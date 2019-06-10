Report: Man United to make improved bid for Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United reportedly made a $51 million bid for rising England right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Crystal Palace over the weekend.
After Crystal Palace reportedly said no, Man United appear ready to up the ante.
Sky Sports reported late Monday evening that Manchester United are ready to make a second transfer bid for the 21-year-old pacy right back. The report claims that Crystal Palace’s asking price is more than $76 million, meaning that Man United have a long way to go before getting close to that spot, or finding a middle point for Crystal Palace to drop down to.
Wan-Bissaka was on the fringes of the Crystal Palace first team as recently as March 2018, only to be inserted into the lineup due to an injury crisis and become one of the club’s most exciting players. He was named Crystal Palace Player of the Year this past season for his performances down the right wing, defending one-v-one and delivering three assists on the season.
He played 35 games this past season, finishing with a 70% tackle rate and a 21% cross rate, as well as covering a large amount of ground. Along with Wilfried Zaha, Wan-Bissaka has been the other highly coveted player from this Crystal Palace squad.
Wan-Bissaka would certainly step right into Manchester United’s lineup and create some competition at right back, with Antonio Valencia on his way out and Diogo Dalot still growing as a player. Man United have a number of areas to improve in, but a signing like Wan-Bissaka could mean that right back is taken care of for the next decade or longer at Old Trafford.