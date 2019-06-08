More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Women’s World Cup: Spain completes controversial comeback, Germany squeaks by China

By Kyle BonnJun 8, 2019, 4:59 PM EDT
The first full day of Women’s World Cup action brought plenty of fireworks, some controversy, and great goals as well Group A and B begin to take shape. Here’s a recap of the action on the day as three European sides emerged victorious over Asian and African opponents in France.

Germany 1-0 China

China put up a fight, but wastefulness in the final third was their undoing as 19-year-old Giulia Gwinn scored a 66th minute winner to see Germany secure all three points. Germany struggled to put shots on target, ripping off 18 shots and only able to put five on target, but defensively they remained strong. China was plucky, but they failed to finish off opportunities, only able to put four shots together throughout the match.

Gwinn arrived at the key moment for Germany, delivering a scorching strike to win the match and becoming the first German teenager in 20 years to score a Women’s World Cup goal.

China had opportunities, the best of which came just before halftime when Yang Li struck the post before Germany goalkeeper Almuth Schult arrived to snuff out any danger. The loss is a disappointment for China who may have felt they were up to the task, but the performance is still positive overall headed into games against Spain and South Africa where they will feel confident after challenging Germany closely. Germany is unbeaten in 13 matches, the longest current streak of any Women’s World Cup participant.

Spain 3-1 South Africa

Spain looked shaky in the first half seeing South Africa go in front 25 minutes in via Thembi Kgatlana, but the European side was the recipient of a pair of controversial VAR decisions to propel them in front after halftime. The first came with 20 minutes to go as a Spain cross caught Janine Van Wyk in the arm as she turned away, with a penalty given after a VAR check. Jennifer Hermoso dispatched the spot-kick to draw the two sides level.

The second and far more controversial decision happened with just seven minutes remaining as a VAR check determined that Nothando Vilakazi followed through a clear dangerously, slamming her spikes into the groin of Lucia Garcia. That resulted in both a penalty and a sending-off, and Hermoso was there again to deposit the chance for her second of the day and a Spain lead.

With Spain in front and South Africa down a player, Garcia scored a third and put the game away, sneaking behind the defense and latching onto a long-ball to give Spain a 3-1 lead.

Norway 3-0 Nigeria

For at least one match, Norway didn’t miss Ada Hegerberg as an end-to-end saw the European side clinical with goals from Guro Reiten and Lisa-Marie Utland before halftime, with an own-goal from Osinachi Ohale capping off the wild first 45 minutes. Both sides had big chances, but Norway was the one to capitalize as Nigeria couldn’t find a way through, with Norwegian defender Maren Mjelde on hand to snuff out a big early Nigerian chance on the break and the back line again holding firm just before the break in a wild scrum.

There was a lengthy delay soon after the start of the second half as Nigerian defender Faith Ikidi was stretchered off after a collision with her goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi. Nigeria settled in a bit through the second half but failed to find a breakthrough and Norway cruised to victory.

Euro 2020 qualifying: Turkey stuns France, Finland earns upset, Croatia tops Wales

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnJun 8, 2019, 4:57 PM EDT
A few landmark results have begun to shape Euro 2020 qualifying in round three of the cycle.

Here is a rundown of all the results:

Turkey 2-0 France

The shock of the day came from Konya as first-half goals by Kaan Ayhan and Cengiz Under thwarted the reigning World Cup champs and put Turkey alone atop Group H. The France lineup that featured Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba, and Olivier Giroud fell completely flat, somehow held without a single shot on target on just four total efforts in a massively disappointing performance, although France remained in a solid position sitting second in the group.

Finland 2-0 Bosnia & Herzegovina

Another surprising result came in Tammerfors as Finland got a brace from Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki to pull into a solid position near the top of Group J. Bosnia will rue missed opportunities, only able to put one of its 11 shots on target, with Edin Dzeko missing a glorious opportunity with 13 minutes to go, heading over the bar on a chance he normally puts away. Bosnia & Herzegovina felt the absence of creative force Miralem Pjanic as he was suspended for a straight red card against Greece.

Croatia 2-1 Wales

The visitors put up a solid fight in Osijek, but Croatia was clinical where Wales was not as Ivan Perisic scored the decider after a Jamie Lawrence own-goal put the hosts in front. Bournemouth attacker David Brooks came off the bench to pull Wales a goal back and give them a chance, but otherwise the visitors were wasteful with six shots on target.

Belarus 0-2 Germany

Leroy Sane put Germany in front 12 minutes in and they never looked back, confirming the victory on a Marco Reus strike past the hour mark to keep pace with Northern Ireland in Group C. Sane bagged his fourth goal in his last five international appearances, while Reus finished off a beautiful ball into the box by Matthias Ginter that evaded a host of defenders on its way to the goalscorer. While the scoreline may not have reflected it, Germany dominated the game with 75% possession and a 783-214 passing advantage.

Belgium 3-0 Kazakhstan

Dries Mertens and Timothy Castagne both scored inside the opening 15 minutes, while Romelu Lukaku capped things off just after halftime as Belgium rolled in Brussels. The strong Belgian lineup was far too much at home, holding 70% possession and competing a massive 829 passes to Kazakhstan’s 311, racking up 13 corners and an enormous 12 shots on target out of 27 total efforts.

Greece 0-3 Italy

The visitors bagged a quickfire trio of goals through the middle of the first-half as Nicolo Barella, Lorenzo Insigne, and Leonardo Bonucci all found the back of the net before the break to stun Greece in Athens. Insigne’s was silky as the Napoli attacker skipped past a defender down the left flank, carrying the ball into the top corner of the box and unleashing a pinpoint curler that found the inside of the side netting.

It was a dominating performance by Italy, holding 70% possession and out-passing Greece a whopping 685-253, out-shooting the hosts 16-5 and cruising through the second half under little pressure.

Scotland 2-1 Cyprus

Scotland survived a scare in Glasgow, requiring an 89th minute Oliver Burke winner to take down island nation Cyprus. The 22-year-old scored his first international goal at the most opportune time, breaking the deadlock late to keep pace with Belgium and Russia near the top of Group I. Andy Robertson, fresh off his Champions League title, scored the opener on an absolute thunderbolt from outside the box, but he was cancelled out by Giannis Kousoulos in the 87th minute.

Iceland 1-0 Albania

Johann Berg Gudmundsson scored the game’s only goal 22 minutes in as Iceland downed a pesky Albania side in Reykjavik. Albania earned seven corners to Iceland’s 1, but couldn’t find the back of the net as they forced Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson into just two saves the whole way.

Russia 9-0 San Marino

Zenit St. Petersburg striker Artem Dyzuba scored four as Russia blasted hapless San Marino in Saransk, with two more from Fedor Smolov. The win jumps Russia past Belgium into first in Group I with two wins out of its first three qualifiers.

Estonia 1-2 Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland needed a late comeback to top Estonia on the road as Sheffield United striker Connor Washington leveled the score in the 77th minute and Josh Magennis provided the winner three minutes later. Both players came off the bench to score, with Bolton striker Magennis skillfully turning a Jordan Jones cross in under heavy pressure in front of net. Estonia was up for the task for much of the game, with Konstantin Vassiljev’s 25th minute goal providing the tally that Northern Ireland just inched around to climb atop Group C with three wins from three.

Azerbaijan 1-3 Hungary

Hungary moved to the top of Group E after a dominating performance in Baku led by a brace from RB Leipzig defender Willi Orban.

Moldova 1-0 Andorra

Moldova survived nearly half the match a man down as the hosts earned their first points of Euro 2020 qualification behind an eighth-minute goal from 31-year-old defender Igor Armas which they protected the rest of the way. Despite just 35% possession, Andorra ripped off 12 shots, but only found the target with one in the loss.

Armenia 3-0 Lichtenstein

Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh dies aged 49

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 8, 2019, 3:05 PM EDT
Former Tottenham Hotspur defender and current Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh died on Saturday days after suffering a cardiac arrest on his return from Spain where he attended the Champions League final.

Just weeks ago, the 49-year-old had led the former Premier League side back into the Football League by topping the National League table.

During his 18-year playing career, Edinburgh made 215 appearances for Tottenham as a natural left-back. He had traveled to Spain to watch his former club play in the Champions League final, but upon his return Monday he collapsed and was hospitalized. He passed away Saturday afternoon, both Leyton Orient and Tottenham confirmed.

“We are completely heartbroken by this tragedy,” Orient chairman Nigel Travis said via an official club statement.

“All our thoughts and love are with the Edinburgh family and we know from the messages that have flooded into the club over the last week that the wider football world will share our sentiments. The success that Justin brought to Leyton Orient was incredible, but more importantly the impact he had on us all as a winner and a wonderful, inspirational human being will be his legacy and will stay with us forever.”

Edinburgh played 10 years for Spurs, joining in 1990 from Southend United initially on loan before joining permanently soon after. In his 215 appearances, he scored one goal and was part of the squads that won the 1991 FA Cup and the 1999 League Cup. He began his managerial career in 2003 as a player-manager for National League side Billericay Town and took charge of Newport County, Gillingham, and Northampton Town before leading Leyton Orient in 2017.

Transfer rumor roundup: Carrasco to Arsenal; Dier to Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 8, 2019, 2:20 PM EDT
The Premier League transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are going to start kicking up a few notches.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the PL…

Arsenal are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Belgium winger Yannick Carrasco from Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang. Gazetta dello Sport say that the $38 million transfer fee previously put Arsenal off, as Carrasco has confirmed that Arsenal were interested in singing him in January.

Carrasco, 25, has publicly stated his wish to return to Europe from China and the former Atletico Madrid player is currently playing for Belgium in their UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers.

With Arsenal not having many issues in attack and scoring goals, this is a bit of a head-scratcher. Surely any limited transfer funds they have this summer (limited because they didn’t qualify for the Champions League, once again) should be spent on bolstering a leaky defense which conceded 51 goals in the Premier League in 2018-19 and was the main reason they finished in fifth place.

Carrasco certainly works hard defensively out wide, but his attacking prowess has seen him play in various positions across the front line. He’s a top player, obviously, but with Alex Iwobi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil around, surely the Gunners should spend money on strengthening their defensive unit this summer.

Okay, so this move would actually make a lot of sense. The Times say that Tottenham and England midfielder Eric Dier has been lined up by United to strengthen their holding midfield position.

Manchester United clearly need help in central midfield and after losing Ander Herrera, possibly Juan Mata, and potentially Paul Pogba, it is the main area where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to have an overhaul this summer.

Fred and Nemanja Matic have been inconsistent in the holding midfield role, and with Dier overlooked by Spurs in recent months as Moussa Sissoko, Victor Wanyama and Harry Winks all have been picked ahead of him in central midfield, now may be the perfect time for him to move on.

Dier, 25, is a steady influence in midfield and he can also play at center back which would be a huge bonus for Solskjaer.

United’s aim is to sign young British players this summer and after confirming the deal for Swansea winger Daniel James, they have also been linked with moves for right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and central midfielder Declan Rice. A move for the latter may prove to be a little too expensive, and Dier would be a solid, and cheaper, option for the Red Devils.

U.S. U-20s lose to Ecuador in World Cup quarters

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 8, 2019, 1:31 PM EDT
Ecuador beat the U.S. 2-1 on Saturday in Poland, as Tab Ramos’ side crashed out of the U-20 World Cup.

A fine strike from Jose Cifuentes put Ecuador ahead but then Tim Weah equalized in a topsy-turvy first half in Gdynia, Poland.

The winning goal arrived just before half time as Ecuador’s captain Jhon Espinoza bundled home and the U.S. failed to create any real clear-cut chances in the second half as their South American opponents looked more likely to find the back of the net.

Overall, this was a disappointing to the World Cup for the U.S. after their heroic comeback to beat France in the Round of 16. For large periods of this game they lacked energy and were totally overpowered in central midfield.

Ecuador will now play either South Korea or Senegal in the semifinal on Tuesday.

[ MORE: Latest U-20 World Cup news

The U.S. had plenty of chances early on as Weah was proving to be a handful for the Ecuadorian defense, but just when it looked like the game would turn into a midfield battle, it exploded into life.

But then Ecuador took the lead as Chris Durkin turned the ball over and Jose Cifuentes ran towards goal unopposed and smashed home a fine effort on target. 1-0.

Alex Mendez then curled a free kick just wide for the U.S. as the Stars and Stripes battled their way back into the game and Weah equalized before half time.

A corner from the left saw the ball deflect into the air and Weah was there to volley home and make it 1-1.

Sebastian Soto was then inches away from getting on the end of Weah’s teasing cross as the U.S. were dominant but Ecuador were a real threat on the break. And that was how they went ahead before the break.

A stunning strike from distance hit the crossbar and captain Jhon Espinoza followed up to bundle the ball home and make it 2-1.

A lengthy VAR check looked at the goal but it was correctly allowed as Ecuador led at half time.

In the second half Ecuador had plenty of the ball but the U.S. squandered a great chance to equalize. Soto was found at the back post and he squirmed free before flicking a shot into the side-netting.

David Ochoa kept the U.S. in the game late on as Espinoza’s cross found Alvarado in the box but Ochoa pushed his header away for a corner. From that corner Ecuador went even closer to going 3-1 up as a superb flicked header from Porozo hit the bar and came back out.

Late on the U.S. chucked plenty of players forward but Ochoa was again called into action but he denied Campana’s powerful strike after a poor giveaway from Durkin.

In the end, Ecuador held on for the win in comfortable fashion as the U.S. saw their run at the U20 World Cup come to an end.