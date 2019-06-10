Women’s World Cup: Canada holds off Cameroon, Argentina makes history (video)

The Women’s World Cup was light on games on Monday (just two) and goals (just one), but there were plenty of storylines to discuss.
Here’s a look at Monday’s Women’s World Cup 2019 action from France.
Canada 1-0 Cameroon
A set piece goal ended up being the difference as Canada edged out Cameroon in both nations’ World Cup openers. In the 45th minute, seconds before the halftime whistle, centerback Kadeisha Buchanan made a darting run to the backpost and was unmarked before delivering a powerful header down into the ground and in for a goal to put Canada in front.
The Canadians controlled the match and had chances throughout, with the pressure building over the course of the first half. American-raised Cameroon defender Estelle Johnson, born in the African nation while her father was serving in the Peace Corps, helped shore up the Cameroon backline and absorb the pressure, but it was a set piece where Cameroon’s inexperience at the international game came back to haunt them.
Late in the match, Christine Sinclair came about a foot away from scoring her 182nd career goal, but the close-range shot was re-directed off the line.
Argentina 0-0 Japan
In Argentina’s third World Cup appearance, the South American nation with quite the pedigree on the men’s side of the game, made history, and hopefully the team can use this momentum for the future.
In Argentina’s scoreless draw with defending World Cup finalists, Japan, the Albiceleste kept a clean sheet and avoided defeat for the first time in their World Cup history. Argentina was 0-6 heading into this year’s competition, including a 6-0 debut defeat in the 2003 World Cup to Japan.
It was an end to end match at times, though Japan finished with eight shots, including three on goal, but Argentina goalkeeper Vanina Correa was equal to it. With the draw, both teams know that a win against their next opponents, England for Argentina and Scotland for Japan, will surely mean they’re a step closer to a place in the next round.