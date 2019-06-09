More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news


USWNT staying patient as wait for World Cup opener drags on

Associated PressJun 9, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT
REIMS, France (AP) The Women’s World Cup is well underway but the United States, the defending champions, are on hold.

The U.S. national team doesn’t play until late Tuesday night against Thailand in the last group-stage opener for the field playing in France, so the American have been relegated to spectators during the opening days.

“It’s fun for us to watch the games, feel that excitement, feel that energy, and at the same time stay one step away from it, and stay really centered and focused with what we’re doing,” said forward Christen Press.

The Americans are certainly focused.

The team spent 10 days ensconced at Tottenham’s training facility in North London before arriving in Reims, a city some 90 miles northeast of Paris that is the first World Cup stop for the United States.

Press called Tottenham an oasis that allowed the team to get grounded before the monthlong tournament across France in pursuit of soccer’s biggest prize.

“You wait years to get here, and that’s a journey, and then you get here and it’s a whole other journey,” she said.

The Americans watched from Reims as hosts France trounced South Korea 4-0 in Paris before a sellout crowd to open the tournament on Friday night.

Lindsey Horan, who is making her first World Cup appearance for the national team, played professionally in France for Paris Saint-Germain after skipping college to turn professional. She now plays for the National Women’s Soccer League’s Portland Thorns.

“The amount of fans that they had and the amount of people watching around the world was just amazing for France, and for women’s soccer in general,” she said about the gala opener at PSG’s stadium, Parc des Princes. “I think that’s something we all should really be proud of.”

The U.S. women have won the World Cup three times, including in 2015 when they defeated Japan 5-2 in Canada. They also memorably claimed the trophy 20 years ago on home soil, downing China on penalties after a scoreless draw at the Rose Bowl.

The team is focused on winning again in France even while at home they are looking for a different victory. Known for championing women’s rights and equality, the players collectively filed a lawsuit alleging discrimination by the U.S. Soccer Federation and are seeking pay equitable with that of the men’s national team.

Megan Rapinoe says the team is “hands off” when it comes to the lawsuit for the duration of the World Cup.

Following Tuesday’s game against Thailand, the United States will head to Paris for a Sunday match against Chile, which is making its first World Cup appearance. The Americans will face nemesis Sweden in the final game of the group stage in Rennes.

It is the sixth time that the United States has landed in the same World Cup group with Sweden. The Americans were eliminated from the Olympics in Brazil by the Swedes in the quarterfinals. Afterward, U.S. goalkeeper Hope Solo called them “cowards” for bunkering on defense, and she was dismissed from the team soon thereafter.

Because of the late start in France, there’s the potential that the United States may play the most compact schedule of the field if they go far into the knockout round, which seems likely.

Coach Jill Ellis said she felt the team has been in a good training rhythm and the schedule complements that. Plus, the World Cup always presents different challenges for different teams, like all the flights to traverse Canada in 2015.

“I think our travel in the group stage is very manageable, it’s good,” she said. “Listen, it’s about having these players healthy, and in a good mindset. I think that’s critical. It’s not getting caught up in who has how many days of rest, to be honest with you, because it is what it is.”

US U-17 stars Reyna, Ocampo-Chavez graduate to U-23 team

U.S. Soccer
Associated PressJun 9, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) Sixteen-year-old Gio Reyna and 17-year-old Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez were invited to the U.S. under-23 team training camp by coach Jason Kreis.

Reyna, a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna, scored a team-high six goals for the Americans at last month’s CONCACAF Under-17 Championship, where the Americans lost to Mexico in the final. Ocampo-Chavez scored four goals in the tournament.

Twenty-one players were asked to the training camp, which started Sunday in Herriman, Utah, and runs through June 16.

The under-23 team is preparing for Olympic qualifying.

FULL ROSTER

Goalkeepers: JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Andrew Thomas (Stanford), Justin Vom Steeg (LA Galaxy)

Defenders: Marco Farfan (Portland Timbers), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake), Jack Maher (Indiana University), Sam Rogers (Seattle Sounders), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), George Acosta (unattached), Mukwelle Akale (Villarreal), Cameron Lindley (Orlando City SC), Sebastian Saucedo (Real Salt Lake), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes), Gedion Zelalem (Sporting Kansas City)

Forwards: Brooks Lennon (Real Salt Lake), Benji Michel (Orlando City SC), Alfonso Ocampo Chavez (Seattle Sounders), Gio Reyna (unattached)

Three pressing questions for USMNT ahead of Gold Cup


By Andy EdwardsJun 9, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT
With the 2019 Gold Cup set to kick off in five days — and the U.S. men’s national team’s first game in nine — there are far more questions than answer for Gregg Berhalter’s team.

[ MORE: Lifeless USMNT hammered by Venezuela in final pre-Gold Cup tune-up ]

The list of pressing queries includes, but is not limited to, the following…

How is the midfield this bad?

Put another way, in statement form: it’s time to just build the midfield around Tyler Adams.

While the defending left plenty to be desired in the Yanks’ 3-0 defeat to Venezuela on Sunday, the likes of Aaron Long and Matt Miazga were done no favors whatsoever by the pressure applied (or lack thereof) by the midfield. Considering Wil Trapp, Weston McKennie and Cristian Roldan comprised the starting midfield trio, the lack of pressure in the field’s middle third is hardly surprising. Come to think of it, Tyler Adams is the only pressing artist in the entire player pool, but head coach Gregg Berhalter has been pretty insistent on playing him at right back.

Central midfield will almost certainly be Adams’ long-term positional home, so why not stop wasting time and delaying the inevitable: turning the keys to the midfield — and, by extension, the team — to Adams? Without a press that opponents at least have to respect, opposing midfielders will continue to pick the USMNT apart with loads of time to pick a pass.

Why not just start Altidore?

Put another way: why isn’t Josh Sargent on this team again?

Sure, Berhalter wanted a bit more positional versatility with his final roster spot, but that came at the expense of arguably the most promising center forward prospect the U.S. has ever had. That seems… short-sighted (more on that in a moment).

If there is even a chance that Sargent becomes the starter at any point during his career, he should be on the roster for the first tournament of the new coach’s tenure. Full stop. Seeing how he isn’t on the roster, we’ll stick to debating the players at Berhalter’s disposal.

Jozy Altidore should be starting, for a number of different reasons:

  1. We have no idea whether or not he can play in Berhalter’s system, thus we need to find out.
  2. Playing without a capable center forward makes it difficult, if not impossible, to analyze the performances of any number of young attackers currently breaking into the team.
  3. His age when the 2022 World Cup kicks off: 33.

If we’re not going to see Sargent alongside the other attackers he’ll likely play with the next decade, let’s at least give them a functional environment in which to operate and develop.

What’s the USMNT’s goal for this Gold Cup?

Put another way: what exactly would you say we’re doing here?

Are we trying to win this particular tournament — in the year 2019 — or are we still focusing on the development of the next generation which will (hopefully) take us to the 2022 World Cup in 41 months? Of course, if you were to ask Berhalter that very question, he would give some variation of the following answer: “I see them as one and the same. We’re a young team, we need to gain tournament experience and learn how to win together.”

That’s all true, and we’ll see how strictly he sticks to that idea as the Gold Cup kicks off and wears on, particularly when he’s allowed to make a handful of changes to the roster between the group stage and the knockout rounds (assuming they advance, of course).

Portugal beats Netherlands to claim inaugural Nations League crown


By Andy EdwardsJun 9, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT
Portugal can officially call themselves the undisputed kings of Europe after adding the inaugural 2019 Nations League trophy to their 2016 European Championship triumph by beating the Netherlands 1-0 on Sunday.

[ MORE: Lifeless USMNT hammered by Venezuela in final pre-Gold Cup tune-up ]

Goncalo Guedes scored the game’s only goal, right on the hour mark, hammering a right-footed shot off the fingertips of Jasper Cillessen.

Memphis Depay went oh so close to equalizing in the 65th minute, but Rui Patricio was lightning-quick to get down and deny the Lyon star’s header from eight yards out.

Cristiano Ronaldo was rendered largely ineffective by Virgil Van Dijk, but the Dutch were denied their first major trophy since winning the 1988 European Championship. In six games played between the group stage and this week’s knockout showdown on their home turf, Portugal conceded just four goals (three in four games during the group stage, one in Wednesday’s semifinal).

Head coach Fernando Santos will forever be and all-time legend in his homeland after delivering two major trophies in three years’ time.

USMNT hammered by Venezuela in final pre-Gold Cup tune-up


By Andy EdwardsJun 9, 2019, 4:04 PM EDT
1 Comment

The U.S. men’s national team’s preparations for the 2019 Gold Cup — a tournament which kicks off in six days’ time — are complete with many more questions than answers following a 3-0 defeat to Venezuela at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday.

[ WOMEN’S WORLD CUP: England wins, Brazil cruises, Italy thrills ]

Head coach Gregg Berhalter made five changes to the team that was beaten by Jamaica on Wednesday, but the outcome wasn’t just the same — it was actually worse, just in some of the same ways.

Goalkeeper Zack Steffen made another grave error that handed Venezuela the game’s opening goal on a silver platter. Salomon Rondon, who’s still on the books at West Bromwich Albion but scored 11 Premier League goals while on loan to Newcastle United this season, was more than happy to use that opportunity to draw level with Juan Arango as Venezuela’s all-time joint-leading goal scorer.

Jefferson Savarino doubled Venezuela’s lead in the 30th minute, tapping home the rebound after his initial effort struck the post.

Six minutes later, Rondon grabbed his 24th international goal made the record his own with a minor assist from some more passive defending — both in midfield and at the back.

After mustering just five shots (one on target) against the Reggae Boyz, the Yanks were on pace to put up similar numbers until they fell three goals behind in the first half of Sunday’s game. Game states dictating possession and chances as they do, chances were easier to come by in the second half — in part due to Venezuela sitting deeper, and in part due to the introduction of Jozy Altidore as the no. 9.

The Americans’ best chances at a goal came late in the second half. First, in the 68th minute, Nick Lima whipped a curling ball into the six-yard box from the right flank. Duane Holmes couldn’t get an outstretched toe to it at the near post, and Paul Arriola could get on top of it at the back post and sent it high and wide of goal.

Then, in the 80th, another dangerous ball found Altidore inside the six-yard box. This time, solid contact was made and Altidore’s header was on target, only for Wuilker Fariñez to throw his body in front of the ball to preserve the clean sheet.

The USMNT will begin its Gold Cup campaign against Guyana on June 18.