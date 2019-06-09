Bakayoko to stay at Chelsea this season, says agent

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tiemoue Bakayoko will be with the Blues this season.

His brother and agent tells L’Equipe that Bakayoko has “decided to stay” with Chelsea for the season, happy with participation in the UEFA Champions League.

[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup ]

Following a rough first season with Chelsea, which came after a big money buy from AS Monaco, Bakayoko moved to Serie A side AC Milan on loan.

Milan paid a $6 million loan fee to bring Bakayoko to Serie A last season, and the 24-year-old Frenchman over-delivered for I Rossoneri.

Bakayoko was a tackling, intercepting machine for Milan, and rang up 2800 minutes between Serie A and the Europa League. And we’re sure he’s a better player having learned under Gennaro Gattuso for a season.

Can he find a fit under Chelsea’s new boss or, we guess, Maurizio Sarri? Probably, though the new boss may also want to let N'Golo Kante back to his old destructive role in the middle of the park (Sarri liked to use him a bit more advanced).

Follow @NicholasMendola