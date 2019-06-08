Watch Live: USA U-20 v. Ecuador, World Cup quarterfinal

The U.S. U-20 national team play Ecuador in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday (kick off, 11:30 a.m. ET) as Tab Ramos’ youngsters will be flying high after knocking out tournament favorites France in the last 16.
[ WATCH LIVE: USA v. Ecuador ]
A stunning second half comeback led by Sebastian Soto saw the U.S. trail 2-1 but then Ramos made two game-changing subs as Uly Llanez and Justin Rennicks made a huge difference in the 3-2 win.
Ecuador breezed past Uruguay in the last 16, with the South American nation set up well defensively but there’s no doubting that the U.S. are favorites to advance to the semifinals where they will play either South Korea or Senegal.
Click on the link above to watch the game live online, while you can also watch it on NBC Universo.
ZURICH (AP) FIFA has banned the former head of soccer in Afghanistan from the sport for life for sexually abusing female players.
Keramuudin Karim, who was president of the Afghanistan Football Federation, was also fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million).
The verdict came on Saturday after a meeting of the adjudicatory chamber of the ethics committee.
FIFA says the “investigation into Mr. Karim concerned the complaints lodged by at least five Afghani female football players, accusing him of repeated sexual abuse in the period 2013-2018, abusing his function as President of the AFF.”
—
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Former USWNT star goalkeeper Hope Solo tells it like it is.
The 2015 World Cup winner, now 37, had her contract terminated by U.S. Soccer in 2016 and it appears that she isn’t going to lavish praise on head coach Jill Ellis while working as a pundit for the BBC in the UK during the 2019 Women’s World Cup.
Not at all.
Speaking on BBC Five Live in the UK, Solo didn’t hold back when asked about the USWNT head coach and how the players feel about her.
“Jill is not the leader I wish her to be” Solo said. “She relies heavily on her assistant coaches. She cracks under the pressure quite a bit. But often that doesn’t matter because the quality of the players on the U.S. team is superb. It doesn’t matter who is coaching us because we will find a way to win. The United States knows how to find a way to win in spite of who the coach is.”
Solo did say that she had a really good relationship with the coaching staff towards the end of her time as a national team player, as she could talk with them and get along with them better than the young players on the team.
But with Ellis and the USWNT terminating Solo’s contract due to her comments about Sweden after elimination at the 2016 Olympics, there are clearly issues behind-the-scenes.
Following on from Solo’s previous disciplinary problems while a member of the USWNT, plus the ongoing lawsuit between several U.S. stars and the federation in their fight for equal pay, there is clearly friction here.
If the U.S. doesn’t play well in their opening games at the World Cup this summer, Solo will not sugarcoat her thoughts on the USWNT or Ellis.
Montenegro have fired their Serbian coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic after he didn’t take charge of their UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying game against Kosovo on Friday.
Tumbakovic and two of his Serbian born players who play for Montenegro, Filip Stojkovic and Mirko Ivanic, pulled out of the game under pressure from Serbia who do not recognize Kosovo as a nation.
Political pressure from Serbia
Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, and although most of the EU and the United States reocgnize it as an independent nation, several countries around the world do not. FIFA recognized Kosovo as a nation three years ago and it has taken part in officials games ever since.
In a statement released by the Montenegrin FA, they revealed that Tumbakovic, who has been in charge since 2016, has been fired.
“The executive board made a unanimous decision to relieve Tumbakovic of his duties after he decided not to be in charge of the national team for the match. Apart from being an unpleasant surprise, Tumbakovic’s move also constitutes a breach of his professional duties stipulated by his contract.”
Day 2 of the 2019 Women’s World Cup is here and three games are on the slate.
[ MORE: Women’s World Cup news ]
In Group B Germany face China and Spain clash with South Africa, while Group A sees Norway and Nigeria square off.
After France beat South Korea in the opening game of the tournament on Saturday, Norway and Nigeria know their game is pivotal to see who will challenge the French for top spot in Group A.
With the tournament about to kick off, you can watch every single game live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes. All you have to do is click on the links below.
[ LIVE: Watch every single 2019 Women’s World Cup game ]
Here is your full schedule for Saturday, June 8 at the Women’s World Cup.
2019 Women’s World Cup schedule
Group B: Germany v. China – 9 a.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group B: Spain v. South Africa – 12 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group A: Norway v. Nigeria – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE