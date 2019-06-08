Transfer rumor roundup: Carrasco to Arsenal; Dier to Man United

The Premier League transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are going to start kicking up a few notches.
Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the PL…
Arsenal are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco from Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang. Gazetta dello Sport say that the $38 million transfer fee previously put Arsenal off, as Carrasco has confirmed that Arsenal were interested in singing him in January.
Carrasco, 25, has publicly stated his wish to return to Europe from China and the former Atletico Madrid player is currently playing for Belgium in their UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers.
With Arsenal not having many issues in attack and scoring goals, this is a bit of a head-scratcher. Surely any limited transfer funds they have this summer (limited because they didn’t qualify for the Champions League, once again) should be spent on bolstering a leaky defense which conceded 51 goals in the Premier League in 2018-19 and was the main reason they finished in fifth place.
Carrasco certainly works hard defensively out wide, but his attacking prowess has seen him play in various positions across the front line. He’s a top player, obviously, but with Alex Iwobi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil around, surely the Gunners should spend money on strengthening their defensive unit this summer.
Okay, so this move would actually make a lot of sense. The Times say that Tottenham and England midfielder Eric Dier has been lined up by United to strengthen their holding midfield position.
Manchester United clearly need help in central midfield and after losing Ander Herrera, possibly Juan Mata, and potentially Paul Pogba, it is the main area where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to have an overhaul this summer.
Fred and Nemanja Matic have been inconsistent in the holding midfield role, and with Dier overlooked by Spurs in recent months as Moussa Sissoko, Victor Wanyama and Harry Winks all have been picked ahead of him in central midfield, now may be the perfect time for him to move on.
Dier, 25, is a steady influence in midfield and he can also play at center back which would be a huge bonus for Solskjaer.
United’s aim is to sign young British players this summer and after confirming the deal for Swansea winger Daniel James, they have also been linked with moves for right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and central midfielder Declan Rice. A move for the latter may prove to be a little too expensive, and Dier would be a solid, and cheaper, option for the Red Devils.