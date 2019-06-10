More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Watch Live: 2019 Women’s World Cup – Day 4

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 10, 2019, 11:39 AM EDT
Day four of the 2019 Women’s World Cup is here, as Canada enters the tournament.

The hosts from four years ago were knocked out in the quarterfinals on home soil and will fancy their chances of making a deep run in this tournament. Led by captain and record goalscorer Christine Sinclair, they face an underdog Cameroon side to open up Group E play.

Argentina and Japan square off in Group D on Monday as England beat Scotland on Sunday to take control of that group. Japan are also favored to go far in this tournament and it will likely be between them and England to finish top of the group.

Here is your full schedule for Monday, June 10 at the Women’s World Cup.

2019 Women’s World Cup schedule

Group D: Argentina v. Japan – 12 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE
Group E: Canada v. Cameroon  – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

Transfer rumor roundup: Pogba to Juve; Felix to Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightJun 10, 2019, 12:29 PM EDT
The Premier League transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are going to start kicking up a few notches.

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the PL…

Corriere dello Sport in Italy say that Paul Pogba has agreed to move back to his former club Juventus, but the Italian champions will need to sell plenty of players to sign the Manchester United midfielder.

Pogba, 26, joined United from Juve in the summer of 2016 for $110 million but has had a topsy-turvy second spell at Old Trafford under Jose Mourinho and now Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

With Solskjaer linked with moves for multiple central midfielders already during the transfer window, it appears that if a suitable deal to move Pogba on can be made, he will be able to leave United.

Juve will reportedly look to move on Mario Mandzukic, Joao Cancelo, Juan Cuadrado and Mattia Perin to fund the move, but there will be no rush on the move as they don’t currently have a manger. Maurizio Sarri is expected to leave Chelsea to take charge of Juve in the coming days, and then Juve will be able to kick on with the transfer business for the summer.

If United can get back most of the $110 million they spent on Pogba, that would be a very good deal. In an ideal world they would get a little cash and maybe Paulo Dybala in exchange for Pogba. Although his displays picked up when Mourinho departed and Solskjaer arrived, the Frenchman’s form regressed at the end of the season and he really is at a crossroads in his career.

Does he stay at United and lead their rebuild and a possible return to glory? Or does he return to Juve where he can help them challenged for the European title alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and settle for the relative safety of winning Serie A year in, year out?

Portuguese teenager Joao Felix is one of the hottest properties in world soccer and Manchester City is pushing ahead with their attempts to sign the Benfica midfielder.

Benfica’s chairman has admitted that Felix could be sold this summer, and Portuguese newspaper Record say that Man City have offered wages in excess of $33.7 million over five years. Wowza.

The attacking midfielder is said to have a release clause of $133.1 million, but neither City nor Man United, who are also in the hunt for Felix, have triggered that clause.

Felix, 19, was part of Portugal’s squad which won the UEFA Nations League over the weekend and his attacking prowess, close control and worth ethic means he is perfect for Pep Guardiola‘s style of play. In many ways he’s a younger Bernardo Silva, and with David Silva not getting any younger and Phil Foden yet to fully flourish into a first team regular, this is an area where City could strengthen.

The figures are eye-watering but Felix is one of the best young talents in Europe and if City want to continue their domination they have to sign players of his ilk. With Leroy Sane potentially heading out of the door this summer, the transfer fee may not be as daunting as it seems right now.

Turkey says national team treated badly at Iceland airport

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 10, 2019, 10:43 AM EDT
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) Turkish officials have condemned the treatment its national soccer team endured upon arrival in Iceland ahead of a European Championship qualifying game.

Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency said the Turkey players were kept at passport control for more than two hours at Keflavik Airport on Sunday while their bags were repeatedly searched. The report said a man held a toilet cleaning brush like a microphone while team captain Emre Belezoglu spoke to Turkish journalists.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter the team’s treatment in Iceland was “unacceptable from the point of diplomatic and humane practices.”

Turkey moved to the top of its Euro 2020 qualifying group by beating World Cup champion France 2-0 at home on Saturday.

What is best USMNT lineup for 2019 Gold Cup?

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 10, 2019, 9:44 AM EDT
There is a lot of negativity swirling around the U.S. men’s national team right now.

After a 3-0 shellacking at the hands of Venezuela in their final tune-up before the 2019 Gold Cup begins, new head coach Gregg Berhalter insist he is staying calm and isn’t about to ditch his famed possession-based tactics following two disappointing defeats in friendly games last week.

But the USMNT fanbase is already wondering one thing: do we have the players to play the way Berhalter wants us to?

Right now, the answer is no and with Berhalter unlikely to change his philosophy at all, it will be intriguing to see how this group of players adapt to these tactics throughout the tournament.

Below is the team and formation I would play for the Gold Cup, but I understand that Berhalter’s philosophy means it is very unlikely he will move away from playing four at the back.

Still, with the current group of players he has, I’d go with a 3-4-3 formation to give the USMNT extra defensive solidity.

JPW’s best possible USMNT XI for 2019 Gold Cup (3-4-3)

—– Steffen —–

—- Zimmerman —- Miazga —- Ream —-

—– McKennie —- Adams —– Bradley —- Lovitz —-

—- Pulisic —- Altidore —- Holmes —-

Explanation

The team above gives the USMNT stability in defense, while solves some of their problems in the full back areas. Not having DeAndre Yedlin, John Brooks and Greg Garza available due to injuries is a blow and shouldn’t be overlooked, but the fact of the matter is that there isn’t enough depth in the full back position for the USMNT. Lovtiz should probably start at left back, but there is not decent option at right back, hence the system change to 3-4-3 from 4-1-4-1.

Look, Berhalter loves to build up play from the back and having three center backs splitting wide and a midfield dropping deeper to pick up the ball should still work in this system. If anything, it will work better with the three ball-playing center backs in this lineup.

McKennie has played on the right a lot for Schalke, and in Berhalter’s system he isn’t as comfortable on the ball in midfield as he should be. Having him tuck in from the right flank makes sense, while the experiment regarding Tyler Adams at right back should end right now. He’s the best high-pressing midfielder the U.S. has so he should be played in his best position which is central midfield. Having the experience of Michael Bradley in midfield is a must, and he should be allowed to create and join the attack whenever he can.

Up top Jozy Altidore‘s presence is badly needed as a focal point and Christian Pulisic should play off the right wing and be allowed to surge forward and link up with Altidore. Duane Holmes has looked very good in his appearances for the USMNT and should start out left then drift in to support the attack.

Inaugural Nations League surpasses most expectations

Getty Images
Associated PressJun 10, 2019, 8:49 AM EDT
PORTO, Portugal (AP) The Estadio do Dragao was still filled as Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates congratulated each other and waited for the trophy presentation after Portugal won the UEFA Nations League title.

When Ronaldo lifted the trophy, the crowd erupted in cheers. Confetti and fireworks went off behind the stage set up at midfield.

Players then went around the field to thank the fans, who sang and waved Portugal flags.

About an hour later, several thousand people packed a plaza in Porto to celebrate with the squad. Ronaldo and other players addressed the crowd from a balcony.

UEFA’s newest national team competition looked far from meaningless when it ended on Sunday in Portugal.

The tournament created to give national teams more meaningful games and reduce the number of friendlies surpassed most expectations, receiving praise by those involved and giving Portugal another trophy to add to its gallery.

“Although it’s the first edition of the competition, I think it will grow very well and will end up being a competition for the entire European family,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said. “Being the first winner is something that will go down in history. It’s a cause for joy for us, for the Portuguese people.”

Runner-up Netherlands fell short of its first title since the 1988 European Championship. But the competition was crucial to help the team restore its confidence after failing to qualify for the last two major tournaments – the 2018 World Cup and the 2016 European Championship.

The Dutch eliminated the last two World Cup champions in the competition’s group stage – France and Germany – and it got past England in the semifinals this week.

“I think it’s a great tournament,” Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said. “If you back across the whole season of the Nations League, you see how happy Portugal were to win this prize, how focused we were to win this prize tonight. I think the intensity in the groups was really high and I think the idea to organize the Nations League was perfect. We’re looking forward to the next one.”

There was criticism a few years ago when UEFA announced it was adding yet another official competition to an already busy calendar. Clubs complained, saying it would put even more strain on players. Some coaches also didn’t like it, saying it was too much soccer. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called it “senseless.”

But in the end the competition certainly meant a lot to Portugal, even if not as much as the European Championship the team won three year ago in France. And the title also probably would have meant a lot to the other nations that made it to the inaugural Final Four.

England had the chance of ending a drought of more than five decades without a trophy, dating to the 1966 World Cup at home, and Switzerland was just two games away from its first ever title.

“Some people were skeptical against the Nations League, especially the clubs. They didn’t think this could be an interesting competition,” Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic said. “But it’s the contrary. Every single team in every single league wanted to win. We are happy to be here, and I think in the future we will see that this competition might become even more interesting.”

The tournament produced some exciting games, especially in the final rounds of the group stage. Both England and the Netherlands needed dramatic late goals just to make it to the Final Four.

Perhaps the most lackluster game of the whole tournament came in the third-place match on Sunday, when England defeated Switzerland in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw.

Promotion and relegation between the four leagues added excitement to the competition. Europe’s smallest teams finally had something to play for, as the group winners in all leagues were assured of a place in the 2020 European Championship qualifying playoffs. Among the nations which are now closer to making it to Euro 2020 are Kosovo and Georgia.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said last year the Nations League was “even more successful than we thought,” and the governing body recently said the competition may provide a qualifying path to the 2022 World Cup, with teams earning places in the playoffs via the new competition.

In addition to lifting the winner’s trophy on Sunday, Portugal also took home the prize of 10.5 million euros ($11.9 million).

“We are very happy to be the first winners and to go down in history,” Santos said.

