Report: Galaxy look to buy Pavon, let Boca Juniors keep stake

This could be some sort of brilliance from the LA Galaxy, a miniature version of what Atlanta United did with Miguel Almiron.

The Galaxy are said to be willing to purchase 70 percent of much-desired Cristian Pavon for $12 million, putting the 23-year-old Boca Juniors playmaker and nine-times capped Argentine on the books for his former coach, Gulleirmo Barros Schelotto.

That $12 million figure somewhere between half — according to Transfermarkt — and a lesser fraction of what Pavon is expected to one day fetch from any number of suitors, including Arsenal.

MLSSoccer.com suspects that the Galaxy would cut ties with injured Romain Alessandrini in order to add Pavon as a Designated Player.

Instead of setting up Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi as he did for Argentina on his two international assists, Pavon would then help set up Zlatan Ibrahimovic for a half-season (or more). And then, perhaps as early as the January window, Pavon could get its money back and then some.

Yet while Almiron’s draw to Atlanta United was the idea of playing for Tata Martino, the Galaxy’s coach already has managed Pavon. There should be little transition period, although we’ve seen that can be tricky in the case of Atlanta’s new boy, Pity Martinez.

The Galaxy are already a contender for MLS Cup, but LAFC stands in their way. That’s the one club in the league — sorry San Jose — who the Galaxy cannot afford to let look like a clearly superior side.

The timing of this report serves some notice that it could be a vehicle to inspire bigger bids from the Gunners and other international suitors this early in the transfer window. The MLS window, after all, does not open again until July 9.

