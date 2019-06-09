More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Pickford the hero as England takes third

By Nicholas MendolaJun 9, 2019, 11:53 AM EDT
England and penalty kicks. Even in a third-place game, there was still drama.

Jordan Pickford scored in penalty kicks and made the lone save of the spot kicks as England beat Switzerland 6-5 in kicks after a scoreless 120 minutes to finish in third place in the inaugural UEFA Nations League.

Pickford scored in the fifth round of kicks, as no one missed, before stopping Josip Drmic on Switzerland’s sixth attempt.

England lost to the Netherlands in the semifinals, while the Swiss fell to Portugal.

A Callum Wilson goal overturned for a foul was perhaps the lone thing to shout about over 120 minutes of football.

Raheem Sterling struck the cross bar and England grew into the game despite long periods of Swiss control. He was the danger man for the Three Lions, albeit without the clinical finishing that dotted the landscape of his Premier League season.

Report: Galaxy look to buy Pavon, let Boca Juniors keep stake

By Nicholas MendolaJun 9, 2019, 10:16 AM EDT
This could be some sort of brilliance from the LA Galaxy, a miniature version of what Atlanta United did with Miguel Almiron.

The Galaxy are said to be willing to purchase 70 percent of much-desired Cristian Pavon for $12 million, putting the 23-year-old Boca Juniors playmaker and nine-times capped Argentine on the books for his former coach, Gulleirmo Barros Schelotto.

That $12 million figure somewhere between half — according to Transfermarkt — and a lesser fraction of what Pavon is expected to one day fetch from any number of suitors, including Arsenal.

MLSSoccer.com suspects that the Galaxy would cut ties with injured Romain Alessandrini in order to add Pavon as a Designated Player.

Instead of setting up Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi as he did for Argentina on his two international assists, Pavon would then help set up Zlatan Ibrahimovic for a half-season (or more). And then, perhaps as early as the January window, Pavon could get its money back and then some.

Yet while Almiron’s draw to Atlanta United was the idea of playing for Tata Martino, the Galaxy’s coach already has managed Pavon. There should be little transition period, although we’ve seen that can be tricky in the case of Atlanta’s new boy, Pity Martinez.

The Galaxy are already a contender for MLS Cup, but LAFC stands in their way. That’s the one club in the league — sorry San Jose — who the Galaxy cannot afford to let look like a clearly superior side.

The timing of this report serves some notice that it could be a vehicle to inspire bigger bids from the Gunners and other international suitors this early in the transfer window. The MLS window, after all, does not open again until July 9.

Bonansea, Italy surprise Australia in stoppage time (video)

By Nicholas MendolaJun 9, 2019, 9:14 AM EDT
This probably wasn’t the match Italy expected to win in the group stage, but it knew it had a chance and goodness did Barbara Bonansea and Co. seize it.

Italy saw a pair of goals pulled back for offside before it scored its deserved winner against Australia in both team’s 2019 Women’s World Cup debut on Sunday in France.

Bonansea scored deep in stoppage time to complete her brace, as Italy grabbed a big three points in its first World Cup match since 1999.

Sam Kerr was taken down in the box and scored the rebound of her saved penalty to give Australia a lead.

Bonansea made it 1-1 in the 56th minute with an interception deep in Australia territory before dribbling into the 18 to beat keeper Lydia Williams.

She made a mistake on a corner kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time, and Bonansea nodded home at the back post to give the Italians a huge win and a massive chance at the knockout rounds.

Transfer rumor roundup: Arsenal look for 2 from Serie A

By Nicholas MendolaJun 9, 2019, 8:27 AM EDT
The rumor mill is humming on Sunday morning, with the back and front pages mentioning some intra-Premier League moves as well as some imports from Serie A.

Crystal Palace entered the transfer window hoping to hold onto its two top stars, but is having its reserve tempted by big name suitors.

Wilfried Zaha is being chased by a number of teams in his search for UEFA Champions League football, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s outstanding 2018-19 season has alerted any team in search for an answer at right back that could last a while.

Sky Sports says that Manchester United has made a “substantial bid” for Wan-Bissaka, who led Palace in tackles and interceptions in an exceptional season at Selhurst Park. Palace is in a strong position, with three years left on its deal with AWB.

Liverpool’s wealth of attacking options means it is able to sell young Harry Wilson, and are listening to offers regarding the $27 million winger.

Wilson, 22, starred on loan to Derby County last season, as Frank Lampard‘s Rams came up short in their bid to win the Championship playoffs.

Newcastle, Southampton, and Brighton are being linked with Wilson. Aston Villa and Rangers were linked in a separate report, with more surely monitoring the situation.

The Welsh international has two goals in nine caps, and scored 15 goals in the Championship last season.

Arsenal is said to be close to taking a pair of players from Serie A’s Sampdoria.

Dennis Praet has been in the rumor mills for a while, often linked to Newcastle United only to see Rafa Benitez not allowed to pay for the midfielder.

And now the Gunners are reportedly trying to bring the 25-year-old Praet and his 23-year-old teammate Joachim Andersen, a center back, to the Emirates Stadium.

It would cost Arsenal around $53.5 million. Belgium’s Praet posted two goals and three assists last season, while Danish back Andersen played 2880 minutes for the mid-table Serie A side.

Watch Live: 2019 Women’s World Cup – Day 3

By Nicholas MendolaJun 9, 2019, 7:37 AM EDT
The Women’s World Cup is running now, with Group C and Group D beginning play on Sunday.

Sam Kerr and Australia will meet improving Italy before Marta and Brazil hope to kickstart a woeful year of results with a win over Jamaica.

Later, England and Scotland meet in what’s sure to be a fiery gem at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

With the tournament off and rolling, you can watch every single game live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes. All you have to do is click on the links below.

Here is your full schedule for Saturday, June 8 at the Women’s World Cup.

2019 Women’s World Cup schedule

Group C: Australia v. Italy – 7 a.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group C: Brazil v. Jamaica  – 9:30 a.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group D: England v. Scotland – 12 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE