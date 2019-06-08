More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP

U.S. U-20s lose to Ecuador in World Cup quarters

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 8, 2019, 1:31 PM EDT
Ecuador beat the U.S. 2-1 on Saturday in Poland, as Tab Ramos’ side crashed out of the U-20 World Cup.

A fine strike from Jose Cifuentes put Ecuador ahead but then Tim Weah equalized in a topsy-turvy first half in Gdynia, Poland.

The winning goal arrived just before half time as Ecuador’s captain Jhon Espinoza bundled home and the U.S. failed to create any real clear-cut chances in the second half as their South American opponents looked more likely to find the back of the net.

Overall, this was a disappointing to the World Cup for the U.S. after their heroic comeback to beat France in the Round of 16. For large periods of this game they lacked energy and were totally overpowered in central midfield.

Ecuador will now play either South Korea or Senegal in the semifinal on Tuesday.

The U.S. had plenty of chances early on as Weah was proving to be a handful for the Ecuadorian defense, but just when it looked like the game would turn into a midfield battle, it exploded into life.

But then Ecuador took the lead as Chris Durkin turned the ball over and Jose Cifuentes ran towards goal unopposed and smashed home a fine effort on target. 1-0.

Alex Mendez then curled a free kick just wide for the U.S. as the Stars and Stripes battled their way back into the game and Weah equalized before half time.

A corner from the left saw the ball deflect into the air and Weah was there to volley home and make it 1-1.

Sebastian Soto was then inches away from getting on the end of Weah’s teasing cross as the U.S. were dominant but Ecuador were a real threat on the break. And that was how they went ahead before the break.

A stunning strike from distance hit the crossbar and captain Jhon Espinoza followed up to bundle the ball home and make it 2-1.

A lengthy VAR check looked at the goal but it was correctly allowed as Ecuador led at half time.

In the second half Ecuador had plenty of the ball but the U.S. squandered a great chance to equalize. Soto was found at the back post and he squirmed free before flicking a shot into the side-netting.

David Ochoa kept the U.S. in the game late on as Espinoza’s cross found Alvarado in the box but Ochoa pushed his header away for a corner. From that corner Ecuador went even closer to going 3-1 up as a superb flicked header from Porozo hit the bar and came back out.

Late on the U.S. chucked plenty of players forward but Ochoa was again called into action but he denied Campana’s powerful strike after a poor giveaway from Durkin.

In the end, Ecuador held on for the win in comfortable fashion as the U.S. saw their run at the U20 World Cup come to an end.

Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh dies aged 49

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 8, 2019, 3:05 PM EDT
Former Tottenham Hotspur defender and current Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh died on Saturday days after suffering a cardiac arrest on his return from Spain where he attended the Champions League final.

Just weeks ago, the 49-year-old had led the former Premier League side back into the Football League by topping the National League table.

During his 18-year playing career, Edinburgh made 215 appearances for Tottenham as a natural left-back. He had traveled to Spain to watch his former club play in the Champions League final, but upon his return Monday he collapsed and was hospitalized. He passed away Saturday afternoon, both Leyton Orient and Tottenham confirmed.

“We are completely heartbroken by this tragedy,” Orient chairman Nigel Travis said via an official club statement.

“All our thoughts and love are with the Edinburgh family and we know from the messages that have flooded into the club over the last week that the wider football world will share our sentiments. The success that Justin brought to Leyton Orient was incredible, but more importantly the impact he had on us all as a winner and a wonderful, inspirational human being will be his legacy and will stay with us forever.”

Edinburgh played 10 years for Spurs, joining in 1990 from Southend United initially on loan before joining permanently soon after. In his 215 appearances, he scored one goal and was part of the squads that won the 1991 FA Cup and the 1999 League Cup. He began his managerial career in 2003 as a player-manager for National League side Billericay Town and took charge of Newport County, Gillingham, and Northampton Town before leading Leyton Orient in 2017.

Transfer rumor roundup: Carrasco to Arsenal; Dier to Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 8, 2019, 2:20 PM EDT
The Premier League transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are going to start kicking up a few notches.

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the PL…

Arsenal are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco from Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang. Gazetta dello Sport say that the $38 million transfer fee previously put Arsenal off, as Carrasco has confirmed that Arsenal were interested in singing him in January.

Carrasco, 25, has publicly stated his wish to return to Europe from China and the former Atletico Madrid player is currently playing for Belgium in their UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers.

With Arsenal not having many issues in attack and scoring goals, this is a bit of a head-scratcher. Surely any limited transfer funds they have this summer (limited because they didn’t qualify for the Champions League, once again) should be spent on bolstering a leaky defense which conceded 51 goals in the Premier League in 2018-19 and was the main reason they finished in fifth place.

Carrasco certainly works hard defensively out wide, but his attacking prowess has seen him play in various positions across the front line. He’s a top player, obviously, but with Alex Iwobi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil around, surely the Gunners should spend money on strengthening their defensive unit this summer.

Okay, so this move would actually make a lot of sense. The Times say that Tottenham and England midfielder Eric Dier has been lined up by United to strengthen their holding midfield position.

Manchester United clearly need help in central midfield and after losing Ander Herrera, possibly Juan Mata, and potentially Paul Pogba, it is the main area where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to have an overhaul this summer.

Fred and Nemanja Matic have been inconsistent in the holding midfield role, and with Dier overlooked by Spurs in recent months as Moussa Sissoko, Victor Wanyama and Harry Winks all have been picked ahead of him in central midfield, now may be the perfect time for him to move on.

Dier, 25, is a steady influence in midfield and he can also play at center back which would be a huge bonus for Solskjaer.

United’s aim is to sign young British players this summer and after confirming the deal for Swansea winger Daniel James, they have also been linked with moves for right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and central midfielder Declan Rice. A move for the latter may prove to be a little too expensive, and Dier would be a solid, and cheaper, option for the Red Devils.

Southampton “not a pig to be fattened”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 8, 2019, 12:47 PM EDT
Southampton’s majority owner Gao Jisheng has rarely talked about purchasing the Premier League club. If ever.

However, the Chinese real estate tycoon has now been talking and it doesn’t seem like he’s willing to pump much, if any, of his own money into Saints in the coming years.

In a rare interview with the Financial Times in Shanghai, Gao revealed some of his plans for the future of the South Coast club.

“I am not treating Southampton as a pig to be fattened and sold,” Gao said. “I am treating it as a child. But my children must believe they cannot depend on the boss. I have said to Southampton: ‘I am now your father. But I am putting you on the right track: you need to feed yourself.’”

He added: “The club’s financial situation is good this year and it doesn’t require more investment.”

Southampton’s fans will not be too shocked to hear these words from Gao, but will be intrigued to have had heard anything at all from him.

The Chinese businessman often attends games but has never spoken publicly about his reasons and motivations for buying an 80 percent stake in the club from the Liebherr family back in 2017.

With his property company Lander Sports buying the club, Gao recently sold a large chunk of his stake in Lander to the Chinese government which led to the Premier League requesting information from Southampton about whether or not they were now owned by the state of China.

Gao has brushed off those suggestions, saying he has given the PL the information they need and they are satisfied. Lander Sports, who own the 80 percent stake in Saints, are based in Hong Kong due to strict laws about risky foreign investments in mainland China.

All of this is a little confusing for Southampton fans, but the main thing to come from Gao’s comments is that they shouldn’t expect a huge flurry of big money signings as long as he’s the owner but they could spend some money this summer without selling anybody.

Gao wants the club to be self-sustaining and that is pretty admirable in this day and age when fans demand huge money spent on new players, and will then slam the club when relegation could see it spiral into financial meltdown.

Southampton have always been a club which produces young talent and then sells players on for a huge profit. That won’t change anytime soon.

But after two close shaves with relegation over the past two seasons, it is clear Southampton’s squad needs a large rebuild under Ralph Hasenhuttl this summer. If they can sell on a plethora of players who have been out of the picture and out on loan last season, then they will be able to reinvest that cash in new players.

How successful Saints are at doing that this offseason will determine if Hasenhuttl’s side can kick on and push for a top 10 finish next season. The coach has worked wonders with one of the youngest squads in the PL since he arrived last December and there is plenty of promise that a full season of Hasenhuttl-ball will see Saints not embroiled in yet another relegation scrap.

Gao’s comments underline the fact he will not spend big like Wolves’ Chinese owners Fosun, but given how much Saints have spent over the past few years (they are one of the few PL clubs to make a profit in transfer business year in, year out) this wasn’t a huge surprise.

With Southampton playing a game in China again this offseason, their new sponsorship deal with LD Sports (a company yet to launch in China) has seen them double their revenue in terms of sponsorship in a club-record deal.

Gao’s connections in China are helping the club financially in certain aspects, but it appears they will not pump money in to try and challenge the PL’s elite like they did in years gone by under Ronald Koeman. In truth, their success under Koeman was fuelled by selling a host of star names such as Adam Lallana, Luke Shaw, Dejan Lovren and Morgan Schneiderlin, which allowed them to buy Sadio Made, Dusan Tadic, Graziano Pelle and Virgil Van Dijk among others.

Saints must unearth a few more gems in the transfer window this summer to keep their model rolling along and bring about another push into the top half of the table. They have a great manager, some talented youngsters and a sensible owner.

The latter will hamper any progress their fans have of making another push for European qualification in the years to come.

FIFA bans Afghan official for life for sexual abuse

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 8, 2019, 11:56 AM EDT
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has banned the former head of soccer in Afghanistan from the sport for life for sexually abusing female players.

Keramuudin Karim, who was president of the Afghanistan Football Federation, was also fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million).

The verdict came on Saturday after a meeting of the adjudicatory chamber of the ethics committee.

FIFA says the “investigation into Mr. Karim concerned the complaints lodged by at least five Afghani female football players, accusing him of repeated sexual abuse in the period 2013-2018, abusing his function as President of the AFF.”

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports