More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Getty Images

Former FIFA official to challenge life ban at sports court

Associated PressJun 11, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) Former FIFA Council member Kwesi Nyantakyi will challenge his life ban from soccer for financial corruption at the Court of Arbitration for Sport next month.

The court says the hearing is on July 4. Verdicts typically follow within a few months.

[ LIVE: Watch every single 2019 Women’s World Cup game ]

Nyantakyi was filmed by a Ghanaian television program accepting $65,000 in cash from undercover reporters posing as businessmen seeking favors.

He resigned days before the 2018 World Cup as the senior vice president of African soccer’s governing body and president of Ghana’s soccer federation.

Nyantakyi also left FIFA’s ruling committee, which paid an annual $250,000 stipend. He was one of Africa’s elected delegates since 2016.

FIFA’s ethics committee found him guilty last October on charges of bribery, corruption, and conflict of interest. Nyantakyi was also fined 500,000 Swiss francs ($504,000).

USWNT takes early lead through Morgan header, Lavelle blast (video)

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJun 11, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If people didn’t know about Rose Lavelle before, they certainly do now.

The U.S. Women’s National Team midfielder put the USA up 2-0 in the 20th minute with a 25-yard left-footed blast, one which Thailand goalkeeper Sukana Charoenying couldn’t keep out. It was Lavelle’s first World Cup goal and second goal of 2019.

[ LIVE: Watch every single 2019 Women’s World Cup game ]

Before Lavelle’s goal, Alex Morgan connected on a header off a cross from Kelley O’Hara on the right to put the USWNT in front in the 13th minute. The goal was coming, especially with Thailand defending so deep in their own box.

 

Watch Live: USWNT v. Thailand, as US kick off World Cup campaign

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 11, 2019, 2:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This is it. The U.S. women’s national team kick off their 2019 World Cup campaign on Tuesday as they play against Thailand in Reims, France.

Jill Ellis’ side are the red-hot favorites to win Group E and they are expected to roll past minnows Thailand in their opening game of the tournament.

Below is the starting lineup for the USWNT, with Becky Sauerbrunn missing out due to a minor injury.

Remember, you can watch every single game live online in Spanish via Telemundo Deportes. All you have to do is click on the link below.

[ LIVE: Watch every single 2019 Women’s World Cup game ]

To watch the USWNT’s opening game of the tournament, click on the link below.

2019 Women’s World Cup schedule

Group F: USA v. Thailand – 3 p.m. ET – STREAM LIVE

Transfer rumor roundup: Aarons to Man United; Fornals to West Ham

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 11, 2019, 1:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Premier League transfer window is officially open again and that means one thing: transfer reports are going to start kicking up a few notches.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the PL…

Our partners at Sky Sports in the UK believe that Man United are targetting Norwich City right back Max Aarons if they can’t sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka, 21, from Crystal Palace.

Palace are said to want over $75 million for AWB, who has only been a regular in the Premier League for the past 18 months. Aarons, just 19 years old, primarily plays as a right back but can also play at left back and his ability to push on from full back and join attacks would be perfect for the way United want to play.

Aarons is also being chased by Spurs and RB Leipzig, as well as Palace if they lose Wan-Bissaka, and a bid of around $20 million could prize him away from Norwich. Aarons was named the Championship Young Player of the Year last season as he scored twice and had six assists as well as creating over 30 chances for his teammates. His arrival would be a similar signing to Daniel James from Swansea City, as United try to sweep up the top young talent outside of the PL rather than buy big names.

It will be intriguing to see how these young talents slot together under Solskjaer at United.

West Ham United appear to be lining up a move for Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals, with the Spanish international the subject of a $32 million bid according to multiple outlets.

The 23-year-old is an attacking central midfielder and Hammers director of football Mario Husillos knows Fornals from his time at Malaga. Manuel Pellegrini is thought to want to strengthen his midfield this summer, which could be bad news for the likes of Mark Noble and Pedro Obiang, as Declan Rice has made one of the central midfield spots his own.

But bringing in a new attacking midfielder could also suggest that Manuel Lanzini, who hasn’t fully recovered from his long-term injury, could be sold this summer.

Fornals has played for Malaga and Villarreal in La Liga, and has made 159 appearances over the past four seasons in all competitions, scoring 16 goals. He was instrumental in Villarreal’s run to the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals in 2018-19 and alongside Felipe Anderson, Michail Antonio and Marko Arnautovic he would give the Hammers’ attack a new look.

Pogba: I am judged differently

AP
By Joe Prince-WrightJun 11, 2019, 12:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Paul Pogba has been speaking out about the way he is treated, and he isn’t exactly happy about it.

Despite being Manchester United’s top goalscorer last season with 16 goals, and leading them in his assists with 11, his performances are picked to pieces week in, week out and his time at United since his $110 million transfer from Juventus can be best described as topsy-turvy.

In an interview with The Times Pogba, 26, revealed he believes he is judged differently.

“I always play like that and, thank God, I won the World Cup like that,” Pogba said. “Body language, haircut, all these things is just to speak. Since I was a kid I play like this. It’s not a problem when we win. Only when we lose or if I have a bad performance it becomes a problem.”

“I become another player because of the transfer. Because it was the biggest transfer of history at the time, you get judged differently. You expect more because of the price tag. A good game becomes a normal game, a top game will be a good game.”

It is true that the spotlight is on Pogba as the most expensive signing in United’s history. Is that fair? Of course it isn’t. Is it part of the game? Of course it is.

If you’re going to be the biggest name on one of the biggest clubs on the planet, everything you do is going to be over scrutinized.

Pogba knows that but these comments suggest he is getting a little fed up of all the talk around him.

Amid reports that he is keen on a move back to Juventus and the Italian champions are making moves to bring him back, it will be intriguing to see if Pogba remains at Old Trafford this summer.

Comments like this do not suggest he’s enjoying the spotlight.