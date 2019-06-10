More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
World Cup preview: USWNT v. Thailand

By Daniel KarellJun 10, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT
  • USWNT ready to kick off eighth World Cup campaign
  • USWNT has won six straight and has just one loss in 12 months
  • Thailand competing in second World Cup

It’s been a long wait, but the U.S. Women’s National Team is finally ready to take the field at the 2019 World Cup.

Head coach Jill Ellis has spent the past three years tinkering with the lineup and testing out new tactics, and its quite likely that Tuesday’s USWNT lineup will look quite similar to how it’s been recently, but quite different from 2016, when the USWNT was shocked by Sweden, losing on penalty kicks in the 2016 Summer Olympics quarterfinals.

Just five players who started that day are likely to start on Tuesday at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, which is located about 90 miles northeast of Paris. Julie Ertz is a lock in central midfield, along with Becky Sauerbrunn at centerback and Kelley O’Hara at right back. Alex Morgan, she of more than 50 international goals and fully healthy again, along with the tricky, dribbling wizard that is Tobin Heath.

But this USWNT has taken real strides since the defeat by Sweden. Megan Rapinoe has cemented her place as a left winger, cutting inside and allowing Crystal Dunn, the last player cut from the 2015 World Cup squad, to maraud forward down the left. Rose Lavelle has broken into the team and along with Lindsey Horan, form a delightful one-two punch in box to box midfielders that are also creative and can find Heath and Rapinoe open to stretch the opponent’s backline.

If there’s anywhere that’s a question mark for this USWNT, it’s at goalkeeper, where Alyssa Naeher has patiently waited her turn, finally getting her chance after Hope Solo was effectively banished from the national team and forced into an early retirement.

Against Thailand, it will be a great opener for the U.S. to get the early nerves and jitters out of the way before going on to record what should be a comprehensive victory. There’s no guarantees at World Cups, but against a nation ranked more than 30 places lower, it should be a comfortable win for the U.S. in the end.

Plus, with Thailand and Chile as the build-up before facing Sweden, it will give the USWNT a great chance to get into their groove before facing some of the best competition this tournament has to offer.

What they’re saying

USWNT coach Jill Ellis: “‘Excitement’ is the best word to describe where I am and where the players are. The anticipation is growing. The players are ready, excited and hungry. We feel prepared. It’s been a long process, the preparation has been excellent and we’re ready to focus on tomorrow’s match.”

Thailand coach Nuengrutai Srathongvian on facing the USWNT to open the World Cup: “To face the number one team in the world at the opening match of the FIFA Women’s World Cup is a massive opportunity for us to test and assess ourselves.”

Prediction

Thailand has done very well to qualify for the World Cup, but this isn’t just any opponent. It’s the team with the best attack in all of women’s soccer. The USWNT’s forward trio of Morgan, Rapinoe and Heath should be enough on its own to break down the Thailand backline, and there will certainly be chances to score off corners as well. It should end up as a comfortable victory. USWNT 3-0 Thailand

AFC: Macau won’t travel to Sri Lanka for World Cup qualifier

Associated PressJun 10, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) The Asian Football Confederation says it has been informed by the Macau Football Association that its national team will not travel to Sri Lanka for a 2020 World Cup qualifier on Tuesday at Colombo.

Although the AFC statement did not give a reason, soccer officials in Macau said they were concerned over the team’s safety following the deadly terrorist attacks in the country. On April 21, three churches in Sri Lanka and three luxury hotels in Colombo were targeted in coordinated terrorist suicide bombings which killed 358 people.

The Macau FA said it decided not to send a team “due to the recent terrorist attack in Sri Lanka and for the sake of the team’s personal safety.” The MFA said it asked FIFA, the AFC and Sri Lanka’s footballing authorities to switch the match to a neutral venue.

“MFA will have to put our players’ personal safety as a priority … we cannot afford to take the risk to put our players’ lives in danger,” the weekend statement said.

The Football Federation of Sri Lanka said it “fulfilled all security requirements” with FIFA and the AFC ahead of the match, and it had a right to play the return match at home. Macau won the first leg 1-0 in Macau.

Euro 2020 qualifying: Spain, Poland, record big wins, Rep. of Ireland tops Gibraltar

By Daniel KarellJun 10, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT
Qualification for Euro 2020 continued on Monday with a bang, and there were goals galore across the continent.

Here is a rundown of all the results:

Spain 3-0 Sweden

La Furia Roja stayed perfect in Euro 2020 qualifying as it ran away 3-0 winners over Sweden at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. Spain peppered the Sweden net early on and it looked as though Dani Parejo had put Spain up front with a tap in, but he was deemed offside. Sergio Ramos opened the scoring with a penalty kick in the 64th minute and then Alvaro Morata doubled it late with another penalty kick goal in the 85th minute. Mikel Oyarzabal put the finishing touches on the game two minutes later with a sweet left-footed finish past Sweden and Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Poland 4-0 Israel

Poland moved five points clear of second-place Israel with a 4-0 win over the Blue and White at home in Warsaw. Krzysztof Piatek put Poland up 1-0 after a back and forth first half with a finish from an incredibly tight angle. It was still a pretty even game until Israeli centerback Shiran Yeini was whistled for a handball on the box while he slid to block a shot and the ball ricocheted into his hand. Robert Lewandowski stepped up and sent Israeli goalkeeper Ariel Harush the wrong way to put Poland in a commanding position, and Kamil Grosicki‘s left-footed strike truly put the game out of reach. Damian Kadzior’s final strike was the cherry on top for Poland in the big win as they sit comfortably on the way to qualifying.

Republic of Ireland 2-0 Gibralter

Robert Brady’s second half stoppage time goal helped lead the Republic of Ireland to a 2-0 win over the island of Gibraltar, putting Ireland at 10 points after four games, leading Group D, even ahead of Denmark, which knocked Ireland out of the 2018 World Cup. Ireland took the lead in the 29th minute after Seamus Coleman‘s cross was deflected into goal by Joseph Luis Chipolina.

Here are the other scores from around Euro 2020 qualifying:

Faroe Islands 0-2 Norway

Bulgaria 2-3 Kosovo

Serbia 4-1 Lithuania

Malta 0-4 Romania

Denmark 5-1 Georgia

North Macedonia 1-4 Austria

Czech Republic 3-0 Montenegro

Ukraine 1-0 Luxembourg

Latvia 0-5 Slovenia

Report: Man United to make improved bid for Wan-Bissaka

By Daniel KarellJun 10, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT
Manchester United reportedly made a $51 million bid for rising England right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Crystal Palace over the weekend.

After Crystal Palace reportedly said no, Man United appear ready to up the ante.

Sky Sports reported late Monday evening that Manchester United are ready to make a second transfer bid for the 21-year-old pacy right back. The report claims that Crystal Palace’s asking price is more than $76 million, meaning that Man United have a long way to go before getting close to that spot, or finding a middle point for Crystal Palace to drop down to.

Wan-Bissaka was on the fringes of the Crystal Palace first team as recently as March 2018, only to be inserted into the lineup due to an injury crisis and become one of the club’s most exciting players. He was named Crystal Palace Player of the Year this past season for his performances down the right wing, defending one-v-one and delivering three assists on the season.

He played 35 games this past season, finishing with a 70% tackle rate and a 21% cross rate, as well as covering a large amount of ground. Along with Wilfried Zaha, Wan-Bissaka has been the other highly coveted player from this Crystal Palace squad.

Wan-Bissaka would certainly step right into Manchester United’s lineup and create some competition at right back, with Antonio Valencia on his way out and Diogo Dalot still growing as a player. Man United have a number of areas to improve in, but a signing like Wan-Bissaka could mean that right back is taken care of for the next decade or longer at Old Trafford.

Women’s World Cup: Canada holds off Cameroon, Argentina makes history (video)

By Daniel KarellJun 10, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT
The Women’s World Cup was light on games on Monday (just two) and goals (just one), but there were plenty of storylines to discuss.

Here’s a look at Monday’s Women’s World Cup 2019 action from France.

Canada 1-0 Cameroon

A set piece goal ended up being the difference as Canada edged out Cameroon in both nations’ World Cup openers. In the 45th minute, seconds before the halftime whistle, centerback Kadeisha Buchanan made a darting run to the backpost and was unmarked before delivering a powerful header down into the ground and in for a goal to put Canada in front.

The Canadians controlled the match and had chances throughout, with the pressure building over the course of the first half. American-raised Cameroon defender Estelle Johnson, born in the African nation while her father was serving in the Peace Corps, helped shore up the Cameroon backline and absorb the pressure, but it was a set piece where Cameroon’s inexperience at the international game came back to haunt them.

Late in the match, Christine Sinclair came about a foot away from scoring her 182nd career goal, but the close-range shot was re-directed off the line.

Argentina 0-0 Japan

In Argentina’s third World Cup appearance, the South American nation with quite the pedigree on the men’s side of the game, made history, and hopefully the team can use this momentum for the future.

In Argentina’s scoreless draw with defending World Cup finalists, Japan, the Albiceleste kept a clean sheet and avoided defeat for the first time in their World Cup history. Argentina was 0-6 heading into this year’s competition, including a 6-0 debut defeat in the 2003 World Cup to Japan.

It was an end to end match at times, though Japan finished with eight shots, including three on goal, but Argentina goalkeeper Vanina Correa was equal to it. With the draw, both teams know that a win against their next opponents, England for Argentina and Scotland for Japan, will surely mean they’re a step closer to a place in the next round.

 