Toronto FC snatch late draw v. Sporting KC

Associated PressJun 8, 2019, 7:59 AM EDT
TORONTO (CP) – The young Canadian duo of Jordan Hamilton and Ryan Telfer combined to provide a better ending than the way Toronto FC’s match was progressing against Sporting Kansas City on Friday.

Telfer’s pinpoint pass to Hamilton for an in-close goal in added time bailed out their team for a 2-2 draw at BMO Field. But the single point extended Toronto’s winless streak to seven outings (0-4-3) heading into the Gold Cup break.

Toronto (5-6-4) had been frustrated earlier in the game when on two occasions Kansas City was awarded two successful penalty kicks from Felipe Gutierrez after video reviews.But Hamilton’s goal in the 95th minute resulted in a single point.

“I was feeling that their defenders couldn’t keep up with me or Telfer,” said the 23-year-old Hamilton, a native of Scarborough, Ont. “Before that play, me and Telfer were a little too far apart. (Toronto head coach) Greg (Vanney) was screaming us from the sidelines to come closer together.

“As soon as we did, then (Alejandro) Pozuelo plays a great ball to Telfer and he squares a lovely pass and I’m just there to do my job.”

Telfer had been called up from the Canadian Premier League’s York9 to help short-handed Toronto. The home side was without United States internationals Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore as well as Canadians Jonathan Osorio and Ashtone Morgan. All four are on international duty ahead of the Gold Cup. Defenders Auro (hamstring) and Chris Mavinga (hamstring) also missed the match.

Both the 25-year-old Telfer, a native of Mississauga, Ont., and Hamilton were second-half substitutes. Their game-tying play only temporarily put a smile on Vanney’s face. He was still seething about the two video-review penalty kicks.

“I’m exhausted and it wasn’t because of my team,” he said.

Referee Fotis Bazakos was called upon by the video assistance referee to take a look at two possible fouls inside the box.

The second, a tripping foul to Toronto midfielder Nick DeLeon, resulted in Gutierrez’s penalty kick in the 73rd minute to break a 1-1 draw. DeLeon was yellow-carded for the play.

Kansas City snatched a 1-0 lead on a successful penalty kick from Gutierrez in the 25th minute. Toronto defender Drew Moor fouled Gerso on the edge of the 18-yard box.

Bazakos was summoned to the sidelines for a video review, and it was determined the foul occurred inside the 18-yard line. As a result, Kansas City was awarded a penalty kick.

“The first call was disgraceful, and that changes the game because we had the momentum,” Vanney said. “We were attacking their goal, we had them on the ropes and there is nothing more

“It was not a foul. There are a lot of hands on peoples’ chests. (Gerso’s) momentum was going. He was falling off balance and he wasn’t going to get back to the ball. If (Bazakos) thinks it was in the box, I don’t think he calls it.

“My frustration was once you set the standard you have to call it that way the rest of the game. But that wasn’t the case.”

Bazakos explained his view.

“We called the foul, but when he showed me the angle, I saw it was inside so that’s the mistake,” he told a pool reporter.

Toronto drew level late in the first half. DeLeon finished off a dandy passing play from defender Justin Morrow and Pozuelo, who enjoyed a strong game.

Kansas City (3-5-7) was missing Botond Barath, Krisztian Nemeth, Nico Hasler and Johnny Russell. They were all overseas for UEFA 2020 European qualifiers this weekend.

Toronto doesn’t play again until June 22 in Dallas because of the league’s Gold Cup break.

Messi and Suarez both score in pre-Copa America friendlies

By Kyle BonnJun 7, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez are both in typical goalscoring form as their international sides ramp up for the imminent 2019 Copa America.

Messi bagged a quickfire brace in the first half of Argentina’s 5-1 beatdown of Nicaragua, scoring in the 37th and 38th minutes to key the win. The first was a classic Messi stunner where he dribbled past nearly the entire Nicaragua defense, skipping by no less than four defenders before depositing the ball in the back of the net with ease.

His second came as Argentina went right back on the attack with Sergio Aguero rifling a shot on net that was saved by Nicaragua goalkeeper Justo Lorente, only for it to fall right at the feet of Messi who completed a sliding finish under pressure. The Barcelona superstar was withdrawn at halftime for Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala.

Overall, it was a dominating performance from Argentina, holding 67% possession and putting eight of their 19 shots on target. Electric 21-year-old Inter striker Lautaro Martinez scored a second-half brace to double Argentina’s lead, a positive sign for the country that has searched far and wide for someone to share the goalscoring load with Messi. Roberto Pereyra completed the scoreline with a late tap-in, while the back line that consisted at times of Nicolas Otamendi, Juan Foyth, and Ramiro Funes Mori held Nicaragua to a measly two total shots with zero on target until stoppage time when Juan Berrera put Nicaragua on the board from the penalty spot.

While Messi was clowning the Nicaragua back line, his Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez was on target as Uruguay had no trouble dispatching Panama 3-0. The 32-year-old came off the bench alongside Edinson Cavani in the 63rd minute and six minutes later, he dispatched a Messi-like free-kick that found the top-left corner and left Panamanian goalkeeper Luis Mejia no chance, making the game 2-0 at the time.

The Uruguay defense looked tournament-ready as well, holding Panama to just one shot on target and five overall efforts on net. The game was a foul-fest, with the sides combining to produce 43 whistles, although only one yellow card was issued. Uruguay dominated the attacking play, holding 64% of possession and earning 10 corners while Panama did not take a single one.

Argentina will begin Copa America play next Saturday as it takes on Colombia in group stage play. Uruguay, meanwhile, gets under way a day later, set to face Ecuador before a meeting with AFC guest Japan.

Report: Manchester United submits huge bid for Koulibaly

By Kyle BonnJun 7, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT
According to Italian tabloid Corriere dello Sport as reported by Football Italia, Manchester United has submitted a bid for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly upwards of $107.7 million.

The report states that since the Red Devils are anticipating a swing and miss on Matthijs de Ligt, they have now set their sights on the 27-year-old Senegal international who has been an absolute workhorse for the Serie A side since joining in 2014. Koulibaly has made at least 27 Serie A appearances in each of his five seasons at Napoli, topping the 30-game mark in three of the last four seasons including 35 games played in each of the last two campaigns.

Koulibaly reportedly has a $170 million release clause that becomes active next summer, with his contract not set to expire until the summer of 2023 having signed an extension just last year. Still, Koulibaly has been a wanted man over the past few years, with Napoli fending off rumors constantly.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has been firm in his valuation of $113 million for Koulibaly even as far back as last November when reports came out of a bid from Manchester United. Corriere dello Sport themselves reported that Napoli rejected a bid $102 million from Real Madrid for Koulibaly back in late May, proving De Laurentiis a tough nut to crack. However, if the latest bid is indeed a reality, it could test the executive’s resolve with the submission coming so close to his valuation and providing the club with a massive financial influx.

Koulibaly is currently on international duty with Senegal in the African Cup of Nations, set to begin play in the tournament on June 23 when they take on Tanzania in the first game of group stage play. They have a friendly against Nigeria to navigate first, scheduled for June 16. Koulibaly’s last two starts for Senegal both ended in clean sheets, with wins over Equatorial Guinea and Madagascar completing the AFCON qualification cycle.

PSG sends doctors to Brazil to assess Neymar’s injury

By Kyle BonnJun 7, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT
With Neymar confirmed injured for the duration of the upcoming Copa America, his club team is concerned about how his ankle problem could affect the start of next season.

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed on Friday that they have sent a pair of doctors to Brazil to assess Neymar, who was injured in the 2-0 friendly win over Qatar on Wednesday. The Brazilian superstar could be seen in tears on the sidelines after being withdrawn in the 21st minute, requiring help from two trainers to eventually make his way into the locker room.

“On Friday 7 June, Paris Saint-Germain’s first team doctor, Dr Laurent Aumont and the club’s Medical Board member and leading figure in sport medicine Professor Gérard Saillant, travelled to Brazil,” Paris Saint-Germain said in a statement released on Friday. “The two doctors will define the player’s rehabilitation process and recovery time as per the medical protocol, 72 hours after Neymar’s injury.”

The Brazilian federation announced following the Qatar game that Neymar suffered a sprain that involves “a ligament rupture,” confirming that he will miss the entire Copa America.

The oddest part of the entire situation is Neymar’s Twitter post on Friday morning saying that he was making his way to France for the opening match of the Women’s World Cup, which saw France top South Korea 4-0.

Given that his recent injury would likely lead to an aversion of air travel, it’s possible that Neymar’s post was nothing more than a Qatar Airways sponsored tweet with broken English leading to a misunderstanding, but still it’s odd that Neymar would post about him traveling to somewhere he’s not actually going to. It’s also possible that the tweet was a scheduled post that was never removed despite plans changing after the injury. Still, the dichotomy between Neymar’s announced travel plans and those of his club is questionable.

We know Neymar was in Brazil as recently as late Thursday or early Friday, as he was brought in for questioning by Brazilian police with regards to the investigation of the rape allegations brought against him.

Neymar’s social media posts have been problematic of late. His Instagram rant about Champions League refereeing earlier this year saw him suspended for three continental games, while a post in response to rape allegations could have him in potential legal trouble in Brazil.

Hazard bids farewell to “special” Chelsea in classy goodbye

By Kyle BonnJun 7, 2019, 7:38 PM EDT
With Eden Hazard’s transfer to Real Madrid complete, announced Friday by both clubs in a deal that could reach as high as $195 million, it was time for the 28-year-old to say goodbye to the Blues after seven years with the club.

Hazard joined Chelsea back in 2012 from French side Lille in a $39 million deal as a 21-year-old. He became a fixture at the club, making 352 appearances across all competitions and scoring 110 goals, plus another 92 assists. Hazard was known at Chelsea for his silky on-ball skills and his ability to cut in front wide areas, a vicious creative force that terrorized the Premier League with his magical moves.

When departing the Premier League club for his “dream” side Real Madrid, Hazard penned a lengthy and heartfelt goodbye to the club that helped him become the best in the world, posting the full statement on his personal Facebook page.

Hazard referred to the London club as “special” multiple times and noted how the fans helped him grow from a young player arriving from France into the world-class attacker he is today.

“I was only 21 when I joined,” Hazard wrote, “so I have grown up as a man and a player with all of you, you have helped me become Captain of the Belgium National team after all. There have of course been tough times, for the team as a whole and for me personally, this is professional football. However, football to me is about having a ball at my feet, playing games and enjoying every moment, we are lucky to play the beautiful game and this is always my advice to those who ask for a coaching tip! Play football and have fun! Even when we were not playing well, I tried to do my best and this has been thanks to your amazing support. That fighting spirit, desire and the refusal to ever give up is part of the culture here at Chelsea and it comes directly from you.”

Some players hope never to play against their longtime former clubs out of a love for the team, but Hazard took a different approach. He knows he’ll miss playing in London, and therefore wants to play against Chelsea as many times as possible in the future, not hoping to beat them over and over, but instead born out of a sheer desire to be in front of the Chelsea fans again.

“Chelsea fans will always be special to me and next season I will look for your results first,” Hazard said. “I hope that we are drawn against each other in the Champions League next season and every season so we can meet again.”

No matter what happens the rest of his career, Eden Hazard will be known as a special Chelsea player who made countless memories for Blues supporters on and off the pitch.