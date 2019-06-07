Transfer rumor roundup: Tielemans to Man United; Draxler to Spurs

The Premier League transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are going to start kicking up a few notches.

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the PL…

According to the Daily Star Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign PSG’s Julian Draxler, as the future of Christian Eriksen at Spurs remains up in the air.

Draxler, 25, played more regularly for the French champions last season but PSG have been keen to move the German international on for quite some time now. Per the report, Draxler would be available for $45 million this summer.

Can he be a direct replacement for Eriksen? The Danish playmaker will be a tough player to replace as he does so many things off the ball to keep Spurs ticking over and is always available to receive possession, plus his set piece deliveries are sensational.

With Eriksen saying he is keen to try something new and having just one year left on his current contract, Spurs are on the lookout for a replacement and have also been linked with a move for Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis. Draxler is a slightly different player to Eriksen and can play out wide or in central midfield, and he would be a lot cheaper than signing Lo Celso who is valued at over $75 million.

Now it’s all about one thing: How much money do Spurs actually have to spend this summer?

A report from the Independent says that Manchester United are keen on signing Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans from Monaco.

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Leicester City and excelled in the Premier League, as his transfer value has soared to over $50 million. Leicester want to sign him permanently, while Tottenham have also been linked with a move for the central midfielder.

Tielemans will be a key target for United if they can move on superstar Paul Pogba, who has been linked with a move to either Real Madrid or his former club Juventus this summer.

A silky midfielder on the ball who also contributed three goals and four assists in attack during his 13 games in the Premier League, Tielemans is also able to mix it up in the engine room and his combination of power and poise suits the PL very well.

That is exactly the kind of midfielder United have been lacking in recent years as Nemanja Matic, Fred and Ander Herrera were all more skilled in the defensive side of the game, while Pogba and Juan Mata were at the other end of the spectrum in terms of their attacking prowess. Buying Tielemans even if Pogba stays at Old Trafford would make a lot of sense for United this summer.

