Euro 2020 qualifying: Spain, Poland, record big wins, Rep. of Ireland tops Gibraltar

Qualification for Euro 2020 continued on Monday with a bang, and there were goals galore across the continent.

Here is a rundown of all the results:

[READ: Women’s World Cup roundup]

Spain 3-0 Sweden

La Furia Roja stayed perfect in Euro 2020 qualifying as it ran away 3-0 winners over Sweden at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Spain peppered the Sweden net early on and it looked as though Dani Parejo had put Spain up front with a tap in, but he was deemed offside. Sergio Ramos opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the 64th minute and then Alvaro Morata doubled it late with another penalty kick goal in the 85th minute. Mikel Oyarzabal put the finishing touches on the game two minutes later with a sweet left-footed finish past Sweden and Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

⏱ ¡FINAL, FINAL, FINAL! 💪🏻 ¡Importantísima victoria ante Suecia! Seguimos líderes y ya sumamos 12 puntos tras lograr 4 victorias en nuestro camino hacia la #EURO2020 #UnidosPorUnRETO pic.twitter.com/xLFnkS3j8R — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) June 10, 2019

Poland 4-0 Israel

Poland moved five points clear of second-place Israel with a 4-0 win over the Blue and White at home in Warsaw. Krzysztof Piatek put Poland up 1-0 after a back and forth first half with a finish from an incredibly tight angle. It was still a pretty even game until Israeli centerback Shiran Yeini was whistled for a handball on the box while he slid to block a shot and the ball ricocheted into his hand. Robert Lewandowski stepped up and sent Israeli goalkeeper Ariel Harush the wrong way to put Poland in a commanding position, and Kamil Grosicki‘s left-footed strike truly put the game out of reach. Damian Kadzior’s final strike was the cherry on top for Poland in the big win as they sit comfortably on the way to qualifying.

Republic of Ireland 2-0 Gibralter

Robert Brady’s second half stoppage time goal helped lead the Republic of Ireland to a 2-0 win over the island of Gibraltar, putting Ireland at 10 points after four games, leading Group D, even ahead of Denmark, which knocked Ireland out of the 2018 World Cup. Ireland took the lead in the 29th minute after Seamus Coleman‘s cross was deflected into goal by Joseph Luis Chipolina.

Here are the other scores from around Euro 2020 qualifying:

Faroe Islands 0-2 Norway

Bulgaria 2-3 Kosovo

Serbia 4-1 Lithuania

Malta 0-4 Romania

Denmark 5-1 Georgia

North Macedonia 1-4 Austria

Czech Republic 3-0 Montenegro

Ukraine 1-0 Luxembourg

Latvia 0-5 Slovenia