and fell in the knockout round to eventual finalists Japan, but the team features some of the most talented players in the world. They’re led by former World Player of the Year and Barcelona midfielder Lieke Martens, while 22-year-old Vivianne Miedema has scored 45 international goals. Miedema, one of four Arsenal players in this Netherlands squad, scored 22 goals for the Gunners this past season in just 20 Women’s Super League games. Another former club teammate, Dominique Bloodworth, just signed with Wolfsburg after appearing more than 100 times for Arsenal.

Captain and goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal, also at Arsenal, has taken the position from veteran Loes Geurts and it will be interesting to see how van Veenendaal does as the new No. 1.

The Netherlands combines a strong and young squad, but a they’ll have to wait until the final group stage match to know what their road to the final will look like. Should they beat Canada and win the group, they’ll likely face either England or Japan in the Round of 16. If they finish as runners-up, the Netherlands could face the U.S. Women’s National Team or Sweden. Either way, it’s likely a tough start to the knockout round. However, this Netherlands team looks up to the challenge.

Canada

The other favorites to get out of Group E, Canada is one of the most experienced squads at this World Cup and it’s likely the last World Cup for legendary striker and national team captain, Christine Sinclair. The 35-year-old has scored more than 180 international goals and could look to break Abby Wambach’s international record of 184 international goals at this World Cup, especially if Canada makes a deep run.

Along with Sinclair, the team features veterans Sophie Schmitt and Desiree Scott, but there’s also a youth movement in the squad. Rising star, forward Jordyn Huitema, already has more than 20 caps and is still only 18 years old, while fellow teenagers Jayde Riviere and Julia Grosso also made the team.

It’s a squad that’s going to rely heavily on defending with Lyon’s Kadeisha Buchanan and Orlando Pride’s Shelina Zadorsky taking big roles at centerback. But with Huitema available off the bench for some pace up top, and Sinclair’s goalscoring ability, this team could surprise a few and make another deep run, just like at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London.

Australia

Another team with one of the world’s best strikers, captain Sam Kerr may be the best in the world at her position. The 25-year-old split time between the Chicago Red Stars – scoring six goals in six games – as well as Perth Glory, with 17 goals in 13 games, so she’s clearly one of the most in-form strikers on the globe.

Lisa de Vanna could start or come off the bench in her fourth World Cup, while a mostly young backline will look to keep opponents off the board, including right back Ellie Carpenter of the Portland Thorns.

The team also interestingly features 16-year-old forward Mary Fowler, who has already made four appearances off the bench.

Australia will have a tough road into the knockout round, with Italy, Brazil and Jamaica in Group C, but if the Matildas can make it out of there, they’ll be in good shape moving forward and battle tested. The Matildas can go as far as Sam Kerr can take them, and if she keeps scoring, they can certainly go far.