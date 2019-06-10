More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Inaugural Nations League surpasses most expectations

Associated PressJun 10, 2019, 8:49 AM EDT
PORTO, Portugal (AP) The Estadio do Dragao was still filled as Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates congratulated each other and waited for the trophy presentation after Portugal won the UEFA Nations League title.

When Ronaldo lifted the trophy, the crowd erupted in cheers. Confetti and fireworks went off behind the stage set up at midfield.

Players then went around the field to thank the fans, who sang and waved Portugal flags.

About an hour later, several thousand people packed a plaza in Porto to celebrate with the squad. Ronaldo and other players addressed the crowd from a balcony.

UEFA’s newest national team competition looked far from meaningless when it ended on Sunday in Portugal.

The tournament created to give national teams more meaningful games and reduce the number of friendlies surpassed most expectations, receiving praise by those involved and giving Portugal another trophy to add to its gallery.

“Although it’s the first edition of the competition, I think it will grow very well and will end up being a competition for the entire European family,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. “Being the first winner is something that will go down in history. It’s a cause for joy for us, for the Portuguese people.”

Runner-up Netherlands fell short of its first title since the 1988 European Championship. But the competition was crucial to help the team restore its confidence after failing to qualify for the last two major tournaments – the 2018 World Cup and the 2016 European Championship.

The Dutch eliminated the last two World Cup champions in the competition’s group stage – France and Germany – and it got past England in the semifinals this week.

“I think it’s a great tournament,” Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said. “If you back across the whole season of the Nations League, you see how happy Portugal were to win this prize, how focused we were to win this prize tonight. I think the intensity in the groups was really high and I think the idea to organize the Nations League was perfect. We’re looking forward to the next one.”

There was criticism a few years ago when UEFA announced it was adding yet another official competition to an already busy calendar. Clubs complained, saying it would put even more strain on players. Some coaches also didn’t like it, saying it was too much soccer. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called it “senseless.”

But in the end the competition certainly meant a lot to Portugal, even if not as much as the European Championship the team won three year ago in France. And the title also probably would have meant a lot to the other nations that made it to the inaugural Final Four.

England had the chance of ending a drought of more than five decades without a trophy, dating to the 1966 World Cup at home, and Switzerland was just two games away from its first ever title.

“Some people were skeptical against the Nations League, especially the clubs. They didn’t think this could be an interesting competition,” Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic said. “But it’s the contrary. Every single team in every single league wanted to win. We are happy to be here, and I think in the future we will see that this competition might become even more interesting.”

The tournament produced some exciting games, especially in the final rounds of the group stage. Both England and the Netherlands needed dramatic late goals just to make it to the Final Four.

Perhaps the most lackluster game of the whole tournament came in the third-place match on Sunday, when England defeated Switzerland in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw.

Promotion and relegation between the four leagues added excitement to the competition. Europe’s smallest teams finally had something to play for, as the group winners in all leagues were assured of a place in the 2020 European Championship qualifying playoffs. Among the nations which are now closer to making it to Euro 2020 are Kosovo and Georgia.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said last year the Nations League was “even more successful than we thought,” and the governing body recently said the competition may provide a qualifying path to the 2022 World Cup, with teams earning places in the playoffs via the new competition.

In addition to lifting the winner’s trophy on Sunday, Portugal also took home the prize of 10.5 million euros ($11.9 million).

“We are very happy to be the first winners and to go down in history,” Santos said.

What is best USMNT lineup for 2019 Gold Cup?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 10, 2019, 9:44 AM EDT
There is a lot of negativity swirling around the U.S. men’s national team right now.

After a 3-0 shellacking at the hands of Venezuela in their final tune-up before the 2019 Gold Cup begins, new head coach Gregg Berhalter insist he is staying calm and isn’t about to ditch his famed possession-based tactics following two disappointing defeats in friendly games last week.

But the USMNT fanbase is already wondering one thing: do we have the players to play the way Berhalter wants us to?

Right now, the answer is no and with Berhalter unlikely to change his philosophy at all, it will be intriguing to see how this group of players adapt to these tactics throughout the tournament.

Below is the team and formation I would play for the Gold Cup, but I understand that Berhalter’s philosophy means it is very unlikely he will move away from playing four at the back.

Still, with the current group of players he has, I’d go with a 3-4-3 formation to give the USMNT extra defensive solidity.

JPW’s best possible USMNT XI for 2019 Gold Cup (3-4-3)

—– Steffen —–

—- Zimmerman —- Miazga —- Ream —-

—– McKennie —- Adams —– Bradley —- Lovitz —-

—- Pulisic —- Altidore —- Holmes —-

Explanation

The team above gives the USMNT stability in defense, while solves some of their problems in the full back areas. Not having DeAndre Yedlin, John Brooks and Greg Garza available due to injuries is a blow and shouldn’t be overlooked, but the fact of the matter is that there isn’t enough depth in the full back position for the USMNT. Lovtiz should probably start at left back, but there is not decent option at right back, hence the system change to 3-4-3 from 4-1-4-1.

Look, Berhalter loves to build up play from the back and having three center backs splitting wide and a midfield dropping deeper to pick up the ball should still work in this system. If anything, it will work better with the three ball-playing center backs in this lineup.

McKennie has played on the right a lot for Schalke, and in Berhalter’s system he isn’t as comfortable on the ball in midfield as he should be. Having him tuck in from the right flank makes sense, while the experiment regarding Tyler Adams at right back should end right now. He’s the best high-pressing midfielder the U.S. has so he should be played in his best position which is central midfield. Having the experience of Michael Bradley in midfield is a must, and he should be allowed to create and join the attack whenever he can.

Up top Jozy Altidore‘s presence is badly needed as a focal point and Christian Pulisic should play off the right wing and be allowed to surge forward and link up with Altidore. Duane Holmes has looked very good in his appearances for the USMNT and should start out left then drift in to support the attack.

De Ligt reveals Ronaldo asked about Juve transfer

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 10, 2019, 7:54 AM EDT
Matthijs de Ligt is a man in demand and he has revealed the lengths some clubs are going to in order for him to join them this summer.

The 19-year-old center back played for the Netherlands in their 1-0 defeat to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday, and immediately after the game Portugal’s captain Cristiano Ronaldo had a little word with De Ligt.

Barcelona, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and now apparently Juventus are in the running for the powerful defender who led Ajax to the domestic treble and the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League.

De Ligt told Netherlands’ NOS television after the game that he didn’t expect Juventus star Ronaldo to ask him about a move to Turin.

“I didn’t understand him at first. I was a little shocked, so I laughed. But I didn’t say anything,” De Ligt said. “So soon after the game you are not at all concerned with it. You are disappointed that you have lost and that is the only thing you are thinking about.”

The Ajax defender revealed he will now go away on vacation and then decide his future in the weeks ahead.

Where would be the best fit for him?

Long-term Barcelona seems like the best solution, as Gerard Pique is in the twilight of his career and it is clear the Catalan club need serious help defensively. They should break the bank, if they can, to get De Ligt.

Manchester United are in the midst of a huge rebuild and De Ligt would be the main man at Old Trafford, but given the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer appears to be targeting young British players and United aren’t in the Champions League next season, they are outsiders.

Juve is an interesting option, with their usually staunch defense opened up by Ajax as they crashed out of the UCL at the quarterfinal stage. Ronaldo will be pushing hard for De Ligt to sign as he knows Juve’s defense must improve if they’re going to seriously challenge for the European title next season.

Then, there’s PSG. Like Juve, they know they have the attacking talent but their dramatic collapse against United in the UCL proves they need a top-class center back to balance their lineup and De Ligt fits the bill.

Simply put, Ajax know they have the most in-demand player in Europe right now and we are likely to see the world record transfer fee for a defender — Virgil Van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton for $100 million in January 2018 — shattered as De Ligt’s age, leadership ability and incredible talent is clear for all to see.

Spurs’ Rose unsure where he’ll be playing next season

By Andy EdwardsJun 9, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT
Like an increasingly large number of Tottenham Hotspur players, Danny Rose admits he doesn’t know where he’ll be playing his soccer come August.

With two years remaining on his current contract, the soon-to-be 29-year-old left back says it’s “no secret” he’s been linked with a move away from Tottenham, and he’s now at the point of his career where he accepts that he might not be the club’s no. 1 priority at his position — quotes from the BBC:

“If I’m back at Tottenham next season, great. If I’m not, great. I don’t know what the future holds now, but I’m looking forward to a break.

“It’s not about regular first-team football. I know my age and I know how the club’s run in terms of, if you get to a certain age they might look to ship you on.”

“I’ll be just sitting tight over the next few weeks and just seeing what happens. Either way, I’m prepared for whatever happens.”

Rose has been linked with a move to both Manchester City and Manchester United in the past, and at one point went public with his desire to leave Spurs before ultimately remaining at the club.

US U-17 stars Reyna, Ocampo-Chavez graduate to U-23 team

Associated PressJun 9, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) Sixteen-year-old Gio Reyna and 17-year-old Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez were invited to the U.S. under-23 team training camp by coach Jason Kreis.

Reyna, a son of former U.S. national team captain Claudio Reyna, scored a team-high six goals for the Americans at last month’s CONCACAF Under-17 Championship, where the Americans lost to Mexico in the final. Ocampo-Chavez scored four goals in the tournament.

Twenty-one players were asked to the training camp, which started Sunday in Herriman, Utah, and runs through June 16.

The under-23 team is preparing for Olympic qualifying.

FULL ROSTER

Goalkeepers: JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Andrew Thomas (Stanford), Justin Vom Steeg (LA Galaxy)

Defenders: Marco Farfan (Portland Timbers), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake), Jack Maher (Indiana University), Sam Rogers (Seattle Sounders), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union), George Acosta (unattached), Mukwelle Akale (Villarreal), Cameron Lindley (Orlando City SC), Sebastian Saucedo (Real Salt Lake), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes), Gedion Zelalem (Sporting Kansas City)

Forwards: Brooks Lennon (Real Salt Lake), Benji Michel (Orlando City SC), Alfonso Ocampo Chavez (Seattle Sounders), Gio Reyna (unattached)