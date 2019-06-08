More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Philadelphia Union completes three-goal comeback to top New York Red Bulls

By Kyle BonnJun 8, 2019, 10:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Philadelphia Union, down 2-0 at halftime, decided to play like the top team in the Eastern Conference. When the final whistle had blown, they extended their lead atop the table with a furious comeback led by Ilsinho’s brace, providing both the equalizing and winning goals to set Talen Energy Stadium alight.

Kaku and Brian White struck in the first half to put the Red Bulls in front, with Philadelphia’s defense asleep at the wheel and the attack sputtering mightily aside from Sergio Santos’s shot off the crossbar early on. Even goalkeeper Andre Blake was to blame as he hesitated to allow White in for the Red Bulls’ second.

After halftime, the Union strike force went into overdrive as the home side finished the match with 17 shots, including seven on target. On the hour mark Jamiro Montiero pulled one back for the hosts on a goal that was nearly identical to Kaku’s opener, assisted by substitute Ilsinho, a foreshadow of things to come.

Philadelphia’s second was all Ilsinho just a minute later, cutting in from the right flank and skipping straight between two Red Bulls defenders before unleashing a knuckler with the outside of his foot. That brought Philadelphia back level with two goals in two minutes, and it wouldn’t be long before the hosts were in front.

11 minutes later, Ilsinho again cut in from the right with an identical weaving run, and this time he fed a cutting Bedoya who flared towards the end line. The U.S. international looked to chip a cross into the danger area, and a sliding Sean Nealis left his trailing arm in the air which the ball found. Ilsinho was on hand to bury the spot-kick and give Philly the lead with 18 minutes remaining.

The win left the Union four points in front of the pack in the Eastern Conference with 31 points from 17 games, while New York sat in fifth with 24 points out of 16 matches.

USMNT ready for final Gold Cup tuneup against Venezuela

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnJun 8, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States has one final tune-up for the Gold Cup as the 23-man tournament squad gets set to face Venezuela on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET in Cincinnati.

A lackluster performance on Wednesday resulted in a 1-0 loss to Jamaica, the first loss under new head coach Gregg Berhalter. A number of fringe players saw time in that game, but with Berhalter’s camp over and his Gold Cup roster set, so it’s likely there will be less experimentation this time around, instead hoping to give the first-team squad a chance to gel.

That likely means the re-introduction of Jozy Altidore plus Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams are now available as well. The biggest name of all will not be present, however, as Berhalter has already confirmed he will rest and preserve Christian Pulisic to keep him in top shape for the meaningful matches. Michael Bradley is also not available as Berhalter hopes to protect the 31-year-old from a recent hamstring injury, and while he’s been a full participant in practice, he did not play against Jamaica and will again be held out.

These two teams met in a 2017 Gold Cup tuneup at Rio Tinto Stadium in a match that saw Pulisic score a 61st minute equalizer to secure a 1-1 draw. Yet that game seems a lifetime ago, as just two of the starters from that game and four of the 19 players who saw time are on the current roster, including the 20-year-old Chelsea attacker.

Berhalter will want to see a much more organized and electric attacking display to give fans hope ahead of the Gold Cup, and while Josh Sargent’s omission from the squad is a head-scratching decision that could sap the attack of a late-game option, it’s not likely to affect the overall game plan for Sunday or throughout the tournament.

Predicted lineup

— Steffan —

— Adams — Miazga — Long — Lovitz

— McKennie — Trapp — Holmes —

— Morris — Altidore — Lewis —

The head man will want to get a mix of players on the field while still deploying the same tactical approach he will ask of his players in the Gold Cup and hope as many first-team players as possible can be on the field. Still, with a long summer ahead, it’s unlikely he will take too many squad risks. Omar Gonzalez played the full 90 minutes against Jamaica and could sit in favor of Aaron Long. Tyler Adams has been excelling in midfield since his move to the Bundesliga, but the USMNT has shown no signs of detouring from the plan to play Adams at right-back at the international level.

Berhalter may look to again deploy Tim Ream after playing just 60 minutes against Jamaica, but the 31-year-old is a known quantity and the coach could look to give Daniel Lovitz another chance to prove his worth against a difficult opponent. With Bradley out, Wil Trapp is again the man in the middle, without any fitness worries knowing that Bradley will take over once the Gold Cup arrives. McKennie is back in the fold while Duane Holmes should get another chance after proving one of the few bright spots against Jamaica.

Paul Arriola got 72 lackluster minutes the last time out, and Jonathan Lewis will have an opportunity to show what he can do out wide, with Jordan Morris possibly taking over on the other side. It’s possible that Morris could start the game on the bench with the aim of coming on to spell Jozy Altidore in the second half, in which case Tyler Boyd could see his name in the starting lineup.

Whoever starts at the back for the United States will have the tall task of marking MLS superstar Josef Martinez, a player coming off a record-breaking club season last year and – slow start aside – is back on track this year as well, with six goals in his last five matches for Atlanta United. He will likely be supported on the flanks by Real Salt Lake winger Jefferson Savarino and Jhon Murilla who plays in the Portuguese top flight. In the middle for Venezuela is a familiar face in Yangel Herrera, a midfield destroyer formerly of NYCFC who played the last six months at Spanish side Huesca on loan from Manchester City.

Venezuela is coming off a pair of disappointing performances and has won just once in its last five matches, a surprising 3-1 victory over Argentina in March. They dropped 3-1 to Mexico last time out on Thursday in Atlanta in Gerardo Martino’s return to Atlanta, wasting an early 1-0 lead via Murillo. Before that they drew 1-1 with Ecuador, again coughing up a first-half lead.

A win isn’t necessarily a must for the United States with the important matches to come, but an improvement from the Jamaica defeat is required to give the U.S. any kind of confidence and good vibes heading into the tournament this summer that will define Gregg Berhalter’s early head coaching days and set up the squad to begin vital World Cup qualifying on a high.

San Jose Earthquakes goalkeeper Vega commits awful howler

Major League Soccer
By Kyle BonnJun 8, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Goalkeeper Daniel Vega committed a tragically bad error early in the San Jose Earthquakes’ 2-2 draw with FC Dallas that cost the home side a win and a chance to move into a playoff position.

Despite second-half goals from red-hot Chris Wondolowski and winger Magnus Eriksson, the Earthquakes were held thanks to the early mistake that came in the 27th minute. Vega took a goal-kick that he distributed to the left for defender Florian Jungwirth who sent it right back to the goalkeeper under a press by FC Dallas.

The pass squirted right under the foot of Vega as he looked to control, with no attacking player in the same zip code. Vega simply misjudged the pass and whiffed as he tried to control. The goal is the 26th San Jose has allowed this season, and with 27 after the match they sit tied with two other clubs for second-most in the West.

Francis Atuahene would go on to score an eventual equalizer for FC Dallas on his MLS debut with an absurd outside-of-the-foot finish to finish the 2-2 scoreline, keeping the visitors three points above the hosts in the Western Conference table.

Wild match sees South Korea into U-20 World Cup semis on penalties

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnJun 8, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A absolutely wild one in Bielsko-Biala saw both Senegal and South Korea complete unlikely comebacks, and eventually South Korea secured a place in the U-20 World Cup semifinals on penalties after a 3-3 draw, marking the last side to earn a place in the final four.

South Korea trailed 2-1 at the death, but scored a 98th minute equalizer to send the game to extra time before taking the lead six minutes into the added period. Needing a lifeline, Senegal pushed and pushed the whole added period before finding the necessary moment with almost the last kick of the game as Amadou Cisse tied it up in stoppage time to send the game to penalties. The Asian nation required another comeback in the shootout, falling behind 2-0 but eventually advancing on Cavin Diagne’s miss.

Diagne roofed one in the 37th minute to put Senegal up 1-0 at the halftime break, but South Korea fought back to level it up just past the half-hour mark as VAR awarded a penalty and Kang-In Lee delivered from the spot with a powerful low drive. Korea matched Senegal’s intensity, owning 55% possession and equaling the African nation’s shot total 9-9, but the level score would not last.

In the 72nd minute, VAR was required again as a handball by Lee Jae-Ik was eventually given as a penalty for Senegal. While South Korean goalkeeper Lee Gwang-Yeon saved Ibrahima Niane’s first attempt low to his left, the referee whistled for the penalty to be retaken after VAR confirmed South Korean players entered the area early. Niane scored with his second opportunity, putting Senegal ahead.

It seemed Senegal had put the game away in the 85th minute, but Ousseynou Niang’s goal was ruled out for a handball in the box by a teammate. That kept the game in doubt, and South Korea would deliver eight minutes deep into stoppage time as Ji-Sol Lee met a corner with his head and redirected it in off the underside of the crossbar.

That brought the game to extra-time, and the Asian side would emerge victorious with a winning moment in the 96th minute from Young-Wook Cho who finished first-time on a delightful feed through the Senegal back line from Lee Kang-In. The break was vicious and left the Senegal players hanging their heads staring down their first defeat of the tournament, but they would eventually earn the equalizer on a poke by Cisse who slid to meet a cross near the top of the box, tucking his shot perfectly inside the far post.

In the ensuing shootout, South Korea fell behind off the bat as Kim Jung-Min’s effort came off the inside of the post and agonizingly bounded parallel to the goal mouth and out. The next South Korean taker Cho Young-Wook saw his effort saved, but in fitting fashion for this game, they would come back to level the shootout when Amadou Ndiaye’s weak effort was stopped by a diving Lee Gwang-Yeon. In the fifth and final round of penalties, Dialy Ndiaye saved again, but was yellow-carded for coming off his line and the re-take was buried by Oh Se-Hun. That left Diagne with a do-or-die effort and he missed wide, giving South Korea the victory.

Women’s World Cup: Spain completes controversial comeback, Germany squeaks by China

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 8, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The first full day of Women’s World Cup action brought plenty of fireworks, some controversy, and great goals as well Group A and B begin to take shape. Here’s a recap of the action on the day as three European sides emerged victorious over Asian and African opponents in France.

Germany 1-0 China

China put up a fight, but wastefulness in the final third was their undoing as 19-year-old Giulia Gwinn scored a 66th minute winner to see Germany secure all three points. Germany struggled to put shots on target, ripping off 18 shots and only able to put five on target, but defensively they remained strong. China was plucky, but they failed to finish off opportunities, only able to put four shots together throughout the match.

Gwinn arrived at the key moment for Germany, delivering a scorching strike to win the match and becoming the first German teenager in 20 years to score a Women’s World Cup goal.

China had opportunities, the best of which came just before halftime when Yang Li struck the post before Germany goalkeeper Almuth Schult arrived to snuff out any danger. The loss is a disappointment for China who may have felt they were up to the task, but the performance is still positive overall headed into games against Spain and South Africa where they will feel confident after challenging Germany closely. Germany is unbeaten in 13 matches, the longest current streak of any Women’s World Cup participant.

Spain 3-1 South Africa

Spain looked shaky in the first half seeing South Africa go in front 25 minutes in via Thembi Kgatlana, but the European side was the recipient of a pair of controversial VAR decisions to propel them in front after halftime. The first came with 20 minutes to go as a Spain cross caught Janine Van Wyk in the arm as she turned away, with a penalty given after a VAR check. Jennifer Hermoso dispatched the spot-kick to draw the two sides level.

The second and far more controversial decision happened with just seven minutes remaining as a VAR check determined that Nothando Vilakazi followed through a clear dangerously, slamming her spikes into the groin of Lucia Garcia. That resulted in both a penalty and a sending-off, and Hermoso was there again to deposit the chance for her second of the day and a Spain lead.

With Spain in front and South Africa down a player, Garcia scored a third and put the game away, sneaking behind the defense and latching onto a long-ball to give Spain a 3-1 lead.

Norway 3-0 Nigeria

For at least one match, Norway didn’t miss Ada Hegerberg as an end-to-end saw the European side clinical with goals from Guro Reiten and Lisa-Marie Utland before halftime, with an own-goal from Osinachi Ohale capping off the wild first 45 minutes. Both sides had big chances, but Norway was the one to capitalize as Nigeria couldn’t find a way through, with Norwegian defender Maren Mjelde on hand to snuff out a big early Nigerian chance on the break and the back line again holding firm just before the break in a wild scrum.

There was a lengthy delay soon after the start of the second half as Nigerian defender Faith Ikidi was stretchered off after a collision with her goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi. Nigeria settled in a bit through the second half but failed to find a breakthrough and Norway cruised to victory.