Report: Man United to make improved bid for Wan-Bissaka

By Daniel KarellJun 10, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Manchester United reportedly made a $51 million bid for rising England right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Crystal Palace over the weekend.

After Crystal Palace reportedly said no, Man United appear ready to up the ante.

Sky Sports reported late Monday evening that Manchester United are ready to make a second transfer bid for the 21-year-old pacy right back. The report claims that Crystal Palace’s asking price is more than $76 million, meaning that Man United have a long way to go before getting close to that spot, or finding a middle point for Crystal Palace to drop down to.

Wan-Bissaka was on the fringes of the Crystal Palace first team as recently as March 2018, only to be inserted into the lineup due to an injury crisis and become one of the club’s most exciting players. He was named Crystal Palace Player of the Year this past season for his performances down the right wing, defending one-v-one and delivering three assists on the season.

He played 35 games this past season, finishing with a 70% tackle rate and a 21% cross rate, as well as covering a large amount of ground. Along with Wilfried Zaha, Wan-Bissaka has been the other highly coveted player from this Crystal Palace squad.

Wan-Bissaka would certainly step right into Manchester United’s lineup and create some competition at right back, with Antonio Valencia on his way out and Diogo Dalot still growing as a player. Man United have a number of areas to improve in, but a signing like Wan-Bissaka could mean that right back is taken care of for the next decade or longer at Old Trafford.

By Daniel KarellJun 10, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT
The Women’s World Cup was light on games on Monday (just two) and goals (just one), but there were plenty of storylines to discuss.

Here’s a look at Monday’s Women’s World Cup 2019 action from France.

Canada 1-0 Cameroon

A set piece goal ended up being the difference as Canada edged out Cameroon in both nations’ World Cup openers. In the 45th minute, seconds before the halftime whistle, centerback Kadeisha Buchanan made a darting run to the backpost and was unmarked before delivering a powerful header down into the ground and in for a goal to put Canada in front.

The Canadians controlled the match and had chances throughout, with the pressure building over the course of the first half. American-raised Cameroon defender Estelle Johnson, born in the African nation while her father was serving in the Peace Corps, helped shore up the Cameroon backline and absorb the pressure, but it was a set piece where Cameroon’s inexperience at the international game came back to haunt them.

Late in the match, Christine Sinclair came about a foot away from scoring her 182nd career goal, but the close-range shot was re-directed off the line.

Argentina 0-0 Japan

In Argentina’s third World Cup appearance, the South American nation with quite the pedigree on the men’s side of the game, made history, and hopefully the team can use this momentum for the future.

In Argentina’s scoreless draw with defending World Cup finalists, Japan, the Albiceleste kept a clean sheet and avoided defeat for the first time in their World Cup history. Argentina was 0-6 heading into this year’s competition, including a 6-0 debut defeat in the 2003 World Cup to Japan.

It was an end to end match at times, though Japan finished with eight shots, including three on goal, but Argentina goalkeeper Vanina Correa was equal to it. With the draw, both teams know that a win against their next opponents, England for Argentina and Scotland for Japan, will surely mean they’re a step closer to a place in the next round.

 

Kepa replaces De Gea as Spain starting goalkeeper

By Daniel KarellJun 10, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT
There’s a clear new starting goalkeeper for the Spanish National Team.

After three straight starts, Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has taken the mantle of Spain’s No. 1 goalkeeper from Manchester United’s David De Gea. According to Spanish publication Marca, the decision likely came from both assistant and interim coach Robert Moreno and Spain head coach Luis Enrique, through mobile correspondence over the past few weeks.

Kepa started at the Faroe Islands in a 4-1 win last Friday for Spain on the road and he’s followed that with a start at home against Sweden. Kepa had made his first start in this run in a 2-0 win at Malta. All three matches have been for Euro 2020 qualification.

The move away from de Gea comes after a number of factors. De Gea has had, by all accounts, a rough season with Man United, especially as the team struggled through the last two months of the Premier League season. In April alone, his three errors in four games cost his team victories, and were so out of character compared with how he had played in the past. It’s as if all the pressure he had absorbed over the years had finally caused the dam to break.

At the same time, de Gea was in goal as Spain finished second in their UEFA Nations League group in 2018, including defeats to both England and Croatia.

At the same time, Kepa has had a very strong season in his first campaign at Chelsea, leading the side to third place in the league and stepping into goal for the UEFA Europa League final. It’s a deserved promotion for Kepa, even if it’s a tough demotion for de Gea.

The Man United goalkeeper, at 28-years old, could still have a future at the national team level. However, he’ll have to be happy to play second fiddle yet again after three years as the Spain No. 1.

Aston Villa seal permanent transfer for playoff hero El Ghazi

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 10, 2019, 2:15 PM EDT
Aston Villa have signed Netherlands international Anwat El Ghazi on a permanent transfer after he dazzled during a loan spell in their promotion push last season.

El Ghazi, 24, spent last season on loan from French side Lille and the winger scored in the Championship playoff final as Villa beat Derby County 2-1 at Wembley and were promoted back to the Premier League after a three-season absence.

It is believed the transfer fee for El Ghazi is round $10 million and before a permanent deal had been done, El Ghazi professed his love for Villa: “I love the club and I love the fans. This club is amazing.”

His mixture of pace, trickery and superb crosses made El Ghazi an instant fans favorite at Villa Park and along with Albert Adomah and Jack Grealish he provided plenty of service for on-loan striker and top goalscorer Tammy Abraham.

“Anwar proved to everybody at Wembley how good a player he can be for Aston Villa,” Villa boss Dean Smith said. “He’s ready for the step up to the Premier League and he’s a young player who has an awful lot of potential. It’s now my job and the job of the coaching staff and Anwar himself to fulfil the potential that he undoubtedly has. He’ll be a great addition to the squad for next season.”

El Ghazi came through Ajax’s famed academy but has been a little bit of a late bloomer in his career. He now has the platform to kick on and become a regular in the PL with Villa and his flowing style of play suits Smith’s philosophy, and the players around him, perfectly.

Villa will now be working hard to sign their other loan stars from last season, Abraham, Tyrone Mings, Kortney Hause and Axel Tuanzebe on permanent deals as they aim to keep their exciting young squad together in the top-flight.

What position should Pulisic play for USMNT?

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 10, 2019, 1:18 PM EDT
Christian Pulisic is ready to roll for the USMNT as they kick off their Gold Cup campaign against Guyana on June 18 in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

But where should Gregg Berhalter play him?

Pulisic, 20, is the leading star of this team and after two disappointing defeats and plenty of criticism over the past week, the U.S. need him now more than ever. He has yet to play a part in the two friendlies and that is likely because he needed a bit of a rest after a busy end to the Bundesliga season, and because he wants to be as fresh as possible before heading to his new club Chelsea in July.

For much of the last few years Pulisic has been handed the no. 10 shirt and has played in that role or just off a central striker for the U.S.. He has spent time on the wing too, and that is his natural position and it is where the USMNT should keep him.

Pulisic’s ability to beat defenders one-v-one is his main strength and Berhalter must focus on getting him in those position as much as possible and not worrying about having to track back and defend if an inexperienced full back is playing behind him.

When it gets the latter stages of the Gold Cup, which the USMNT hope to be playing a part of, Pulisic could be man-marked in the central attacking role and therefore the U.S. would lose its main attacking weapon. But if he starts out wide, it is a lot tougher for him to be shut down.

His dribbling ability often sees him cut inside so even if he does start out on the left, naturally he drifts 10-15 yards inside to create space for himself and wreck havoc for opposition defenders.

With intelligent central midfielders such as Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie around him, they will slide over and plug any gaps out wide to balance the defensive side of the team and that will allow Pulisic more freedom to roam.

Simply put, Berhalter needs to play Pulisic out wide and not in the central attacking role.

He can cause more damage in that role and he will give the USMNT a better balance in attack as he feeds off Jozy Altidore and links up midfield and attack. Instead of floating behind Altidore, or whoever starts up top, Pulisic is better as an out-and-out winger with a clear mission to destroy the full back he’s up against.

Because of his incredible skill on the ball and eye for a pass it is tempting to get Pulisic on the ball as much as possible. But that slows things down too much for him. He’s at his best with a drop of the shoulder, a surging run inside and a killer pass or shot from the edge of the box.

Everyone connected with the USMNT will be hoping they see plenty of that this summer.