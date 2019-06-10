More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Kepa replaces De Gea as Spain starting goalkeeper

By Daniel KarellJun 10, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT
There’s a clear new starting goalkeeper for the Spanish National Team.

After three straight starts, Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has taken the mantle of Spain’s No. 1 goalkeeper from Manchester United’s David De Gea. According to Spanish publication Marca, the decision likely came from both assistant and interim coach Robert Moreno and Spain head coach Luis Enrique, through mobile correspondence over the past few weeks.

Kepa started at the Faroe Islands in a 4-1 win last Friday for Spain on the road and he’s followed that with a start at home against Sweden. Kepa had made his first start in this run in a 2-0 win at Malta. All three matches have been for Euro 2020 qualification.

The move away from de Gea comes after a number of factors. De Gea has had, by all accounts, a rough season with Man United, especially as the team struggled through the last two months of the Premier League season. In April alone, his three errors in four games cost his team victories, and were so out of character compared with how he had played in the past. It’s as if all the pressure he had absorbed over the years had finally caused the dam to break.

At the same time, de Gea was in goal as Spain finished second in their UEFA Nations League group in 2018, including defeats to both England and Croatia.

At the same time, Kepa has had a very strong season in his first campaign at Chelsea, leading the side to third place in the league and stepping into goal for the UEFA Europa League final. It’s a deserved promotion for Kepa, even if it’s a tough demotion for de Gea.

The Man United goalkeeper, at 28-years old, could still have a future at the national team level. However, he’ll have to be happy to play second fiddle yet again after three years as the Spain No. 1.

Aston Villa seal permanent transfer for playoff hero El Ghazi

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 10, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
Aston Villa have signed Netherlands international Anwat El Ghazi on a permanent transfer after he dazzled during a loan spell in their promotion push last season.

El Ghazi, 24, spent last season on loan from French side Lille and the winger scored in the Championship playoff final as Villa beat Derby County 2-1 at Wembley and were promoted back to the Premier League after a three-season absence.

It is believed the transfer fee for El Ghazi is round $10 million and before a permanent deal had been done, El Ghazi professed his love for Villa: “I love the club and I love the fans. This club is amazing.”

His mixture of pace, trickery and superb crosses made El Ghazi an instant fans favorite at Villa Park and along with Albert Adomah and Jack Grealish he provided plenty of service for on-loan striker and top goalscorer Tammy Abraham.

“Anwar proved to everybody at Wembley how good a player he can be for Aston Villa,” Villa boss Dean Smith said. “He’s ready for the step up to the Premier League and he’s a young player who has an awful lot of potential. It’s now my job and the job of the coaching staff and Anwar himself to fulfil the potential that he undoubtedly has. He’ll be a great addition to the squad for next season.”

El Ghazi came through Ajax’s famed academy but has been a little bit of a late bloomer in his career. He now has the platform to kick on and become a regular in the PL with Villa and his flowing style of play suits Smith’s philosophy, and the players around him, perfectly.

Villa will now be working hard to sign their other loan stars from last season, Abraham, Tyrone Mings, Kortney Hause and Axel Tuanzebe on permanent deals as they aim to keep their exciting young squad together in the top-flight.

What position should Pulisic play for USMNT?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 10, 2019, 1:18 PM EDT
1 Comment

Christian Pulisic is ready to roll for the USMNT as they kick off their Gold Cup campaign against Guyana on June 18 in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

But where should Gregg Berhalter play him?

Pulisic, 20, is the leading star of this team and after two disappointing defeats and plenty of criticism over the past week, the U.S. need him now more than ever. He has yet to play a part in the two friendlies and that is likely because he needed a bit of a rest after a busy end to the Bundesliga season, and because he wants to be as fresh as possible before heading to his new club Chelsea in July.

For much of the last few years Pulisic has been handed the no. 10 shirt and has played in that role or just off a central striker for the U.S.. He has spent time on the wing too, and that is his natural position and it is where the USMNT should keep him.

Pulisic’s ability to beat defenders one-v-one is his main strength and Berhalter must focus on getting him in those position as much as possible and not worrying about having to track back and defend if an inexperienced full back is playing behind him.

When it gets the latter stages of the Gold Cup, which the USMNT hope to be playing a part of, Pulisic could be man-marked in the central attacking role and therefore the U.S. would lose its main attacking weapon. But if he starts out wide, it is a lot tougher for him to be shut down.

His dribbling ability often sees him cut inside so even if he does start out on the left, naturally he drifts 10-15 yards inside to create space for himself and wreck havoc for opposition defenders.

With intelligent central midfielders such as Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie around him, they will slide over and plug any gaps out wide to balance the defensive side of the team and that will allow Pulisic more freedom to roam.

Simply put, Berhalter needs to play Pulisic out wide and not in the central attacking role.

He can cause more damage in that role and he will give the USMNT a better balance in attack as he feeds off Jozy Altidore and links up midfield and attack. Instead of floating behind Altidore, or whoever starts up top, Pulisic is better as an out-and-out winger with a clear mission to destroy the full back he’s up against.

Because of his incredible skill on the ball and eye for a pass it is tempting to get Pulisic on the ball as much as possible. But that slows things down too much for him. He’s at his best with a drop of the shoulder, a surging run inside and a killer pass or shot from the edge of the box.

Everyone connected with the USMNT will be hoping they see plenty of that this summer.

Transfer rumor roundup: Pogba to Juve; Felix to Man City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 10, 2019, 12:29 PM EDT
The Premier League transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are going to start kicking up a few notches.

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the PL…

Corriere dello Sport in Italy say that Paul Pogba has agreed to move back to his former club Juventus, but the Italian champions will need to sell plenty of players to sign the Manchester United midfielder.

Pogba, 26, joined United from Juve in the summer of 2016 for $110 million but has had a topsy-turvy second spell at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho and now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With Solskjaer linked with moves for multiple central midfielders already during the transfer window, it appears that if a suitable deal to move Pogba on can be made, he will be able to leave United.

Juve will reportedly look to move on Mario Mandzukic, Joao Cancelo, Juan Cuadrado and Mattia Perin to fund the move, but there will be no rush on the move as they don’t currently have a manger. Maurizio Sarri is expected to leave Chelsea to take charge of Juve in the coming days, and then Juve will be able to kick on with the transfer business for the summer.

If United can get back most of the $110 million they spent on Pogba, that would be a very good deal. In an ideal world they would get a little cash and maybe Paulo Dybala in exchange for Pogba. Although his displays picked up when Mourinho departed and Solskjaer arrived, the Frenchman’s form regressed at the end of the season and he really is at a crossroads in his career.

Does he stay at United and lead their rebuild and a possible return to glory? Or does he return to Juve where he can help them challenged for the European title alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and settle for the relative safety of winning Serie A year in, year out?

Portuguese teenager Joao Felix is one of the hottest properties in world soccer and Manchester City is pushing ahead with their attempts to sign the Benfica midfielder.

Benfica’s chairman has admitted that Felix could be sold this summer, and Portuguese newspaper Record say that Man City have offered wages in excess of $33.7 million over five years. Wowza.

The attacking midfielder is said to have a release clause of $133.1 million, but neither City nor Man United, who are also in the hunt for Felix, have triggered that clause.

Felix, 19, was part of Portugal’s squad which won the UEFA Nations League over the weekend and his attacking prowess, close control and worth ethic means he is perfect for Pep Guardiola‘s style of play. In many ways he’s a younger Bernardo Silva, and with David Silva not getting any younger and Phil Foden yet to fully flourish into a first team regular, this is an area where City could strengthen.

The figures are eye-watering but Felix is one of the best young talents in Europe and if City want to continue their domination they have to sign players of his ilk. With Leroy Sane potentially heading out of the door this summer, the transfer fee may not be as daunting as it seems right now.

Watch Live: 2019 Women’s World Cup – Day 4

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 10, 2019, 11:39 AM EDT
Day four of the 2019 Women’s World Cup is here, as Canada enters the tournament.

The hosts from four years ago were knocked out in the quarterfinals on home soil and will fancy their chances of making a deep run in this tournament. Led by captain and record goalscorer Christine Sinclair, they face an underdog Cameroon side to open up Group E play.

Argentina and Japan square off in Group D on Monday as England beat Scotland on Sunday to take control of that group. Japan are also favored to go far in this tournament and it will likely be between them and England to finish top of the group.

Remember, you can watch every single game live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes. All you have to do is click on the links below.

Here is your full schedule for Monday, June 10 at the Women’s World Cup.

2019 Women’s World Cup schedule

Group D: Argentina v. Japan – 12 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group E: Canada v. Cameroon  – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE