Women’s World Cup: England wins, Brazil cruises, Italy thrills

Following the thrills of a Sunday-opening battle between Italy and Australia, the Women’s World Cup looked set to produce one-sided tilts.
Scotland didn’t stick to script, however, and made sure they day finished with some drama.
[ MORE: Women’s World Cup news ]
Brazil 3-0 Jamaica
The Reggae Girlz fall cleanly in the “happy to be here” category, and were overrun by Brazil even without Marta on the pitch.
Brazil won’t worry much about the details of the win, given it’s their first since July 29, 2018, but it was a good one nonetheless.
Cristiane scored a trio of goals, her 91st, 92nd, and 93rd international goals. The first was her first for Brazil in almost 14 months.
England 2-1 Scotland
Nikita Parris scored an early penalty and Ellen White a classy follow-up as England used a two-goal first half to get past Scotland in Nice.
Erin Cuthbert added a goal with a dozen minutes left to bring the aforementioned drama, but England effectively controlled the ball and managed the rest of the match with little incident.
The referee didn’t catch the initial handball, but VAR did in a particularly harsh manner. Parris did not apologize in smashing an unstoppable hit past Scottish goalkeeper
Lee Alexander made a strong save on White to keep it 1-0 in the 22nd minute. It was one of a number of stops that kept Scotland in the match.
She didn’t have much hope of getting to England’s second, as White curled a pearl around Alexander to make it 2-0 in the 40th.
Gregg Berhalter is keeping six starters from last week’s lackluster friendly loss to Jamaica, but all eyes will be on debutant Tyler Boyd.
The New Zealand-born Boyd, 24, was capped five times by the Kiwis before bursting onto the USMNT’s radar via a terrific loan stint at Turkish side MKE Ankaragücü.
[ FOLLOW: USMNT play-by-play on Twitter ]
The Portugal-based playmaker with Vitória de Guimarães starts with Gyasi Zardes in attack, while Paul Arriola will also be forward.
Zack Steffen is between the sticks, with Nick Lima and Tim Ream flanking Matt Miazga and Aaron Long.
Wil Trapp continues to get the chance to start under his former club coach, and will captain the team while joining Weston McKennie and Cristian Roldan in the middle of the park.
Tiemoue Bakayoko will be with the Blues this season.
His brother and agent tells L’Equipe that Bakayoko has “decided to stay” with Chelsea for the season, happy with participation in the UEFA Champions League.
[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup ]
Following a rough first season with Chelsea, which came after a big money buy from AS Monaco, Bakayoko moved to Serie A side AC Milan on loan.
Milan paid a $6 million loan fee to bring Bakayoko to Serie A last season, and the 24-year-old Frenchman over-delivered for I Rossoneri.
Bakayoko was a tackling, intercepting machine for Milan, and rang up 2800 minutes between Serie A and the Europa League. And we’re sure he’s a better player having learned under Gennaro Gattuso for a season.
Can he find a fit under Chelsea’s new boss or, we guess, Maurizio Sarri? Probably, though the new boss may also want to let N'Golo Kante back to his old destructive role in the middle of the park (Sarri liked to use him a bit more advanced).
England and penalty kicks. Even in a third-place game, there was still drama.
Jordan Pickford scored in penalty kicks and made the lone save of the spot kicks as England beat Switzerland 6-5 in kicks after a scoreless 120 minutes to finish in third place in the inaugural UEFA Nations League.
[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup ]
Pickford scored in the fifth round of kicks, as no one missed, before stopping Josip Drmic on Switzerland’s sixth attempt.
England lost to the Netherlands in the semifinals, while the Swiss fell to Portugal.
A Callum Wilson goal overturned for a foul was perhaps the lone thing to shout about over 120 minutes of football.
Raheem Sterling struck the cross bar and England grew into the game despite long periods of Swiss control. He was the danger man for the Three Lions, albeit without the clinical finishing that dotted the landscape of his Premier League season.
This could be some sort of brilliance from the LA Galaxy, a miniature version of what Atlanta United did with Miguel Almiron.
The Galaxy are said to be willing to purchase 70 percent of much-desired Cristian Pavon for $12 million, putting the 23-year-old Boca Juniors playmaker and nine-times capped Argentine on the books for his former coach, Gulleirmo Barros Schelotto.
[ MORE: Transfer rumor roundup ]
That $12 million figure somewhere between half — according to Transfermarkt — and a lesser fraction of what Pavon is expected to one day fetch from any number of suitors, including Arsenal.
MLSSoccer.com suspects that the Galaxy would cut ties with injured Romain Alessandrini in order to add Pavon as a Designated Player.
Instead of setting up Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi as he did for Argentina on his two international assists, Pavon would then help set up Zlatan Ibrahimovic for a half-season (or more). And then, perhaps as early as the January window, Pavon could get its money back and then some.
Yet while Almiron’s draw to Atlanta United was the idea of playing for Tata Martino, the Galaxy’s coach already has managed Pavon. There should be little transition period, although we’ve seen that can be tricky in the case of Atlanta’s new boy, Pity Martinez.
The Galaxy are already a contender for MLS Cup, but LAFC stands in their way. That’s the one club in the league — sorry San Jose — who the Galaxy cannot afford to let look like a clearly superior side.
The timing of this report serves some notice that it could be a vehicle to inspire bigger bids from the Gunners and other international suitors this early in the transfer window. The MLS window, after all, does not open again until July 9.