More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Southampton “not a pig to be fattened”

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 8, 2019, 12:47 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Southampton’s majority owner Gao Jisheng has rarely talked about purchasing the Premier League club. If ever.

However, the Chinese real estate tycoon has now been talking and it doesn’t seem like he’s willing to pump much, if any, of his own money into Saints in the coming years.

In a rare interview with the Financial Times in Shanghai, Gao revealed some of his plans for the future of the South Coast club.

“I am not treating Southampton as a pig to be fattened and sold,” Gao said. “I am treating it as a child. But my children must believe they cannot depend on the boss. I have said to Southampton: ‘I am now your father. But I am putting you on the right track: you need to feed yourself.’”

He added: “The club’s financial situation is good this year and it doesn’t require more investment.”

Southampton’s fans will not be too shocked to hear these words from Gao, but will be intrigued to have had heard anything at all from him.

The Chinese businessman often attends games but has never spoken publicly about his reasons and motivations for buying an 80 percent stake in the club from the Liebherr family back in 2017.

With his property company Lander Sports buying the club, Gao recently sold a large chunk of his stake in Lander to the Chinese government which led to the Premier League requesting information from Southampton about whether or not they were now owned by the state of China.

Gao has brushed off those suggestions, saying he has given the PL the information they need and they are satisfied. Lander Sports, who own the 80 percent stake in Saints, are based in Hong Kong due to strict laws about risky foreign investments in mainland China.

All of this is a little confusing for Southampton fans, but the main thing to come from Gao’s comments is that they shouldn’t expect a huge flurry of big money signings as long as he’s the owner but they could spend some money this summer without selling anybody.

Gao wants the club to be self-sustaining and that is pretty admirable in this day and age when fans demand huge money spent on new players, and will then slam the club when relegation could see it spiral into financial meltdown.

Southampton have always been a club which produces young talent and then sells players on for a huge profit. That won’t change anytime soon.

But after two close shaves with relegation over the past two seasons, it is clear Southampton’s squad needs a large rebuild under Ralph Hasenhuttl this summer. If they can sell on a plethora of players who have been out of the picture and out on loan last season, then they will be able to reinvest that cash in new players.

How successful Saints are at doing that this offseason will determine if Hasenhuttl’s side can kick on and push for a top 10 finish next season. The coach has worked wonders with one of the youngest squads in the PL since he arrived last December and there is plenty of promise that a full season of Hasenhuttl-ball will see Saints not embroiled in yet another relegation scrap.

Gao’s comments underline the fact he will not spend big like Wolves’ Chinese owners Fosun, but given how much Saints have spent over the past few years (they are one of the few PL clubs to make a profit in transfer business year in, year out) this wasn’t a huge surprise.

With Southampton playing a game in China again this offseason, their new sponsorship deal with LD Sports (a company yet to launch in China) has seen them double their revenue in terms of sponsorship in a club-record deal.

Gao’s connections in China are helping the club financially in certain aspects, but it appears they will not pump money in to try and challenge the PL’s elite like they did in years gone by under Ronald Koeman. In truth, their success under Koeman was fuelled by selling a host of star names such as Adam Lallana, Luke Shaw, Dejan Lovren and Morgan Schneiderlin, which allowed them to buy Sadio Made, Dusan Tadic, Graziano Pelle and Virgil Van Dijk among others.

Saints must unearth a few more gems in the transfer window this summer to keep their model rolling along and bring about another push into the top half of the table. They have a great manager, some talented youngsters and a sensible owner.

The latter will hamper any progress their fans have of making another push for European qualification in the years to come.

FIFA bans Afghan official for life for sexual abuse

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 8, 2019, 11:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ZURICH (AP) FIFA has banned the former head of soccer in Afghanistan from the sport for life for sexually abusing female players.

Keramuudin Karim, who was president of the Afghanistan Football Federation, was also fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million).

The verdict came on Saturday after a meeting of the adjudicatory chamber of the ethics committee.

FIFA says the “investigation into Mr. Karim concerned the complaints lodged by at least five Afghani female football players, accusing him of repeated sexual abuse in the period 2013-2018, abusing his function as President of the AFF.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Watch Live: USA U-20 v. Ecuador, World Cup quarterfinal

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 8, 2019, 11:18 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The U.S. U-20 national team play Ecuador in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday (kick off, 11:30 a.m. ET) as Tab Ramos’ youngsters will be flying high after knocking out tournament favorites France in the last 16.

[ WATCH LIVE: USA v. Ecuador ]

A stunning second half comeback led by Sebastian Soto saw the U.S. trail 2-1 but then Ramos made two game-changing subs as Uly Llanez and Justin Rennicks made a huge difference in the 3-2 win.

Ecuador breezed past Uruguay in the last 16, with the South American nation set up well defensively but there’s no doubting that the U.S. are favorites to advance to the semifinals where they will play either South Korea or Senegal.

Click on the link above to watch the game live online, while you can also watch it on NBC Universo.

Hope Solo hammers USWNT head coach Ellis

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 8, 2019, 10:25 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Former USWNT star goalkeeper Hope Solo tells it like it is.

The 2015 World Cup winner, now 37, had her contract terminated by U.S. Soccer in 2016 and it appears that she isn’t going to lavish praise on head coach Jill Ellis while working as a pundit for the BBC in the UK during the 2019 Women’s World Cup.

Not at all.

Speaking on BBC Five Live in the UK, Solo didn’t hold back when asked about the USWNT head coach and how the players feel about her.

“Jill is not the leader I wish her to be” Solo said. “She relies heavily on her assistant coaches. She cracks under the pressure quite a bit. But often that doesn’t matter because the quality of the players on the U.S. team is superb. It doesn’t matter who is coaching us because we will find a way to win. The United States knows how to find a way to win in spite of who the coach is.”

Solo did say that she had a really good relationship with the coaching staff towards the end of her time as a national team player, as she could talk with them and get along with them better than the young players on the team.

But with Ellis and the USWNT terminating Solo’s contract due to her comments about Sweden after elimination at the 2016 Olympics, there are clearly issues behind-the-scenes.

Following on from Solo’s previous disciplinary problems while a member of the USWNT, plus the ongoing lawsuit between several U.S. stars and the federation in their fight for equal pay, there is clearly friction here.

If the U.S. doesn’t play well in their opening games at the World Cup this summer, Solo will not sugarcoat her thoughts on the USWNT or Ellis.

Montenegro fire Serbian coach for missing Kosovo match

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 8, 2019, 9:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Montenegro have fired their Serbian coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic after he didn’t take charge of their UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying game against Kosovo on Friday.

Tumbakovic and two of his Serbian born players who play for Montenegro, Filip Stojkovic and Mirko Ivanic, pulled out of the game under pressure from Serbia who do not recognize Kosovo as a nation.

Political pressure from Serbia

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, and although most of the EU and the United States reocgnize it as an independent nation, several countries around the world do not. FIFA recognized Kosovo as a nation three years ago and it has taken part in officials games ever since.

In a statement released by the Montenegrin FA, they revealed that Tumbakovic, who has been in charge since 2016, has been fired.

“The executive board made a unanimous decision to relieve Tumbakovic of his duties after he decided not to be in charge of the national team for the match. Apart from being an unpleasant surprise, Tumbakovic’s move also constitutes a breach of his professional duties stipulated by his contract.”