Hope Solo hammers USWNT head coach Ellis

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 8, 2019, 10:25 AM EDT
Former USWNT star goalkeeper Hope Solo tells it like it is.

The 2015 World Cup winner, now 37, had her contract terminated by U.S. Soccer in 2016 and it appears that she isn’t going to lavish praise on head coach Jill Ellis while working as a pundit for the BBC in the UK during the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Not at all.

Speaking on BBC Five Live in the UK, Solo didn’t hold back when asked about the USWNT head coach and how the players feel about her.

“Jill is not the leader I wish her to be” Solo said. “She relies heavily on her assistant coaches. She cracks under the pressure quite a bit. But often that doesn’t matter because the quality of the players on the U.S. team is superb. It doesn’t matter who is coaching us because we will find a way to win. The United States knows how to find a way to win in spite of who the coach is.”

Solo did say that she had a really good relationship with the coaching staff towards the end of her time as a national team player, as she could talk with them and get along with them better than the young players on the team.

But with Ellis and the USWNT terminating Solo’s contract due to her comments about Sweden after elimination at the 2016 Olympics, there are clearly issues behind-the-scenes.

Following on from Solo’s previous disciplinary problems while a member of the USWNT, plus the ongoing lawsuit between several U.S. stars and the federation in their fight for equal pay, there is clearly friction here.

If the U.S. doesn’t play well in their opening games at the World Cup this summer, Solo will not sugarcoat her thoughts on the USWNT or Ellis.

Montenegro fire Serbian coach for missing Kosovo match

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 8, 2019, 9:44 AM EDT
Montenegro have fired their Serbian coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic after he didn’t take charge of their UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying game against Kosovo on Friday.

Tumbakovic and two of his Serbian born players who play for Montenegro, Filip Stojkovic and Mirko Ivanic, pulled out of the game under pressure from Serbia who do not recognize Kosovo as a nation.

Political pressure from Serbia

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, and although most of the EU and the United States reocgnize it as an independent nation, several countries around the world do not. FIFA recognized Kosovo as a nation three years ago and it has taken part in officials games ever since.

In a statement released by the Montenegrin FA, they revealed that Tumbakovic, who has been in charge since 2016, has been fired.

“The executive board made a unanimous decision to relieve Tumbakovic of his duties after he decided not to be in charge of the national team for the match. Apart from being an unpleasant surprise, Tumbakovic’s move also constitutes a breach of his professional duties stipulated by his contract.”

Watch Live: 2019 Women’s World Cup – Day 2

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 8, 2019, 8:45 AM EDT
Day 2 of the 2019 Women’s World Cup is here and three games are on the slate.

In Group B Germany face China and Spain clash with South Africa, while Group A sees Norway and Nigeria square off.

After France beat South Korea in the opening game of the tournament on Saturday, Norway and Nigeria know their game is pivotal to see who will challenge the French for top spot in Group A.

With the tournament about to kick off, you can watch every single game live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes. All you have to do is click on the links below.

Here is your full schedule for Saturday, June 8 at the Women’s World Cup.

2019 Women’s World Cup schedule

Group B: Germany v. China – 9 a.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group B: Spain v. South Africa – 12 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group A: Norway v. Nigeria – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

Toronto FC snatch late draw v. Sporting KC

Associated PressJun 8, 2019, 7:59 AM EDT
TORONTO (CP) – The young Canadian duo of Jordan Hamilton and Ryan Telfer combined to provide a better ending than the way Toronto FC’s match was progressing against Sporting Kansas City on Friday.

Telfer’s pinpoint pass to Hamilton for an in-close goal in added time bailed out their team for a 2-2 draw at BMO Field. But the single point extended Toronto’s winless streak to seven outings (0-4-3) heading into the Gold Cup break.

Toronto (5-6-4) had been frustrated earlier in the game when on two occasions Kansas City was awarded two successful penalty kicks from Felipe Gutierrez after video reviews.But Hamilton’s goal in the 95th minute resulted in a single point.

“I was feeling that their defenders couldn’t keep up with me or Telfer,” said the 23-year-old Hamilton, a native of Scarborough, Ont. “Before that play, me and Telfer were a little too far apart. (Toronto head coach) Greg (Vanney) was screaming us from the sidelines to come closer together.

“As soon as we did, then (Alejandro) Pozuelo plays a great ball to Telfer and he squares a lovely pass and I’m just there to do my job.”

Telfer had been called up from the Canadian Premier League’s York9 to help short-handed Toronto. The home side was without United States internationals Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore as well as Canadians Jonathan Osorio and Ashtone Morgan. All four are on international duty ahead of the Gold Cup. Defenders Auro (hamstring) and Chris Mavinga (hamstring) also missed the match.

Both the 25-year-old Telfer, a native of Mississauga, Ont., and Hamilton were second-half substitutes. Their game-tying play only temporarily put a smile on Vanney’s face. He was still seething about the two video-review penalty kicks.

“I’m exhausted and it wasn’t because of my team,” he said.

Referee Fotis Bazakos was called upon by the video assistance referee to take a look at two possible fouls inside the box.

The second, a tripping foul to Toronto midfielder Nick DeLeon, resulted in Gutierrez’s penalty kick in the 73rd minute to break a 1-1 draw. DeLeon was yellow-carded for the play.

Kansas City snatched a 1-0 lead on a successful penalty kick from Gutierrez in the 25th minute. Toronto defender Drew Moor fouled Gerso on the edge of the 18-yard box.

Bazakos was summoned to the sidelines for a video review, and it was determined the foul occurred inside the 18-yard line. As a result, Kansas City was awarded a penalty kick.

“The first call was disgraceful, and that changes the game because we had the momentum,” Vanney said. “We were attacking their goal, we had them on the ropes and there is nothing more

“It was not a foul. There are a lot of hands on peoples’ chests. (Gerso’s) momentum was going. He was falling off balance and he wasn’t going to get back to the ball. If (Bazakos) thinks it was in the box, I don’t think he calls it.

“My frustration was once you set the standard you have to call it that way the rest of the game. But that wasn’t the case.”

Bazakos explained his view.

“We called the foul, but when he showed me the angle, I saw it was inside so that’s the mistake,” he told a pool reporter.

Toronto drew level late in the first half. DeLeon finished off a dandy passing play from defender Justin Morrow and Pozuelo, who enjoyed a strong game.

Kansas City (3-5-7) was missing Botond Barath, Krisztian Nemeth, Nico Hasler and Johnny Russell. They were all overseas for UEFA 2020 European qualifiers this weekend.

Toronto doesn’t play again until June 22 in Dallas because of the league’s Gold Cup break.

Messi and Suarez both score in pre-Copa America friendlies

By Kyle BonnJun 7, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are both in typical goalscoring form as their international sides ramp up for the imminent 2019 Copa America.

Messi bagged a quickfire brace in the first half of Argentina’s 5-1 beatdown of Nicaragua, scoring in the 37th and 38th minutes to key the win. The first was a classic Messi stunner where he dribbled past nearly the entire Nicaragua defense, skipping by no less than four defenders before depositing the ball in the back of the net with ease.

His second came as Argentina went right back on the attack with Sergio Aguero rifling a shot on net that was saved by Nicaragua goalkeeper Justo Lorente, only for it to fall right at the feet of Messi who completed a sliding finish under pressure. The Barcelona superstar was withdrawn at halftime for Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala.

Overall, it was a dominating performance from Argentina, holding 67% possession and putting eight of their 19 shots on target. Electric 21-year-old Inter striker Lautaro Martinez scored a second-half brace to double Argentina’s lead, a positive sign for the country that has searched far and wide for someone to share the goalscoring load with Messi. Roberto Pereyra completed the scoreline with a late tap-in, while the back line that consisted at times of Nicolas Otamendi, Juan Foyth, and Ramiro Funes Mori held Nicaragua to a measly two total shots with zero on target until stoppage time when Juan Berrera put Nicaragua on the board from the penalty spot.

While Messi was clowning the Nicaragua back line, his Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez was on target as Uruguay had no trouble dispatching Panama 3-0. The 32-year-old came off the bench alongside Edinson Cavani in the 63rd minute and six minutes later, he dispatched a Messi-like free-kick that found the top-left corner and left Panamanian goalkeeper Luis Mejia no chance, making the game 2-0 at the time.

The Uruguay defense looked tournament-ready as well, holding Panama to just one shot on target and five overall efforts on net. The game was a foul-fest, with the sides combining to produce 43 whistles, although only one yellow card was issued. Uruguay dominated the attacking play, holding 64% of possession and earning 10 corners while Panama did not take a single one.

Argentina will begin Copa America play next Saturday as it takes on Colombia in group stage play. Uruguay, meanwhile, gets under way a day later, set to face Ecuador before a meeting with AFC guest Japan.