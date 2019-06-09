More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Armando Franca

Portugal beats Netherlands to claim inaugural Nations League crown

By Andy EdwardsJun 9, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Portugal can officially call themselves the undisputed kings of Europe after adding the inaugural 2019 Nations League trophy to their 2016 European Championship triumph by beating the Netherlands 1-0 on Sunday.

[ MORE: Lifeless USMNT hammered by Venezuela in final pre-Gold Cup tune-up ]

Goncalo Guedes scored the game’s only goal, right on the hour mark, hammering a right-footed shot off the fingertips of Jasper Cillessen.

Memphis Depay went oh so close to equalizing in the 65th minute, but Rui Patricio was lightning-quick to get down and deny the Lyon star’s header from eight yards out.

Cristiano Ronaldo was rendered largely ineffective by Virgil Van Dijk, but the Dutch were denied their first major trophy since winning the 1988 European Championship. In six games played between the group stage and this week’s knockout showdown on their home turf, Portugal conceded just four goals (three in four games during the group stage, one in Wednesday’s semifinal).

Head coach Fernando Santos will forever be and all-time legend in his homeland after delivering two major trophies in three years’ time.

USMNT hammered by Venezuela in final pre-Gold Cup tune-up

Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJun 9, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The U.S. men’s national team’s preparations for the 2019 Gold Cup — a tournament which kicks off in six days’ time — are complete with many more questions than answers following a 3-0 defeat to Venezuela at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday.

[ WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: England wins, Brazil cruises, Italy thrills ]

Head coach Gregg Berhalter made five changes to the team that was beaten by Jamaica on Wednesday, but the outcome wasn’t just the same — it was actually worse, just in some of the same ways.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen made another grave error that handed Venezuela the game’s opening goal on a silver platter. Salomon Rondon, who’s still on the books at West Bromwich Albion but scored 11 Premier League goals while on loan to Newcastle United this season, was more than happy to use that opportunity to draw level with Juan Arango as Venezuela’s all-time joint-leading goal scorer.

Jefferson Savarino doubled Venezuela’s lead in the 30th minute, tapping home the rebound after his initial effort struck the post.

Six minutes later, Rondon grabbed his 24th international goal made the record his own with a minor assist from some more passive defending — both in midfield and at the back.

After mustering just five shots (one on target) against the Reggae Boyz, the Yanks were on pace to put up similar numbers until they fell three goals behind in the first half of Sunday’s game. Game states dictating possession and chances as they do, chances were easier to come by in the second half — in part due to Venezuela sitting deeper, and in part due to the introduction of Jozy Altidore as the no. 9.

The Americans’ best chances at a goal came late in the second half. First, in the 68th minute, Nick Lima whipped a curling ball into the six-yard box from the right flank. Duane Holmes couldn’t get an outstretched toe to it at the near post, and Paul Arriola could get on top of it at the back post and sent it high and wide of goal.

Then, in the 80th, another dangerous ball found Altidore inside the six-yard box. This time, solid contact was made and Altidore’s header was on target, only for Wuilker Fariñez to throw his body in front of the ball to preserve the clean sheet.

The USMNT will begin its Gold Cup campaign against Guyana on June 18.

Women’s World Cup: England wins, Brazil cruises, Italy thrills

AP Photo/Claude Paris
By Nicholas MendolaJun 9, 2019, 2:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Following the thrills of a Sunday-opening battle between Italy and Australia, the Women’s World Cup looked set to produce one-sided tilts.

Scotland didn’t stick to script, however, and made sure they day finished with some drama.

[ MORE: Women’s World Cup news ]

Brazil 3-0 Jamaica

The Reggae Girlz fall cleanly in the “happy to be here” category, and were overrun by Brazil even without Marta on the pitch.

Brazil won’t worry much about the details of the win, given it’s their first since July 29, 2018, but it was a good one nonetheless.

Cristiane scored a trio of goals, her 91st, 92nd, and 93rd international goals. The first was her first for Brazil in almost 14 months.

England 2-1 Scotland

Nikita Parris scored an early penalty and Ellen White a classy follow-up as England used a two-goal first half to get past Scotland in Nice.

Erin Cuthbert added a goal with a dozen minutes left to bring the aforementioned drama, but England effectively controlled the ball and managed the rest of the match with little incident.

The referee didn’t catch the initial handball, but VAR did in a particularly harsh manner. Parris did not apologize in smashing an unstoppable hit past Scottish goalkeeper

Lee Alexander made a strong save on White to keep it 1-0 in the 22nd minute. It was one of a number of stops that kept Scotland in the match.

She didn’t have much hope of getting to England’s second, as White curled a pearl around Alexander to make it 2-0 in the 40th.

LIVE – USMNT’s final Gold Cup tune-up v. Venezuela

twitter.com/USMNT
By Nicholas MendolaJun 9, 2019, 1:14 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Gregg Berhalter is keeping six starters from last week’s lackluster friendly loss to Jamaica, but all eyes will be on debutant Tyler Boyd.

The New Zealand-born Boyd, 24, was capped five times by the Kiwis before bursting onto the USMNT’s radar via a terrific loan stint at Turkish side MKE Ankaragücü.

[ FOLLOW: USMNT play-by-play on Twitter ]

The Portugal-based playmaker with Vitória de Guimarães starts with Gyasi Zardes in attack, while Paul Arriola will also be forward.

Zack Steffen is between the sticks, with Nick Lima and Tim Ream flanking Matt Miazga and Aaron Long.

Wil Trapp continues to get the chance to start under his former club coach, and will captain the team while joining Weston McKennie and Cristian Roldan in the middle of the park.

Bakayoko to stay at Chelsea this season, says agent

Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 9, 2019, 1:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Tiemoue Bakayoko will be with the Blues this season.

His brother and agent tells L’Equipe that Bakayoko has “decided to stay” with Chelsea for the season, happy with participation in the UEFA Champions League.

[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup ]

Following a rough first season with Chelsea, which came after a big money buy from AS Monaco, Bakayoko moved to Serie A side AC Milan on loan.

Milan paid a $6 million loan fee to bring Bakayoko to Serie A last season, and the 24-year-old Frenchman over-delivered for I Rossoneri.

Bakayoko was a tackling, intercepting machine for Milan, and rang up 2800 minutes between Serie A and the Europa League. And we’re sure he’s a better player having learned under Gennaro Gattuso for a season.

Can he find a fit under Chelsea’s new boss or, we guess, Maurizio Sarri? Probably, though the new boss may also want to let N'Golo Kante back to his old destructive role in the middle of the park (Sarri liked to use him a bit more advanced).