Hope Solo hammers USWNT head coach Ellis

Former USWNT star goalkeeper Hope Solo tells it like it is.

The 2015 World Cup winner, now 37, had her contract terminated by U.S. Soccer in 2016 and it appears that she isn’t going to lavish praise on head coach Jill Ellis while working as a pundit for the BBC in the UK during the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Not at all.

Speaking on BBC Five Live in the UK, Solo didn’t hold back when asked about the USWNT head coach and how the players feel about her.

“Jill is not the leader I wish her to be” Solo said. “She relies heavily on her assistant coaches. She cracks under the pressure quite a bit. But often that doesn’t matter because the quality of the players on the U.S. team is superb. It doesn’t matter who is coaching us because we will find a way to win. The United States knows how to find a way to win in spite of who the coach is.”

Solo did say that she had a really good relationship with the coaching staff towards the end of her time as a national team player, as she could talk with them and get along with them better than the young players on the team.

But with Ellis and the USWNT terminating Solo’s contract due to her comments about Sweden after elimination at the 2016 Olympics, there are clearly issues behind-the-scenes.

Following on from Solo’s previous disciplinary problems while a member of the USWNT, plus the ongoing lawsuit between several U.S. stars and the federation in their fight for equal pay, there is clearly friction here.

If the U.S. doesn’t play well in their opening games at the World Cup this summer, Solo will not sugarcoat her thoughts on the USWNT or Ellis.

