More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
AP Photo/Francisco Seco

Watch Live: 2019 Women’s World Cup – Day 3

By Nicholas MendolaJun 9, 2019, 7:37 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Women’s World Cup is running now, with Group C and Group D beginning play on Sunday.

Sam Kerr and Australia will meet improving Italy before Marta and Brazil hope to kickstart a woeful year of results with a win over Jamaica.

[ MORE: Women’s World Cup news ]

Later, England and Scotland meet in what’s sure to be a fiery gem at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

With the tournament off and rolling, you can watch every single game live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes. All you have to do is click on the links below.

[ LIVE: Watch every single 2019 Women’s World Cup game ]

Here is your full schedule for Saturday, June 8 at the Women’s World Cup.

2019 Women’s World Cup schedule

Group C: Australia v. Italy – 7 a.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group C: Brazil v. Jamaica  – 9:30 a.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group D: England v. Scotland – 12 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

Bonansea, Italy surprise Australia in stoppage time (video)

AP Photo/Francisco Seco
By Nicholas MendolaJun 9, 2019, 9:14 AM EDT
Leave a comment

This probably wasn’t the match Italy expected to win in the group stage, but it knew it had a chance and goodness did Barbara Bonansea and Co. seize it.

Italy saw a pair of goals pulled back for offside before it scored its deserved winner against Australia in both team’s 2019 Women’s World Cup debut on Sunday in France.

[ MORE: Women’s World Cup news ]

Bonansea scored deep in stoppage time to complete her brace, as Italy grabbed a big three points in its first World Cup match since 1999.

Sam Kerr was taken down in the box and scored the rebound of her saved penalty to give Australia a lead.

Bonansea made it 1-1 in the 56th minute with an interception deep in Australia territory before dribbling into the 18 to beat keeper Lydia Williams.

She made a mistake on a corner kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time, and Bonansea nodded home at the back post to give the Italians a huge win and a massive chance at the knockout rounds.

Transfer rumor roundup: Arsenal look for 2 from Serie A

Photo by Paolo Rattini/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJun 9, 2019, 8:27 AM EDT
Leave a comment

MORE: Transfer News

Transfer rumor roundup: Carrasco to Arsenal; Dier to Man United Transfer rumor roundup: Tielemans to Man United; Draxler to Spurs Man United confirm deal for Daniel James

The rumor mill is humming on Sunday morning, with the back and front pages mentioning some intra-Premier League moves as well as some imports from Serie A.

Crystal Palace entered the transfer window hoping to hold onto its two top stars, but is having its reserve tempted by big name suitors.

Wilfried Zaha is being chased by a number of teams in his search for UEFA Champions League football, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka‘s outstanding 2018-19 season has alerted any team in search for an answer at right back that could last a while.

Sky Sports says that Manchester United has made a “substantial bid” for Wan-Bissaka, who led Palace in tackles and interceptions in an exceptional season at Selhurst Park. Palace is in a strong position, with three years left on its deal with AWB.

Liverpool’s wealth of attacking options means it is able to sell young Harry Wilson, and are listening to offers regarding the $27 million winger.

Wilson, 22, starred on loan to Derby County last season, as Frank Lampard‘s Rams came up short in their bid to win the Championship playoffs.

Newcastle, Southampton, and Brighton are being linked with Wilson. Aston Villa and Rangers were linked in a separate report, with more surely monitoring the situation.

The Welsh international has two goals in nine caps, and scored 15 goals in the Championship last season.

Arsenal is said to be close to taking a pair of players from Serie A’s Sampdoria.

Dennis Praet has been in the rumor mills for a while, often linked to Newcastle United only to see Rafa Benitez not allowed to pay for the midfielder.

And now the Gunners are reportedly trying to bring the 25-year-old Praet and his 23-year-old teammate Joachim Andersen, a center back, to the Emirates Stadium.

It would cost Arsenal around $53.5 million. Belgium’s Praet posted two goals and three assists last season, while Danish back Andersen played 2880 minutes for the mid-table Serie A side.

Philadelphia Union completes three-goal comeback to top New York Red Bulls

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJun 8, 2019, 10:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Philadelphia Union, down 2-0 at halftime, decided to play like the top team in the Eastern Conference. When the final whistle had blown, they extended their lead atop the table with a furious comeback led by Ilsinho’s brace, providing both the equalizing and winning goals to set Talen Energy Stadium alight.

Kaku and Brian White struck in the first half to put the Red Bulls in front, with Philadelphia’s defense asleep at the wheel and the attack sputtering mightily aside from Sergio Santos’s shot off the crossbar early on. Even goalkeeper Andre Blake was to blame as he hesitated to allow White in for the Red Bulls’ second.

After halftime, the Union strike force went into overdrive as the home side finished the match with 17 shots, including seven on target. On the hour mark Jamiro Montiero pulled one back for the hosts on a goal that was nearly identical to Kaku’s opener, assisted by substitute Ilsinho, a foreshadow of things to come.

Philadelphia’s second was all Ilsinho just a minute later, cutting in from the right flank and skipping straight between two Red Bulls defenders before unleashing a knuckler with the outside of his foot. That brought Philadelphia back level with two goals in two minutes, and it wouldn’t be long before the hosts were in front.

11 minutes later, Ilsinho again cut in from the right with an identical weaving run, and this time he fed a cutting Bedoya who flared towards the end line. The U.S. international looked to chip a cross into the danger area, and a sliding Sean Nealis left his trailing arm in the air which the ball found. Ilsinho was on hand to bury the spot-kick and give Philly the lead with 18 minutes remaining.

The win left the Union four points in front of the pack in the Eastern Conference with 31 points from 17 games, while New York sat in fifth with 24 points out of 16 matches.

USMNT ready for final Gold Cup tuneup

Associated Press
By Kyle BonnJun 8, 2019, 8:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The United States has one final tune-up for the Gold Cup as the 23-man tournament squad gets set to face Venezuela on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. ET in Cincinnati.

A lackluster performance on Wednesday resulted in a 1-0 loss to Jamaica, the first loss under new head coach Gregg Berhalter. A number of fringe players saw time in that game, but with Berhalter’s camp over and his Gold Cup roster set, so it’s likely there will be less experimentation this time around, instead hoping to give the first-team squad a chance to gel.

That likely means the re-introduction of Jozy Altidore plus Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams are now available as well. The biggest name of all will not be present, however, as Berhalter has already confirmed he will rest and preserve Christian Pulisic to keep him in top shape for the meaningful matches. Michael Bradley is also not available as Berhalter hopes to protect the 31-year-old from a recent hamstring injury, and while he’s been a full participant in practice, he did not play against Jamaica and will again be held out.

These two teams met in a 2017 Gold Cup tuneup at Rio Tinto Stadium in a match that saw Pulisic score a 61st minute equalizer to secure a 1-1 draw. Yet that game seems a lifetime ago, as just two of the starters from that game and four of the 19 players who saw time are on the current roster, including the 20-year-old Chelsea attacker.

Berhalter will want to see a much more organized and electric attacking display to give fans hope ahead of the Gold Cup, and while Josh Sargent’s omission from the squad is a head-scratching decision that could sap the attack of a late-game option, it’s not likely to affect the overall game plan for Sunday or throughout the tournament.

Predicted lineup

— Steffan —

— Adams — Miazga — Long — Lovitz

— McKennie — Trapp — Holmes —

— Morris — Altidore — Lewis —

The head man will want to get a mix of players on the field while still deploying the same tactical approach he will ask of his players in the Gold Cup and hope as many first-team players as possible can be on the field. Still, with a long summer ahead, it’s unlikely he will take too many squad risks. Omar Gonzalez played the full 90 minutes against Jamaica and could sit in favor of Aaron Long. Tyler Adams has been excelling in midfield since his move to the Bundesliga, but the USMNT has shown no signs of detouring from the plan to play Adams at right-back at the international level.

Berhalter may look to again deploy Tim Ream after playing just 60 minutes against Jamaica, but the 31-year-old is a known quantity and the coach could look to give Daniel Lovitz another chance to prove his worth against a difficult opponent. With Bradley out, Wil Trapp is again the man in the middle, without any fitness worries knowing that Bradley will take over once the Gold Cup arrives. McKennie is back in the fold while Duane Holmes should get another chance after proving one of the few bright spots against Jamaica.

Paul Arriola got 72 lackluster minutes the last time out, and Jonathan Lewis will have an opportunity to show what he can do out wide, with Jordan Morris possibly taking over on the other side. It’s possible that Morris could start the game on the bench with the aim of coming on to spell Jozy Altidore in the second half, in which case Tyler Boyd could see his name in the starting lineup.

Whoever starts at the back for the United States will have the tall task of marking MLS superstar Josef Martinez, a player coming off a record-breaking club season last year and – slow start aside – is back on track this year as well, with six goals in his last five matches for Atlanta United. He will likely be supported on the flanks by Real Salt Lake winger Jefferson Savarino and Jhon Murilla who plays in the Portuguese top flight. In the middle for Venezuela is a familiar face in Yangel Herrera, a midfield destroyer formerly of NYCFC who played the last six months at Spanish side Huesca on loan from Manchester City.

Venezuela is coming off a pair of disappointing performances and has won just once in its last five matches, a surprising 3-1 victory over Argentina in March. They dropped 3-1 to Mexico last time out on Thursday in Atlanta in Gerardo Martino’s return to Atlanta, wasting an early 1-0 lead via Murillo. Before that they drew 1-1 with Ecuador, again coughing up a first-half lead.

A win isn’t necessarily a must for the United States with the important matches to come, but an improvement from the Jamaica defeat is required to give the U.S. any kind of confidence and good vibes heading into the tournament this summer that will define Gregg Berhalter’s early head coaching days and set up the squad to begin vital World Cup qualifying on a high.