LIVE – USMNT’s final Gold Cup tune-up v. Venezuela

Following the thrills of a Sunday-opening battle between Italy and Australia, the Women’s World Cup looked set to produce one-sided tilts.

Scotland didn’t stick to script, however, and made sure they day finished with some drama.

Brazil 3-0 Jamaica

The Reggae Girlz fall cleanly in the “happy to be here” category, and were overrun by Brazil even without Marta on the pitch.

Brazil won’t worry much about the details of the win, given it’s their first since July 29, 2018, but it was a good one nonetheless.

Cristiane scored a trio of goals, her 91st, 92nd, and 93rd international goals. The first was her first for Brazil in almost 14 months.

#WWCTelemundo ¡Triplete de Cristiane! de Tiro Libre anota este hermoso gol para el 3-0 de #BRA sobre #JAM pic.twitter.com/sq9jQoFZO8 — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 9, 2019

England 2-1 Scotland

Nikita Parris scored an early penalty and Ellen White a classy follow-up as England used a two-goal first half to get past Scotland in Nice.

Erin Cuthbert added a goal with a dozen minutes left to bring the aforementioned drama, but England effectively controlled the ball and managed the rest of the match with little incident.

The referee didn’t catch the initial handball, but VAR did in a particularly harsh manner. Parris did not apologize in smashing an unstoppable hit past Scottish goalkeeper

Lee Alexander made a strong save on White to keep it 1-0 in the 22nd minute. It was one of a number of stops that kept Scotland in the match.

She didn’t have much hope of getting to England’s second, as White curled a pearl around Alexander to make it 2-0 in the 40th.

VAR awards a penalty kick to England early on for a handball. Very harsh. Scotland looked dangerous early on. Parris scores the PK. England lead 1-0 in Nice. #FIFAWWC — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) June 9, 2019

